Tennessee Focusing on Al Washington As Defensive Coordinator

Former BC coach could be getting a promotion with the Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers coaching search ended over a week ago as AD Danny White brought Josh Heupel with him from UCF. Now, as the new head coach settles in to his new role, he is working on building his staff. According to FootballScoop.com, former Boston College player/coach Al Washington is the name that the staff is currently focused on as defensive coordinator. Per the report:

Though Washington has yet to call plays at the collegiate level, he’s viewed as an extremely “high-energy coach” and a valuable recruiter who relates well to his players, sources who have worked with Washington told FootballScoop.

After his playing days he spent five years in Chestnut Hill, Washington coached at Elon, Slippery Rock and RPI. He became a household name with the BC community when he returned under Steve Addazio in various roles including coaching running backs, special teams and the defensive line. He was known as an excellent recruiter with BC. Washington has been the linebackers coach for Ohio State for the previous two seasons, previously working for Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown in Michigan. He also spent a season in Cincinnati as their defensive line coach.

The article notes that Ohio State is going to push to keep Washington. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any further updates. 

