Former TE Tommy Sweeney to Miss Season With Myocarditis

Former Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the season according to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. He further went on to say that it was in connection with COVID-19. Earlier this year, COVID19 hit the Bills tight end room hard, when almost their entire room was hit with the virus.

According to the Mayo Clinic myocarditis is, "an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart's electrical system, reducing your heart's ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)."

Earlier this year Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was diagnosed with myocarditis caused by COVID-19 earlier this year, and missed the entire season.

Sweeney was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round in 2019. He has been inactive for most of the past two years, missing most of his rookie season due to an injury.

During his time at Boston College he played for the better part of three season. He finished his collegiate career with 99 receptions for 1281 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season was his junior year when he grabbed 36 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns all while becoming an excellent run blocker for freshman running back A.J. Dillon who rushed for 1589 yards and 14 touchdowns.

