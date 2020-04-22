BCBulletin
Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Tight End

A.J. Black

This week we began the BC Bulletin Quarter Century Team with our selections of William Green at running back, and Richie Gunnell and Alex Amidon at wide receiver. Today we are going to look at a position that doesn't get a lot of acclaim but has produced some talent players, the tight ends. 

There were three names that stuck out when thinking about Boston College tight ends. Sean Ryan had a nice career with the Eagles before putting together a solid run in the NFL. Ryan Purvis was a great pass catching tight end during the Matt Ryan era, but our selection today is a recent one....

Tommy Sweeney | 2015-2018

USATSI_10500401_168388155_lowres

A big, powerful tight end with surprisingly quick fit and good hands, Sweeney was the complete package at his position. He could run block, which was vital in the Steve Addazio offense, and he was a perfect target on the play action. 

Sweeney came to the Eagles out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, an under rated recruit with no other big offers. However lead recruiter Ryan Day saw something in the 6'6 tight end and offered him. It only took until his sophomore year for Sweeney to crack the starting the lineup and become a regular target for quarterback Patrick Towles. In his first real year of regular play he snagged 26 balls for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Every end zone grab he caught came in big situations. 

He caught a half back pass from Davon Jones for a touchdown to give BC their first ACC win in almost two years against NC State. Sweeney caught the game winning catch against Wake Forest that secured bowl eligibility, and had an early touchdown in close Quick Bowl win against Maryland. 

In 2017, Sweeney continued to show his knack for big plays. He had two touchdowns against UVA in a rout in Charlottesville 41-10. He also scored a touchdown against Florida State, and Iowa in the Pinstripe Bowl. He had his best season, 36 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns all while becoming an excellent run blocker for freshman running back A.J. Dillon who rushed for 1589 yards and 14 touchdowns. 

In his final season at Boston College, Sweeney's had a year with statistics that mirrored the previous two. He had a big touchdown in the ACC opening win against Wake Forest: 

He started off his senior campaign strong with three touchdowns in the first four games. But as BC focused more on the run he was put in more as a pass blocking. Sweeney finished his career at BC with 99 receptions for 1281 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

At the conclusion of his senior year he entered the NFL Draft, where he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills. He looked to be in prime position to be on two deep, but injuries derailed his rookie campaign.

Honorable Mention

Ryan Purvis | 2005-2008

