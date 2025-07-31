'I Toned Down': Boston College WR Reed Harris Lost Weight, Improved Speed in Offseason
If Reed Harris wanted to play at any college football program in the country, he probably could. If he wanted to play a different sport, like basketball or baseball, he probably could. Frankly, Harris could play any position on the football field.
Harris’ physical traits are unteachable. The combination of size, speed and strength that Harris possesses is freakish.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Harris has an opportunity to become one of the best wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2025.
The Boston College football wideout, who became the first player on record from the state of Montana to play in the ACC, made 11 starts in 2024, averaging a staggering 28.6 yards per reception—a testament to his length in the deep passing game.
This offseason, Harris focused on his weight and learning the basics of his position. As a result, his short-yardage speed improved. Making cuts with Harris’ height is difficult, but he has decreased his weight by roughly 10 pounds going into his redshirt-sophomore year in Chestnut Hill, Mass. His body is shredded.
Harris is praying for footballs to fly his way in 2025.
“I toned down a little bit,” Harris said. “Standing at 215 pounds now, [my weight is] not a huge difference, but I move faster. … I feel a big difference in my body, how comfortable I am. Now that I can feel more comfortable playing the receiver position, I can feel the difference in my cuts, my speed.”
Before coming to BC, Harris was a two-way athlete for Great Falls High School, lettering in both football and basketball. Harris earned First Team All-Conference honors on both offense and defense in 2022 and ranked as the best player in the state of Montana in the class of 2023.
Harris was a quarterback before he switched to receiver, passing for 1,658 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He produced 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while catching 36 balls for 553 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he manufactured 83 tackles and six sacks in his high school career.
The Great Falls, Mont. native is still learning the ropes of his new position, but his returns in 2024 were promising. Now that he is more focused on his route running and pass catching, the basic fundamentals of playing the wide receiver position, Harris is poised to have a breakout season in 2025.
“I think the spring was really productive for me,” Harris said. “I learned a lot about myself, just getting comfortable in the position, continuing to get comfortable working on my hands. Everyday, working on my footwork.”
Harris said that it helps to have a reliable pass catcher who can compliment his downfield abilities. Between Harris and Lewis Bond, the Eagles’ air attack can strike at multiple levels.
“We can just play complimentary football around the field,” Harris said. “Lewis’s nickname is “Sticks” for a reason, because he’s “Mr. Reliable.” I can always go make a play. I’m not saying I’m not reliable, but yes, I’d like them to bring the ball to me more. But me, [Bond] and [Jaedn Skeete], we’re going to show out this year.”
The presence of Bond in the receiver room is contagious, according to Harris. The redshirt senior is returning for his fifth year on the Heights and, despite leading BC in receiving yards the past two seasons, said he left a plethora of production on the table in 2023 and 2024.
“Lewis has a really strong presence in the room, and for the whole unit, even for the team as a whole,” Harris said. “He’s got experience, wisdom, and anything you could ask for from a veteran player. So being able to fall back on him with any questions, seeing how he leads, I can follow in his footsteps when he’s gone.”
In the ACC Media Poll from 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, the Eagles were predicted to finish 13th in the conference in 2025 despite finishing ninth last year and returning the majority of their starters.
Harris doesn’t take that as a slight to the program. He said that nothing matters until the season starts with Fordham on Aug. 31.
“I don't take notice, but there's definitely some people that will acknowledge it, but we're not.” Harris said. “We're not worried about what the media has to say, what the public has to say, because at the end of the day, it's just us as a team. We're worried about working together, bonding as a group. Once the pads come out, we're going to find out.”