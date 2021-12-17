Skip to main content
    Hafley Gives Update on Trae Barry's Status For Bowl Game & '22

    BC's big tight end might end up returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022.
    Author:

    There is a chance that Boston College tight end Trae Barry could be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022. Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke about the Jacksonville State transfer's plans for the future. "It's all gonna be determined based on eligibility. We gotta look at a few things there," he said. "How many years he has, how many does he really have left? There's some things with the NCAA we gotta take a look at."

    Barry played for four years with the Gamecocks before transferring to Boston College prior to the 2021 season. Two of those seasons he played in either 11 or 12 games, another was cut short by injury in which he appeared in five games, and his final season shouldn't count under the COVID-19 rules. 

    This season for the Eagles Barry appeared in 10 games with 21 catches for 362 yards and four touchdowns. However he was hampered by a knee injury sustained during the Louisville game. "He's back, he looks healthy. I thought he had a great practice out there today. When he's healthy, he's a weapon," said Hafley. "Phil likes those big guys, especially when he starts to scramble."

    Barry himself was asked if he would return to Chestnut Hill if he was granted another year of eligibility. ""Absolutely, right now, I'm comfortable," he told reporters. "I'm just weighing all my options and seeing how it works out."

    Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story. 

