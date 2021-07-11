TE Trae Barry Draft Grade Revealed

The NFL Draft happens in April next year, but that doesn't stop the analysis on potential draft picks. The experts at the "NFL Draft Bible" recently released their draft grades for tight ends expected to be in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

On their radar is Boston College tight end Trae Barry, who transferred to Chestnut Hill from Jacksonville State this past offseason. According to their grading system, Barry received two grades. Currently he is rated 20th in the class of tight ends, with a score of 6.5 or "bottom of the roster." But interestingly, the experts also ranked him as a 8.0 for potential, which would mean that he is expected to not only soar up the rankings, but most likely have a big year as well.

In comparison former BC tight end Hunter Long had a 7.8 for current grade when he was last graded in March and an 8.8 for potential. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Barry, an FCS All American last season, is a 6'7 tight end that had 33 catches for 524 yards in just seven games. The Alabama native reportedly chose the Eagles over Florida State and Ole Miss. We spoke with John Garcia of SI All American who said that he is a "huge target with Sunday aspirations".

Barry is projected to be the starting tight end for the Eagles this upcoming season. In a passing offense that featured the tight end role last season, he has an opportunity to really build his draft stock, especially now that he is on a Power 5 team playing against better defenses.

