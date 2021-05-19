FCS All American TE Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College

Boston College made yet another big move in the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, as Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry committed to the Eagles.

Barry, an FCS All American last season, is a 6'7 tight end that had 33 catches for 524 yards in just seven games. The Alabama native reportedly chose the Eagles over Florida State and Ole Miss. We spoke with John Garcia of SI All American who said that he is a "huge target with Sunday aspirations".

Sign up for BC Bulletin Premium for in-depth recruiting news and analysis the first month is just $1.

This is a big get for Boston College, who had a huge hole to fill after 2020 with Hunter Long headed to the NFL Draft, and eventually getting selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round. Barry will battle Joey Luchetti and Charlie Gordinier for the top tight end spot, but if he picks up the offense should immediately fill a big need for this roster. With Barry on board, Boston College could have a truly special offense in 2021, led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec along with weapons such as Barry, Zay Flowers, Kobay White, Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis and five returners on the offensive line.

Stay tuned for more updates as the offseason progresses.

You May Also Enjoy:

Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's Schedule

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 19, 2021 (PREMIUM)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow