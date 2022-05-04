Transfer Window Changes Coming?

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the American Football Coaches Association has proposed new windows for the transfer portal. According to the proposal, the windows would be two weeks in April around the end of spring practice, and the two weeks following the conclusions of the season. The players could transfer at anytime after that.

"There are two legitimate windows: after the season and after spring [practice]," Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch told ESPN. "To assume that they can make a decision after just a season, you're assuming that recruiting isn't going to play a role. You have to see who did they sign, what did the recruiting class look like and then spring ball, who came early. 'I thought I was the second back but I'm really the fourth back.' Who left early?"

This proposal, which would still have to go and pass through the various committees, but of which ESPN's sources said was "inevitable" would effectively slow down the seemingly endless transfer portal announcements that seem to happen throughout the calendar year. Since the current transfer portal was put in place in 2018, the only regulation has been that the player had to declare before May 1st to be eligible for the following school year.

This year alone, Boston College football had 13 players enter the transfer portal. Many of those were due to extra years of eligibility due to COVID-19 and roster management. Since the conclusion of spring practice no players have entered the portal from the current roster. Having some regulations in place would help coaches manage their roster, and have a better feel where to recruit, and where to hit the transfer portal for other needs.

