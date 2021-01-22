Running Back Travis Levy Announces His Return To Boston College in 2021

Running back Travis Levy announced on social media today that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill for an extra season.

2020 was set to be the final season for Levy, but because of COVID-19 regulations all players were granted an additional year of eligibility. Some players have taken advantage of it, while others have moved on.

With the new coaching staff and offensive scheme, Levy had a solid year at Boston College. He set career highs in catches (35) and receiving yards for 285 yards in Frank Cignetti's offensive system that placed a new emphasis on the passing game. Levy also played a valuable role in the rushing attack, rushing the ball 99 times on the season. While he wasn't as effective as he has been in the past, the senior back from Maryland was still important.

Levy also played a critical role on special teams, playing the role of one of the kick returners. He averaged 23.89 yards per return for the Eagles, and while not being the most explosive return man, he was consistent and did not make many mistakes.

With Patrick Garwo and David Bailey set to return, along with ten starters on offense, Levy will again be a valuable piece in this offensive system. BC will also be adding a pair of true freshmen to the mix, with Lewis Bond and Xavier Coleman joining the team.

With Levy returning there are only a handful of seniors who have not publicly announced their intentions in '21. TJ Rayam, Chibueze Onwuka and Brandon Barlow have not made public their plans.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

