    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tackle Tyler Vrabel To Miss Game With Injury

    Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel is reported to miss Saturday night's game against NC State with an injury
    Author:

    Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel will reportedly miss Saturday's game against NC State according to Pete Thamel.

    Vrabel, who has started every game this year was injured during the Eagles game against Clemson two weekends ago. As Thamel reports, Conley, who replaced Thamel in the game, and has played sporadically throughout the season, will get the start. Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom, Christian Mahogany and Ben Petrula will be the other starting lineman for the Eagles. 

    Boston College is already without quarterback Phil Jurkovec who is doubtful to return this season, and place kicker Aaron Boumerhi will miss the remainder of the season. Dennis Grosel will start for the Eagles at quarterback while Connor Lytton will take on the place kicking duties. 

    Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further injury updates throughout the game. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_15497769_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Tackle Tyler Vrabel To Miss Game With Injury

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_16686239
    Football

    Boston College vs. #22 NC State: Live Updates

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15032462_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Prediction and Final Thoughts

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
    Maroon & Gold+

    Visitor List For Boston College vs. NC State

    Oct 15, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC/NC State Prediction Podcast

    Oct 15, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0236
    Football

    ACC Football Previews & Predictions: Week of October 14, 2021

    Oct 14, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16881985_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Four Keys to Victory: NC State

    Oct 14, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16881498_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: How BC Can Defeat NC State

    Oct 14, 2021
    Comment