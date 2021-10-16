Tackle Tyler Vrabel To Miss Game With Injury

Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel is reported to miss Saturday night's game against NC State with an injury

Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel will reportedly miss Saturday's game against NC State according to Pete Thamel.

Vrabel, who has started every game this year was injured during the Eagles game against Clemson two weekends ago. As Thamel reports, Conley, who replaced Thamel in the game, and has played sporadically throughout the season, will get the start. Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom, Christian Mahogany and Ben Petrula will be the other starting lineman for the Eagles.

Boston College is already without quarterback Phil Jurkovec who is doubtful to return this season, and place kicker Aaron Boumerhi will miss the remainder of the season. Dennis Grosel will start for the Eagles at quarterback while Connor Lytton will take on the place kicking duties.

