Three Eagles Make ACC Network All Decade Team

It was a tough decade for Boston College football, who stalled out at 7 wins in the 2010s. But for a program that struggled against elite teams, they still had three players on the ACC Network's All Decade Team.

Mark Packer and Wes Durham revealed their picks on Twitter, and a handful of Eagles made the list. Linebacker Luke Kuechly, arguably the best defensive player in the ACC during the 2010's was unanimous on both of their ballots. While Packer was much more BC heavy on offense including running back AJ Dillon and offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo on his list.

Hard to find a reason to argue for any BC players left off the list. Having AJ Dillon over Travis Etienne is a bit of a stretch in my opinion, because as good as Dillon was, Etienne is a transcendent talent with numbers that dwarfed the BC star. Also I might put Lamar Jackson of Louisville over DeShaun Watson, as he was one of the greatest quarterbacks I have ever seen.

Clearly Florida State and Clemson were the leaders on the list, as both programs dominated the 2010's. Surprisingly Virginia Tech, one of the more consistently good programs in the conference only had one selection, while Miami didn't have any players selected.

What do you think? Could you make an argument for another Eagle to make the list? Harold Landry? Chris Lindstrom? Who's list do you think was more accurate? Durham or Packer?

Here's the representation, by program:

Florida State: 10

Clemson: 9

Boston College: 3

Duke 3

Pittsburgh: 2

North Carolina: 2

NC State: 2

Virginia: 2

Wake Forest 1

GT 1

VT 1

Schools without representation: Louisville, Syracuse and Miami (FL).

