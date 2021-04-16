Locked on Boston College: The Problem With ESPN's FPI

ESPN isn't very high on BC football, but we have different thoughts. Hear why in our podcast today.

On Friday's episode of Locked on Boston College, we look at ESPN's FPI ranking and why we don't believe it will be an accurate indicator for the upcoming season. We look at the potential issues with the system, and why Jeff Hafley's squad will easily pass these projections.

Also, the talk of the team has been the wide receiver group. With Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, and Kobay White returning from injury there are huge expectations for this position group. On Thursday, wide receivers coach Joe Dailey spoke with the media about the group. He highlights Flowers explosiveness, and White's status. Hear directly from the coach about these two topics.

Finally we look at the news. Boston College men's basketball is very active in the transfer portal, and have been linked to some big names. We look at the names, and who the Eagles are battling. Also we preview this weekend's series for BC baseball, as they take on #18 FSU.

Hear all of this and more below!

