Three Former Boston College Players Make XFL Rosters

The XFL is set to kick off the week after the Super Bowl, with seven teams preparing to compete. While some of the bigger names in the league will be players like former UGA star Aaron Murray, Cardale Jones of Ohio State, and Landry Jones of Oklahoma there still will be a trio of Boston College players suiting up.

Andre Williams- Houston Roughnecks. Williams who until this season was the leading rusher in Boston College history. During his senior season on the Heights he ran for 2,177 yards and eighteen touchdowns on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy Finalist. After he graduated from BC he was drafted by the New York Giants where he spent a number of season before finishing his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers

Ty Schwab- Houston Roughnecks. A linebacker from Merritt Island, Florida. for the Eagles from 2014-2017, Schwab had a great senior season that was highlighted by four sacks, and 107 total tackles. He went undrafted in the NFL Draft.

Ian Silberman, New York Guardians. Silberman came to the Eagles as a graduate transfer after spending his undergraduate years with Steve Addazio and the University of Florida Gators. He was selected in sixth round of the the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive lineman spent the last five years bouncing between practice squads and main rosters of the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

The XFL kicks off on February 8th on Fox.

