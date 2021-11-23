Zion Johnson Accepts Invite To Senior Bowl

Boston College guard Zion Johnson has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl according to a tweet.

Johnson is coming off a 2020 season in which he was named to the All-ACC third-team at offensive tackle and was voted a team captain. The Maryland native graded out as BC’s top offensive lineman in 2020 after moving from left guard to left tackle in the preseason. Named a mid-season All American, Johnson has been dominant all season not allowing a sack, and just just two quarterback pressures in 751 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson, a graduate student, came to Boston College in 2019 after transferring from Davidson. He has earned the reputation of being a physical and athletic guard that should be a late first round to second round draft pick. “He’s an all-around animal,” offensive linemate Ben Petrula said. “Just a beast on the field.”

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl will be held on February 5th, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. This is a major event for NFL scouts to watch potential draft picks in live action, both in a game and in practice/drills. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

