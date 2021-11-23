Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Zion Johnson Accepts Invite To Senior Bowl

    BC's star guard will be heading to Mobile for the big event.
    Boston College guard Zion Johnson has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl according to a tweet. 

    Johnson is coming off a 2020 season in which he was named to the All-ACC third-team at offensive tackle and was voted a team captain. The Maryland native graded out as BC’s top offensive lineman in 2020 after moving from left guard to left tackle in the preseason. Named a mid-season All American, Johnson has been dominant all season not allowing a sack, and just just two quarterback pressures in 751 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

    Johnson, a graduate student, came to Boston College in 2019 after transferring from Davidson. He has earned the reputation of being a physical and athletic guard that should be a late first round to second round draft pick. “He’s an all-around animal,” offensive linemate Ben Petrula said. “Just a beast on the field.”

    The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl will be held on February 5th, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. This is a major event for NFL scouts to watch potential draft picks in live action, both in a game and in practice/drills. The game will be televised on the NFL Network. 

