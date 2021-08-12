Four Eagles Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

The four BC players are vying for slots in the post season all star game in Mobile

The Senior Bowl announced their preseason watch list on Thursday and four Boston College Eagles made the list. Offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson and Ben Petrula along with transfer tight end Trae Barry were the Eagles on the list.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, which explains our hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE. The Reese's Senior Bowl has had 106 total players and 36 selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 106 figure represents 41% of the total draft. This year's game will be held February 5, 2022 and broadcast live on NFL Network. Practices are live on ESPN; with NFL Network producing a daily recap show airing in primetime.

It is important to note that underclassmen who declare for the NFL Draft can also take part in this event, like Hunter Long did last year. Depending on if they declare that could mean that Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers could both play.

Notable snubs from Boston College include safety Deon Jones, defensive end Marcus Valdez and defensive back Brandon Sebastian.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com