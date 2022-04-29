What They Are Saying: Grades and Analysis For Zion Johnson to the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers took guard Zion Johnson with the 17th pick of the NFL Draft. Most projections had Johnson going lower in the first round, other than our own Mitch Wolfe who correctly predicted Johnson's landing spot. The Eagles guard was the second at his position taken on the day, and was quickly drafted shortly after top guard Kenyon Green was drafted by the Texans.

Most draft grades were relatively positive about the Chargers pick. Here are some of their takeaways:

The Chargers hit with last year’s first-round pick (Rashawn Slater) and continue to boost their protection for Justin Herbert with Johnson. Johnson is smart and polished, plays under control and with good balance. Including his two seasons at Davidson, Johnson has double-digit starts at three different positions—left guard, right tackle and left tackle—and took reps at center during Senior Bowl week. While he can handle a spot start at tackle if necessary, he’s ideally suited to the play guard for the Chargers.

GRADE: B

The Chargers’ offseason has been about trying to make a Super Bowl run with Justin Herbert. After they got their left tackle rock in Rashawn Slater in last year’s first round, they get the ideal player to upgrade the right side, either inside or outside. Johnson does a little bit of everything well with his all-around skill set, featuring his natural agility and power.

Pick Grade: Good

This is a quality pick for the Chargers, who will now put Johnson at right guard and move 2021 starter, Matt Feiler, to right tackle (where he ranked fifth in pass-block grade back in 2019). As lead draft analyst Mike Renner highlighted in the 2022 PFF Draft Guide, there are a few cons to his game. He’s a polished and stout performer with standout production. Johnson earned an 80.0-plus grade as both a pass- and run-blocker last season, recording just one penalty en route to an honorable mention PFF All-American honors. He then proceeded to light up the Senior Bowl as he didn’t lose a single pass-blocking rep during Senior Bowl week. -AT

Bleacher Report:

Strengths: Thick, powerful lower body to uproot defenders or anchor in pass protection, experienced blocker at multiple positions Weaknesses: Slow adjusting on the move or with technique. Can be caught off balance at times. One of the highest compliments bestowed upon prospects is noting they fall into the plug-and-play category. Boston College's Zion Johnson fits this description as a tailor-made NFL guard. In general, the position doesn't hold the same value as tackle. Those on the inside don't need to be as athletic, and they're bookended by blockers on each side. In today's game, a strong offensive interior is necessary to maintain the depth of the pocket. If a quarterback can't step up when pressure flies off the edges, the value of the position becomes abundantly clear. Johnson actually played left tackle during the 2020 campaign and performed admirably. But his skill set clearly translates to the interior, where he can be a physical force at any of the three positions. Granted, Johnson is the class' best guard. But he showed plenty of versatility when he took over snapping duties while at the Senior Bowl. As powerful as the first-team All-American is, he can be a tone-setter in the run game and consistently help to set the pocket in pass protection. In fact, Johnson allowed only six pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus.



The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting decision in front of them after drafting Johnson.



The coaching staff can immediately insert the rookie into the left guard spot and bump Matt Feiler to right tackle, where he’s previously experienced success as a member of the Pittsburgh Stelers. Or, Johnson can play right guard and solidify the interior, though right tackle would remain a problem area.



Either way, the Chargers are now much stronger along the interior because Johnson looks like a future 10-year starter.



Grade: A

This is a fascinating pairing, one we didn’t see coming. Johnson was a tackle and guard at BC, but most NFL scouts believed his best spot in the pros was inside, at either guard or center. But the Chargers’ biggest OL vacancy is at right tackle. Hmm. We’ll reserve judgment on the positional fit and laud Johnson: a smart, savvy, competitive and high-character blocker. Justin Herbert’s O-line got better, but now we wait to hear where Johnson lines up. Grade: B-