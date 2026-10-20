5 Things You May Not Have Noticed About Latest College Hockey Polls: Puck Drop

To the absolute surprise of no one, Michigan was voted No. 1 in both major college hockey polls on Monday after the Wolverines swept reigning national champion Denver on the Pioneers’ home ice over the weekend.

They were a unanimous selection in the USA Hockey Rankings, but not the USCHO.com poll, which saw two voters opt for Michigan State. Meanwhile, the Pioneers fell to No. 4 in both rankings.

The change was not in doubt. The same thing happened the previous week on the women’s side as Ohio State swept Wisconsin, only the Buckeyes had home ice. Here are five things from the latest polls that might surprise you.

1) Dating back to March 2025, one of the Michigan schools (Michigan, Michigan State or Northern Michigan) has been No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll all but five times, 28 out of 33. Denver was at No. 1 in the first three rankings of this season, plus the final poll last season. Boston University had it for a week early last season only to miss playing in the NCAA Tournament.

2) Hockey East leads the nation with seven ranked teams, but only one is in the top 14 of either poll. The last six teams in the USCHO.com top 20 are from the conference.

3) Here’s the kind of respect that Dave Hakstol commands: Last week, Arizona State didn’t get a single vote in either ranking. After his hiring and the sweep at Lowell, the Sun Devils received 22 in one poll, and 16 in the other.

4) The only schools with teams ranked on both the men’s and women’s side are Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Connecticut and Northeastern. Among those that at least received votes in both was Vermont.

5) Among the six Ivy League schools that play women’s hockey, three are ranked in the top 15 and a fourth received votes. It may not be ready to take on the NCHC, but the combined 10-0 start is still really impressive, and No. 14 Yale has yet to open its regular season.

USCHO.com Rankings, Week 4

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Michigan 6-0 992 (47) 2 2 Michigan State 3-0 924 (2) 3 3 North Dakota 4-0 890 4 4 Denver 2-2 797 1 5 Western Michigan 4-0 795 (1) 6 6 Wisconsin 4-0 772 5 7 Providence 3-0 676 7 8 Quinnipiac 4-1 673 8 9 Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 602 9 10 Dartmouth 0-0 487 10 11 Michigan Tech 5-1 454 14 12 Colorado College 3-1 435 12 13 Augustana 3-0-1 360 15 14 Cornell 0-0 345 13 15 Boston University 3-1 323 11 16 Connecticut 2-2 208 17 17 Northeastern 2-1-0 123 NR 18 Boston College 1-2 117 16 19 Massachusetts 2-3-1 102 19 20 Merrimack 2-1-1 100 NR

Others receiving votes: Union 47, Maine 43, RPI 42, Miami 35, Sacred Heart 28, Arizona State 22, Bowling Green 16, Ohio State 16, St. Cloud State 16, Army 12, Stonehill 12, Minnesota 10, New Hampshire 6, St. Thomas 5, Clarkson 4, Lindenwood 4, Notre Dame 3, Bemidji State 1, Brown 1, Niagara 1, Vermont 1

USA Hockey Rankings, Week 4

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 2 2 Michigan State 636 3 3 North Dakota 599 4 4 Denver 566 1 5 Western Michigan 534 6 6 Wisconsin 530 5 7 Quinnipiac 467 7 8 Minnesota Duluth 438 9 9 Providence 429 8 10 Dartmouth 362 10 11 Colorado College 306 13 12 Cornell 283 12 13 Michigan Tech 278 14 14 Boston University 216 11 15 Augustana 215 17 16 Connecticut 150 16 17 Boston College 96 15 18 Merrimack 85 NR 19 Massachusetts 84 18 20 Northeastern 52 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Maine 24; Arizona State 16; Sacred Heart 15; RPI, 13; Union 13; Clarkson 9; Harvard 9; Miami, 9; Stonehill 9; Minnesota State 7; Minnesota, 6; Bowling Green 4; Ohio State 3.

Women's USCHO.com Rankings, Week 6

Rank Team Record Points (First) Prev. 1 Ohio State 7-1 298 (18) 1 2 Minnesota 5-1 275 (1) 3 3 Wisconsin 6-2 267 (1) 2 4 Northeastern 3-1-1 221 6 5 Quinnipiac 5-1-1 206 4 6 Penn State 5-3 178 5 7 Princeton 2-0 175 7 8 Colgate 6-0 154 9 9 St. Cloud State 6-2 116 10 10 Clarkson 6-2 112 11 11 Connecticut 2-4 111 8 12 Cornell 2-0 101 14 13 Minnesota Duluth 6-2 91 12T 14 Yale 0-0 36 12T 15 Vermont 3-3 30 15

Others receiving votes: Boston College 9, Syracuse 6, Mercyhurst 4, Minnesota State 4, Harvard 3, St. Thomas 3

Puck Drop: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

The Arizona Republic reported that the agreement between Arizona State and Greg Powers will net the coach more than $1.3 million. Powers was placed on administrative leave after a workout left sophomore transfer Matthew Mayich on life support. Meanwhile, Clarkson announced that its players will wear special helmet stickers to honor their former teammate.

Clarkson announced they will be wearing commemorative stickers on their helmets all season long to honor Mathew Mayich pic.twitter.com/w3M8WOJRBb — Clarkson hockey blog (@ClarksonBlog) October 19, 2026

Left wing Brady Tkachuk (Boston University) was named the First Star of the Week in the NHL, ahead of center Connor McDavid and left wing Kirill Kaprizov. He had two natural hat tricks, and Florida became the first team in league history to register a natural hat trick in three straight games. Wednesday night he’ll lead the Panthers to face his old team, the Ottawa Senators.

The first matchup of first-overall draft picks between Macklin Celebrini (Boston University) and Gavin McKenna (Penn State) when to the younger young standout as the Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Sharks 3-1. McKenna’s goal was the game-winner. The No. 1 selection in 2024 and 2026 trained together during the offseason.

FIRST OVERALL GAVIN MCKENNA!!! pic.twitter.com/Il2gKqrWhq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 20, 2026

If you’re looking for something to break on the Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) situation, things may be coming to a head this week. Sportsnet reported the end date for Hellebuyck’s suspension for not reporting is Friday, meaning at that point the Jets have to pay him.

Talk about a full-circle moment, Cole Knuble (Notre Dame) made his NHL debut for the same team his father, Mike Knuble, played for, the Flyers. He didn’t figure in the scoring, but Philadelphia defeated Colorado 3-2. Jospeh Woll (Boston College) made 24 saves to get the win, while T.J. Hughes (Michigan) scored his second career goal the Avalanche. Cole Knuble was born on the day his dad signed with the Flyers.

The Knubles are in the house in Philly ☘️@c_knubz22 will make his NHL debut tonight with the @NHLFlyers! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lJtu4nUVtZ — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 19, 2026

Canada announced a shakeup of its national team roster that will play in 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Nov. 6-16 in Herning and Esbjerg, Denmark. After going with a veteran roster that included no active college players for the Olympics, the youth movement includes six players still in the NCAA: G Eve Gascon (UMD), D Chloe Primerano (Minnesota), F Caitlin Kraemer (Minnesota), F Sara Manness (Clarkson), F Hayley McDonald (Ohio State), and F Rosalie Tremblay (Wisconsin). Team USA’s camp begins Friday. The U.S and Canada will square off in pre-tournament games at Windsor, Ontario (Oct. 28), and Plymouth, Michigan (Oct. 30).

Defenseman William Jesse Tucker out of Eden Prairie, Minn., committed to Yale. … Goaltender Cole Pouliot-Porter from the Boston Jr. Terriers (NCDC) committed to Franklin Pierce. … F Trace Frieden from Cowichan Valley (BCHL) committed to Michigan Tech.

College Hockey Scores

No games scheduled

Today’s College Hockey Schedule Non-Conference

Robert Morris at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 20, 1948: Minnesota goaltender Murray McLachlan was born in London, Ontario.



October 20, 1966: Minnesota defenseman Todd Richards was born in Robbinsdale, Minn.



October 20, 1978: Providence right wing Mike Farrell was born in Edina, Minn.



October 20, 1978: Wayne Gretzky scored his first two professional goals for the Indianapolis Racers (WHA), against the Edmonton Oilers. He was still 17 and obviously didn’t know it at the time but would only play six more games for the Racers before being traded to the Oilers.



October 20, 1979: The US Hockey Hall of Fame enshrined John Riley Jr. and Robert Dill.



October 20, 1986: Providence defenseman Matt Taormina was born in Warren, Mich.



October 20, 1989: Boston University center Colin Wilson was born in Greenwich, Conn.



October 20, 2011: Former Wisconsin left wing Dany Heatley scored with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and former St. Cloud State center Matt Cullen scored the shootout winner to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 victory at Edmonton. On the same night, former Wisconsin defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored with two seconds remaining in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 win at Calgary.



October 20, 2021: Former Boston University defenseman Charlie McAvoy notched his 100th assist in his 237th NHL game.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Everyone talks about athleticism in goalies and I don’t think that their view of athleticism is the be-all and end-all. They always talk about, ‘Oh he’s so athletic, he can make a save any way,’ but the thing is, he doesn’t need to. If you keep yourself in position, you give yourself a chance at all times to make the save as opposed to being able to dive around and do the splits.” Connor Hellebuyck

We'll Leave You With This ...

COACHES: This is a clip that should be played in every locker room tonight.



I always thought as a coach I could judge my team's readiness to play on faceoff intensity. If we were on our toes and ready to battle at the line of scrimmage, our team was ready to play. If we weren't… pic.twitter.com/h0RKQpOsKZ — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) October 19, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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