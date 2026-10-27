Arizona State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The BYU Cougars' time as the No. 2-ranked team in the country lasted a single week. They lost to the UCF Knights in Week 8, causing them to fall to No. 8 in the country with a 6-1 record for the season.

The Cougars will look to bounce back in Week 9 when they host the 4-3 Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State is 2-2 in its last four games, with losses to Baylor and Texas Tech but wins against Hawaii and Kansas State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Arizona State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +16.5 (-112)

BYU -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Arizona State +525

BYU -750

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Arizona State vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Arizona State record: 4-3 (2-2 in Big 12)

BYU record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big 12)

Arizona State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Arizona State is 3-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Arizona State games this season

BYU is 6-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in BYU games this season

Arizona State vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

Bear Bachmeier, QB - BYU Cougars

The BYU offense revolves around Bear Bachmeier. Not only has he thrown for 1,5114 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he's also second on the team in rushing, racking up 321 rushing yards along with seven touchdowns on the ground. The Sun Devils will have to find a way to slow down the dual-threat quarterback if they want to pull off the upset.

Arizona State vs. BYU Prediction and Best Bet

BYU is the rightful favorite in this game, but I don't think the Cougars should be set as this big of a favorite. Arizona State certainly isn't a playoff contender, but their defense has been solid this season, including ranking 37th in opponent EPA per play and 35th in defensive success rate. That should be good enough to slow down a BYU offense that isn't quite as good as you might think.

BYU is 29th in EPA per play, 33rd in EPA per pass, and 30th in EPA per rush. There's no denying those numbers are good, but they aren't at the elite level you'd expect from a top-10 team in the country.

I'll take the points with the Sun Devils and hope their defense can keep the score within reach.

Pick: Arizona State +16.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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