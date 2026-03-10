Another Day, Another Team at No. 1 in College Hockey: Rankings Reaction
Another day, another team atop the college rankings rankings.
"Wait," you may be thinking. None of the top three teams, which had all been at No. 1 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to determine at-large teams and the seedings in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, played on Sunday. Michigan State locked up the Big Ten title over Michigan last Thursday, but when it tied Minnesota the next day it fell to No. 3 and North Dakota moved into the top spot.
It obviously didn't last, though. On Monday, the top three was, in order, Michigan, North Dakota, and Michigan State.
Why? Because Air Force lost to Robert Morris in the final game of their best-of-3 playoff series in the AHA quarterfinals in Moon Township, 1,170 miles away from Grand Forks. N.D. It had played UND's weekend opponent, Omaha, earlier this season and that tweaked the Fighting Hawks' strength of schedule just enough that Michigan's rating was better by roughly one hundredth of a point (58.691 to 58.682) in the formulated rating. UND, meanwhile, is one tenth of a point ahead of the Spartans (58.592).
While it was interesting to see both major polls had Michigan at No. 1 on Monday, with North Dakota second, the most notable aspect of all this just how close the three teams are at the top of the rankings some 35-plus games into the 2025-26 season. All three and Western Michigan landed first-place votes in the polls.
In terms of bracketology, and projecting the field for the upcoming 16-team NCAA Tournament, the order at the top may not matter much because North Dakota will likely be placed in the Sioux Falls, S.D., regional, and one of the Michigan schools will end up in the Loveland, Colo., Regional hosted by Denver, depending on where the Pioneers end up in the bracket.
Still, it's going to be fun seeing how it all plays out. Here are this week's rankings.
National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan
2. North Dakota
3. Michigan State
4. Western Michigan
5. Providence
6. Denver
7. Quinnipiac
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Cornell
10. Dartmouth
11. Penn State
12. Wisconsin
13. Augustana
14. Massachusetts
15. St. Thomas
16. Connecticut
17. Minnesota State
18. Boston College
19. Michigan Tech
20. Maine
Now for the comparison to the two major polls, ranking the top 20 in college hockey. Both had Michigan at No. 1, but for the second straight week the top three teams split the first-place votes
Made Biggest Jump: Three teams moved up two spots, Minnesota Duluth from 10 to 8, Augustana from 15 to 13, and Massachusetts from 17 to 15. UMD swept St. Cloud State with a pair of dramatic overtime games, the Vikings swept Bemidji State out of the CCHA tournament, and UMass closed the Hockey East regular season with a big home win against Boston College and at New Hampshire.
Had Biggest Fall: Penn State went from sixth to tied for 10th, and Boston College dropped from No. 13 to No. 17. The Nittany Lions are 2-6-2 over their last 10 games, and the Eagles have lost four straight, heading into their conference tournaments.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: St. Thomas. The polls have the Tommies at No. 18 and 17, but they're No. 15 in NPI. Next up, it hosts Augustana in a CCHA semifinal.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Connecticut. The Huskies are No. 14 is both polls, but NPI has the Huskies at No. 16 just outside of the NCAA field due to the automatic bids. They'll learn their opponent in the Hockey East quarterfinals after the opening round games on Wednesday, but regardless UConn is in a must-wins situation. Wisconsin also needs to be mentioned as it's tied for No. 10 in one poll and No. 11 in the other, and is No. 12 NPI.
USCHO Men's Poll
March 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
26-7-1
968 (30)
1
2
North Dakota
27-8-1
943 (12)
3
3
Michigan State
25-7-2
912 (7)
2
4
Western Michigan
26-9-1
854 (1)
4
5
Providence
23-9-2
781
5
6
Denver
23-11-3
725
7
7
Quinnipiac
26-7-3
701
8
8
Minnessota Duluth
22-13-1
599
10
9
Cornell
20-8-1
598
9
T10
Penn State
20-12-2
541
6
T10
Wisconsin
21-11-2
541
11
12
Dartmouth
19-7-4
465
12
13
Augustana
22-10-4
345
15
14
Connecticut
18-11-5
343
14
15
Massachusetts
21-12-1
321
17
16
Minnesota State
20-10-7
211
16
17
Boston College
19-14-1
200
13
18
St. Thomas
20-11-5
193
19
19
Michigan Tech
23-12-3
124
20
20
Union
22-10-3
55
NR
Others receiving votes: Maine 48, Miami 9, Bentley 8, Sacred Heart 7, Boston University 1, Princeton 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
March 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
663 (21)
1
2
North Dakota
645 (10)
2
3
Michigan State
628 (3)
3
4
Western Michigan
578
4
5
Providence
534
5
6
Denver
496
7
7
Quinnipiac
482
8
8
Minnesota Duluth
413
10
9
Cornell
392
9
10
Penn State
380
6
11
Wisconsin
358
11
12
Dartmouth
332
12
13
Augustana
228
14
14
Connecticut
224
15
15
Massachusetts
220
17
16
Boston College
163
13
17
St. Thomas
148
19
18
Minnesota State
125
16
19
Michigan Tech
63
NR
20
Union
30
20
Others Receiving Votes: Maine, 27; Bentley 6; St. Cloud State 3; Bowling Green 1; Princeton 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
March 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Ohio State
34-4-0
299 (19)
2
2
Wisconsin
32-4-2
281 (1)
1
3
Penn State
32-5-0
258
3
4
Minnesota
26-11-1
242
4
5
Northeastern
28-8-1
213
5
6
Connecticut
27-8-2
206
6
7
Quinnipiac
28-8-3
178
8
8
Yale
25-9
160
7
9
Princeton
23-10
139
9
10
Minnesota Duluth
20-14-3
117
10
11
Cornell
20-11-2
99
11
12
Mercyhurst
23-11-3
76
12
13
Minnesota State
17-19-2
46
13
14
Colgate
19-16-1
42
14
15
Clarkson
20-12-3
34
15
Others receiving votes: Brown 7, St. Cloud State 2, Holy Cross 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
March 3, 2026 (Will be updated Tuesday with updated rankings)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
284 (18)
1
2
Ohio State
267 (1)
2
3
Penn State
243
3
4
Minnesota
227
4
5
Northeastern
209
5
6
Connecticut
186
6
7
Quinnipiac
163
7
8
Yale
159
8
9
Priceton
136
10
T10
Minnesota Duluth
102
9
T11
Cornell
102
11
12
Mercyhurst
69
12
13
Minnesota State
58
14
T14
Clarkson
23
15
T15
Colgate
23
13
Also receiving votes: Brown 12; Holy Cross, 8; St. Cloud State 7; Harvard 2; Vermont, 1.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
• The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team defeated Germany 13-0 at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Declan Farmer had four goals and three assists, and Jack Wallace notched two goals and four assists. The U.S. outshot Germany 41-1. Farmer became the first American to reach the 50-point mark in Paralympic history. The U.S. will close the preliminary round Tuesday against China.
• The Seattle Kraken have ruled out former Colorado College left wing indefinitely due to an upper-body injury ... Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill told reporters that former Minnesota center Oliver Moore will miss “some significant time” due to a lower body injury. Meanwhile, former Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight has missed three games with an illness. ... The New York Rangers recalled former Michigan center Brendan Brisson from Hartford of the AHL. ... Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud will miss some time with the Calgary Flames due to an upper body injury. ... Former Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro returned from a lower-body injury for the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. ... Former North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson is week to week with the Ottawa Senators due to an upper-body injury,
• Boston University received a commitment from goaltender Will Prowse of the Lincoln Stars (USHL). ... Western Michigan received a commitment from forward Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) , a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
• Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, and will be formally arraigned April 8th. Penn State hosts Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament on Wedneday evening.
• Breakaway On SI had an exclusive interview with NHL's Group Vice President of Events Chie Chie Yard, who is being inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on the recent growth of the sport across the state of Texas.
All times are local to where the game is being played.
AHA Tournament
Semifinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 13 (Through Sunday)
Robert Morris at Bentley
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart
Big Ten Tournament
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 11
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Minnesota at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Lowest seed remaining at Michigan State
Quarterfinal winner at highest seed remaining
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinal winners at top-advancing team
CCHA Tournament
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Augustana at St. Thomas
Michigan Tech at Minnesota State
ECAC Tournament
Quarterfinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 13 (through Sunday)
Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
Opening Round
Wednesday, March 11
Vermont at Boston University, 6:30 p.m. ET
New Hampshire vs. Northeastern (at Boston College), 7 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 14
Third-lowest remaining seed at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET
Second-lowest remaining seed at Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET
Maine at Boston College, NESN, 7 p.m. ET
Lowest remaining seed at Providence, 7 p.m.
NCHC Tournament
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT
Western Michigan at Denver, 7 p.m. MT
Women's National Championship Bracket
Regional Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
Minnesota Duluth vs. Yale, 5 p.m. CT
Princeton vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m. CT
Franklin Pierce vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. CT
Regional Championships
Saturday, March 14
No. 2 Wisconsin vs. winner of Quinnipiac-Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m. ET
No. 3 Penn State vs. winner Princeton-Connecticut, 2 p.m. ET
No. 5 Northeastern at No. 4 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT
No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Yale-UMD, 6 p.m. ET
Frozen Four
Friday, March 20
Winner of Ohio State Regional vs. winner of Minnesota Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET
Winner of Wisconsin Regional vs. winner of Penn State Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET
Championship Game
At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State
4 p.m.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“You had to listen to other parents when they questioned why you let your little girl play hockey, because it wasn’t cool and hockey wasn’t for girls. But it didn’t matter how I played, if I scored, you just cared if I was happy and you always showed up.”Krissy Wendell-Pohl
We'll Leave You With This ...
