Another Day, Another Team at No. 1 in College Hockey: Rankings Reaction

Your daily briefing on what's going on in college hockey, everything from the assists on the ice to the Zamboni.
Christopher Walsh|
Michigan hockey players celebrate during an 8-1 home exhibition win over Simon Fraser to get ready for the Big Ten Tournament.
Michigan hockey players celebrate during an 8-1 home exhibition win over Simon Fraser to get ready for the Big Ten Tournament. | Michigan Athletics
  1. National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
  2. USCHO Men's Poll
  3. USA Hockey Men's Poll
  4. USCHO Women's Poll
  5. USA Hockey Women's Poll
  6. Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  7. AHA Tournament
  8. Big Ten Tournament
  9. CCHA Tournament
  10. ECAC Tournament
  11. Hockey East
  12. NCHC Tournament
  13. Women's National Championship Bracket
  14. Hockey Quote of the Day
  15. We'll Leave You With This ...

Another day, another team atop the college rankings rankings.

"Wait," you may be thinking. None of the top three teams, which had all been at No. 1 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to determine at-large teams and the seedings in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, played on Sunday. Michigan State locked up the Big Ten title over Michigan last Thursday, but when it tied Minnesota the next day it fell to No. 3 and North Dakota moved into the top spot.

It obviously didn't last, though. On Monday, the top three was, in order, Michigan, North Dakota, and Michigan State.

Why? Because Air Force lost to Robert Morris in the final game of their best-of-3 playoff series in the AHA quarterfinals in Moon Township, 1,170 miles away from Grand Forks. N.D. It had played UND's weekend opponent, Omaha, earlier this season and that tweaked the Fighting Hawks' strength of schedule just enough that Michigan's rating was better by roughly one hundredth of a point (58.691 to 58.682) in the formulated rating. UND, meanwhile, is one tenth of a point ahead of the Spartans (58.592).

While it was interesting to see both major polls had Michigan at No. 1 on Monday, with North Dakota second, the most notable aspect of all this just how close the three teams are at the top of the rankings some 35-plus games into the 2025-26 season. All three and Western Michigan landed first-place votes in the polls.

In terms of bracketology, and projecting the field for the upcoming 16-team NCAA Tournament, the order at the top may not matter much because North Dakota will likely be placed in the Sioux Falls, S.D., regional, and one of the Michigan schools will end up in the Loveland, Colo., Regional hosted by Denver, depending on where the Pioneers end up in the bracket.

Still, it's going to be fun seeing how it all plays out. Here are this week's rankings.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index

1. Michigan
2. North Dakota
3. Michigan State
4. Western Michigan
5. Providence
6. Denver
7. Quinnipiac
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Cornell
10. Dartmouth
11. Penn State
12. Wisconsin
13. Augustana
14. Massachusetts
15. St. Thomas
16. Connecticut
17. Minnesota State
18. Boston College
19. Michigan Tech
20. Maine

Now for the comparison to the two major polls, ranking the top 20 in college hockey. Both had Michigan at No. 1, but for the second straight week the top three teams split the first-place votes

Made Biggest Jump: Three teams moved up two spots, Minnesota Duluth from 10 to 8, Augustana from 15 to 13, and Massachusetts from 17 to 15. UMD swept St. Cloud State with a pair of dramatic overtime games, the Vikings swept Bemidji State out of the CCHA tournament, and UMass closed the Hockey East regular season with a big home win against Boston College and at New Hampshire.

Had Biggest Fall: Penn State went from sixth to tied for 10th, and Boston College dropped from No. 13 to No. 17. The Nittany Lions are 2-6-2 over their last 10 games, and the Eagles have lost four straight, heading into their conference tournaments.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: St. Thomas. The polls have the Tommies at No. 18 and 17, but they're No. 15 in NPI. Next up, it hosts Augustana in a CCHA semifinal.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Connecticut. The Huskies are No. 14 is both polls, but NPI has the Huskies at No. 16 just outside of the NCAA field due to the automatic bids. They'll learn their opponent in the Hockey East quarterfinals after the opening round games on Wednesday, but regardless UConn is in a must-wins situation. Wisconsin also needs to be mentioned as it's tied for No. 10 in one poll and No. 11 in the other, and is No. 12 NPI.

USCHO Men's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

26-7-1

968 (30)

1

2

North Dakota

27-8-1

943 (12)

3

3

Michigan State

25-7-2

912 (7)

2

4

Western Michigan

26-9-1

854 (1)

4

5

Providence

23-9-2

781

5

6

Denver

23-11-3

725

7

7

Quinnipiac

26-7-3

701

8

8

Minnessota Duluth

22-13-1

599

10

9

Cornell

20-8-1

598

9

T10

Penn State

20-12-2

541

6

T10

Wisconsin

21-11-2

541

11

12

Dartmouth

19-7-4

465

12

13

Augustana

22-10-4

345

15

14

Connecticut

18-11-5

343

14

15

Massachusetts

21-12-1

321

17

16

Minnesota State

20-10-7

211

16

17

Boston College

19-14-1

200

13

18

St. Thomas

20-11-5

193

19

19

Michigan Tech

23-12-3

124

20

20

Union

22-10-3

55

NR

Others receiving votes: Maine 48, Miami 9, Bentley 8, Sacred Heart 7, Boston University 1, Princeton 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

663 (21)

1

2

North Dakota

645 (10)

2

3

Michigan State

628 (3)

3

4

Western Michigan

578

4

5

Providence

534

5

6

Denver

496

7

7

Quinnipiac

482

8

8

Minnesota Duluth

413

10

9

Cornell

392

9

10

Penn State

380

6

11

Wisconsin

358

11

12

Dartmouth

332

12

13

Augustana

228

14

14

Connecticut

224

15

15

Massachusetts

220

17

16

Boston College

163

13

17

St. Thomas

148

19

18

Minnesota State

125

16

19

Michigan Tech

63

NR

20

Union

30

20

Others Receiving Votes: Maine, 27; Bentley 6; St. Cloud State 3; Bowling Green 1; Princeton 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Ohio State

34-4-0

299 (19)

2

2

Wisconsin

32-4-2

281 (1)

1

3

Penn State

32-5-0

258

3

4

Minnesota

26-11-1

242

4

5

Northeastern

28-8-1

213

5

6

Connecticut

27-8-2

206

6

7

Quinnipiac

28-8-3

178

8

8

Yale

25-9

160

7

9

Princeton

23-10

139

9

10

Minnesota Duluth

20-14-3

117

10

11

Cornell

20-11-2

99

11

12

Mercyhurst

23-11-3

76

12

13

Minnesota State

17-19-2

46

13

14

Colgate

19-16-1

42

14

15

Clarkson

20-12-3

34

15

Others receiving votes: Brown 7, St. Cloud State 2, Holy Cross 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

March 3, 2026 (Will be updated Tuesday with updated rankings)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

284 (18)

1

2

Ohio State

267 (1)

2

3

Penn State

243

3

4

Minnesota

227

4

5

Northeastern

209

5

6

Connecticut

186

6

7

Quinnipiac

163

7

8

Yale

159

8

9

Priceton

136

10

T10

Minnesota Duluth

102

9

T11

Cornell

102

11

12

Mercyhurst

69

12

13

Minnesota State

58

14

T14

Clarkson

23

15

T15

Colgate

23

13

Also receiving votes: Brown 12; Holy Cross, 8; St. Cloud State 7; Harvard 2; Vermont, 1.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

• The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team defeated Germany 13-0 at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Declan Farmer had four goals and three assists, and Jack Wallace notched two goals and four assists. The U.S. outshot Germany 41-1. Farmer became the first American to reach the 50-point mark in Paralympic history. The U.S. will close the preliminary round Tuesday against China.

• The Seattle Kraken have ruled out former Colorado College left wing indefinitely due to an upper-body injury ... Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill told reporters that former Minnesota center Oliver Moore will miss “some significant time” due to a lower body injury. Meanwhile, former Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight has missed three games with an illness. ... The New York Rangers recalled former Michigan center Brendan Brisson from Hartford of the AHL. ... Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud will miss some time with the Calgary Flames due to an upper body injury. ... Former Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro returned from a lower-body injury for the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. ... Former North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson is week to week with the Ottawa Senators due to an upper-body injury,

• Boston University received a commitment from goaltender Will Prowse of the Lincoln Stars (USHL). ... Western Michigan received a commitment from forward Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) , a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

• Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, and will be formally arraigned April 8th. Penn State hosts Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament on Wedneday evening.

Breakaway On SI had an exclusive interview with NHL's Group Vice President of Events Chie Chie Yard, who is being inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on the recent growth of the sport across the state of Texas.

All times are local to where the game is being played.

AHA Tournament

Semifinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 13 (Through Sunday)
Robert Morris at Bentley
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 11
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Minnesota at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET

Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Lowest seed remaining at Michigan State
Quarterfinal winner at highest seed remaining

Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinal winners at top-advancing team

CCHA Tournament

Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Augustana at St. Thomas
Michigan Tech at Minnesota State

ECAC Tournament

Quarterfinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 13 (through Sunday)
Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Hockey East

Opening Round
Wednesday, March 11
Vermont at Boston University, 6:30 p.m. ET
New Hampshire vs. Northeastern (at Boston College), 7 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 14
Third-lowest remaining seed at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET
Second-lowest remaining seed at Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET
Maine at Boston College, NESN, 7 p.m. ET
Lowest remaining seed at Providence, 7 p.m.

NCHC Tournament

Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT
Western Michigan at Denver, 7 p.m. MT

Women's National Championship Bracket

Regional Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
Minnesota Duluth vs. Yale, 5 p.m. CT
Princeton vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m. CT
Franklin Pierce vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. CT

Regional Championships
Saturday, March 14
No. 2 Wisconsin vs. winner of Quinnipiac-Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m. ET
No. 3 Penn State vs. winner Princeton-Connecticut, 2 p.m. ET
No. 5 Northeastern at No. 4 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT
No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Yale-UMD, 6 p.m. ET

Frozen Four
Friday, March 20
Winner of Ohio State Regional vs. winner of Minnesota Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET
Winner of Wisconsin Regional vs. winner of Penn State Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET

Championship Game
At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State
4 p.m.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“You had to listen to other parents when they questioned why you let your little girl play hockey, because it wasn’t cool and hockey wasn’t for girls. But it didn’t matter how I played, if I scored, you just cared if I was happy and you always showed up.”
Krissy Wendell-Pohl

We'll Leave You With This ...

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004

