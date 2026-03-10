Another Day, Another Team at No. 1 in College Hockey: Rankings Reaction

Another day, another team atop the college rankings rankings.

"Wait," you may be thinking. None of the top three teams, which had all been at No. 1 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to determine at-large teams and the seedings in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, played on Sunday. Michigan State locked up the Big Ten title over Michigan last Thursday, but when it tied Minnesota the next day it fell to No. 3 and North Dakota moved into the top spot.

It obviously didn't last, though. On Monday, the top three was, in order, Michigan, North Dakota, and Michigan State.

Why? Because Air Force lost to Robert Morris in the final game of their best-of-3 playoff series in the AHA quarterfinals in Moon Township, 1,170 miles away from Grand Forks. N.D. It had played UND's weekend opponent, Omaha, earlier this season and that tweaked the Fighting Hawks' strength of schedule just enough that Michigan's rating was better by roughly one hundredth of a point (58.691 to 58.682) in the formulated rating. UND, meanwhile, is one tenth of a point ahead of the Spartans (58.592).

While it was interesting to see both major polls had Michigan at No. 1 on Monday, with North Dakota second, the most notable aspect of all this just how close the three teams are at the top of the rankings some 35-plus games into the 2025-26 season. All three and Western Michigan landed first-place votes in the polls.

In terms of bracketology, and projecting the field for the upcoming 16-team NCAA Tournament, the order at the top may not matter much because North Dakota will likely be placed in the Sioux Falls, S.D., regional, and one of the Michigan schools will end up in the Loveland, Colo., Regional hosted by Denver, depending on where the Pioneers end up in the bracket.

Still, it's going to be fun seeing how it all plays out. Here are this week's rankings.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index

1. Michigan

2. North Dakota

3. Michigan State

4. Western Michigan

5. Providence

6. Denver

7. Quinnipiac

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Cornell

10. Dartmouth

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. Augustana

14. Massachusetts

15. St. Thomas

16. Connecticut

17. Minnesota State

18. Boston College

19. Michigan Tech

20. Maine

Now for the comparison to the two major polls, ranking the top 20 in college hockey. Both had Michigan at No. 1, but for the second straight week the top three teams split the first-place votes

Made Biggest Jump: Three teams moved up two spots, Minnesota Duluth from 10 to 8, Augustana from 15 to 13, and Massachusetts from 17 to 15. UMD swept St. Cloud State with a pair of dramatic overtime games, the Vikings swept Bemidji State out of the CCHA tournament, and UMass closed the Hockey East regular season with a big home win against Boston College and at New Hampshire.

Had Biggest Fall: Penn State went from sixth to tied for 10th, and Boston College dropped from No. 13 to No. 17. The Nittany Lions are 2-6-2 over their last 10 games, and the Eagles have lost four straight, heading into their conference tournaments.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: St. Thomas. The polls have the Tommies at No. 18 and 17, but they're No. 15 in NPI. Next up, it hosts Augustana in a CCHA semifinal.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Connecticut. The Huskies are No. 14 is both polls, but NPI has the Huskies at No. 16 just outside of the NCAA field due to the automatic bids. They'll learn their opponent in the Hockey East quarterfinals after the opening round games on Wednesday, but regardless UConn is in a must-wins situation. Wisconsin also needs to be mentioned as it's tied for No. 10 in one poll and No. 11 in the other, and is No. 12 NPI.

USCHO Men's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 26-7-1 968 (30) 1 2 North Dakota 27-8-1 943 (12) 3 3 Michigan State 25-7-2 912 (7) 2 4 Western Michigan 26-9-1 854 (1) 4 5 Providence 23-9-2 781 5 6 Denver 23-11-3 725 7 7 Quinnipiac 26-7-3 701 8 8 Minnessota Duluth 22-13-1 599 10 9 Cornell 20-8-1 598 9 T10 Penn State 20-12-2 541 6 T10 Wisconsin 21-11-2 541 11 12 Dartmouth 19-7-4 465 12 13 Augustana 22-10-4 345 15 14 Connecticut 18-11-5 343 14 15 Massachusetts 21-12-1 321 17 16 Minnesota State 20-10-7 211 16 17 Boston College 19-14-1 200 13 18 St. Thomas 20-11-5 193 19 19 Michigan Tech 23-12-3 124 20 20 Union 22-10-3 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Maine 48, Miami 9, Bentley 8, Sacred Heart 7, Boston University 1, Princeton 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 663 (21) 1 2 North Dakota 645 (10) 2 3 Michigan State 628 (3) 3 4 Western Michigan 578 4 5 Providence 534 5 6 Denver 496 7 7 Quinnipiac 482 8 8 Minnesota Duluth 413 10 9 Cornell 392 9 10 Penn State 380 6 11 Wisconsin 358 11 12 Dartmouth 332 12 13 Augustana 228 14 14 Connecticut 224 15 15 Massachusetts 220 17 16 Boston College 163 13 17 St. Thomas 148 19 18 Minnesota State 125 16 19 Michigan Tech 63 NR 20 Union 30 20

Others Receiving Votes: Maine, 27; Bentley 6; St. Cloud State 3; Bowling Green 1; Princeton 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

March 9, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Ohio State 34-4-0 299 (19) 2 2 Wisconsin 32-4-2 281 (1) 1 3 Penn State 32-5-0 258 3 4 Minnesota 26-11-1 242 4 5 Northeastern 28-8-1 213 5 6 Connecticut 27-8-2 206 6 7 Quinnipiac 28-8-3 178 8 8 Yale 25-9 160 7 9 Princeton 23-10 139 9 10 Minnesota Duluth 20-14-3 117 10 11 Cornell 20-11-2 99 11 12 Mercyhurst 23-11-3 76 12 13 Minnesota State 17-19-2 46 13 14 Colgate 19-16-1 42 14 15 Clarkson 20-12-3 34 15

Others receiving votes: Brown 7, St. Cloud State 2, Holy Cross 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

March 3, 2026 (Will be updated Tuesday with updated rankings)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 284 (18) 1 2 Ohio State 267 (1) 2 3 Penn State 243 3 4 Minnesota 227 4 5 Northeastern 209 5 6 Connecticut 186 6 7 Quinnipiac 163 7 8 Yale 159 8 9 Priceton 136 10 T10 Minnesota Duluth 102 9 T11 Cornell 102 11 12 Mercyhurst 69 12 13 Minnesota State 58 14 T14 Clarkson 23 15 T15 Colgate 23 13

Also receiving votes: Brown 12; Holy Cross, 8; St. Cloud State 7; Harvard 2; Vermont, 1.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

• The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team defeated Germany 13-0 at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Declan Farmer had four goals and three assists, and Jack Wallace notched two goals and four assists. The U.S. outshot Germany 41-1. Farmer became the first American to reach the 50-point mark in Paralympic history. The U.S. will close the preliminary round Tuesday against China.

Team USA COMMANDED the ice today on all fronts. 😤👏 pic.twitter.com/n0P1nOCWGN — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 10, 2026

• The Seattle Kraken have ruled out former Colorado College left wing indefinitely due to an upper-body injury ... Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill told reporters that former Minnesota center Oliver Moore will miss “some significant time” due to a lower body injury. Meanwhile, former Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight has missed three games with an illness. ... The New York Rangers recalled former Michigan center Brendan Brisson from Hartford of the AHL. ... Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud will miss some time with the Calgary Flames due to an upper body injury. ... Former Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro returned from a lower-body injury for the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. ... Former North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson is week to week with the Ottawa Senators due to an upper-body injury,

• Boston University received a commitment from goaltender Will Prowse of the Lincoln Stars (USHL). ... Western Michigan received a commitment from forward Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) , a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

• Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, and will be formally arraigned April 8th. Penn State hosts Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament on Wedneday evening.

• Breakaway On SI had an exclusive interview with NHL's Group Vice President of Events Chie Chie Yard, who is being inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 on the recent growth of the sport across the state of Texas.

All times are local to where the game is being played.

AHA Tournament Semifinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 13 (Through Sunday)

Robert Morris at Bentley

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 11

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET



Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Lowest seed remaining at Michigan State

Quarterfinal winner at highest seed remaining



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinal winners at top-advancing team

CCHA Tournament Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Augustana at St. Thomas

Michigan Tech at Minnesota State

ECAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 13 (through Sunday)

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Hockey East Opening Round

Wednesday, March 11

Vermont at Boston University, 6:30 p.m. ET

New Hampshire vs. Northeastern (at Boston College), 7 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET



Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 14

Third-lowest remaining seed at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at Massachusetts, 4 p.m. ET

Maine at Boston College, NESN, 7 p.m. ET

Lowest remaining seed at Providence, 7 p.m.

NCHC Tournament Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

Western Michigan at Denver, 7 p.m. MT

Women's National Championship Bracket Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

Minnesota Duluth vs. Yale, 5 p.m. CT

Princeton vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m. CT

Franklin Pierce vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. CT



Regional Championships

Saturday, March 14

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. winner of Quinnipiac-Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m. ET

No. 3 Penn State vs. winner Princeton-Connecticut, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 Northeastern at No. 4 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Yale-UMD, 6 p.m. ET



Frozen Four

Friday, March 20

Winner of Ohio State Regional vs. winner of Minnesota Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET

Winner of Wisconsin Regional vs. winner of Penn State Regional, 4/7:30 p.m. ET



Championship Game

At Pegula Ice Aren, Penn State

4 p.m.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“You had to listen to other parents when they questioned why you let your little girl play hockey, because it wasn’t cool and hockey wasn’t for girls. But it didn’t matter how I played, if I scored, you just cared if I was happy and you always showed up.” Krissy Wendell-Pohl

We'll Leave You With This ...

A medal ceromony every kid dreams of 🥹 pic.twitter.com/i3iwLKJobe — Dallas Stars Foundation (@DS_Foundation) March 9, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.