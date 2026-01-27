Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 27

The most fascinating college basketball matchup of the night is a Big Ten showdown between No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska comes into this game with a spotless 20-0 record, yet is a big underdog to the 18-1 Michigan Wolverines. Can Nebraska continue to shock the world and pull off another surprising upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Nebraska +10 (-110)

Michigan -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Nebraska +400

Michigan -550

Total

OVER 156 (-110)

UNDER 156 (-110)

Nebraska vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 27

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Nebraska Record: 20-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)

Michigan Record: 18-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Nebraska vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Nebraska is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 8-1 in Nebraska's last nine games

Nebraska is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Michigan

Nebraska is 6-0 ATS in its last six road games

Michigan is 0-6 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Michigan's last seven games

Nebraska vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Pryce Sandfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

With Braden Frager set as questionable for tonight's game, Pryce Sandfort becomes even more important to Nebraska's chances of pulling off the upset. He's averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He's coming off a 22-point performance against Minnesota, where he shot 50% from the floor. He has now posted a field goal percentage of 50% or better in four straight games.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Nebraska on the road:

It's crazy to see that an undefeated team is set as a double-digit underdog, but that's what we have tonight. It's not like Nebraska doesn't have any impressive wins either. The Cornhuskers have already beaten the likes of Creighton, Illinois, and Michigan State.

Nebraska ranks 23rd in effective field goal percentage and 12th in defensive efficiency. They rank below the Wolverines in both areas, but not by enough to justify this 10.5-point spread.

It's also worth noting that Nebraska is a three-point shooting team, and the perimeter is where you can attack this Michigan team. The Wolverines rank first in opponent two-point field goal percentage, but 38th in opponent three-point field goal percentage.

I'll take the points with the Cornhuskers.

Pick: Nebraska +10.5 (-110) via Caesars

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

