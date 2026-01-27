Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 27
The most fascinating college basketball matchup of the night is a Big Ten showdown between No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines.
Nebraska comes into this game with a spotless 20-0 record, yet is a big underdog to the 18-1 Michigan Wolverines. Can Nebraska continue to shock the world and pull off another surprising upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Nebraska +10 (-110)
- Michigan -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nebraska +400
- Michigan -550
Total
- OVER 156 (-110)
- UNDER 156 (-110)
Nebraska vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 27
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Nebraska Record: 20-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)
- Michigan Record: 18-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)
Nebraska vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Nebraska is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in Nebraska's last nine games
- Nebraska is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Michigan
- Nebraska is 6-0 ATS in its last six road games
- Michigan is 0-6 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Michigan's last seven games
Nebraska vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch
- Pryce Sandfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers
With Braden Frager set as questionable for tonight's game, Pryce Sandfort becomes even more important to Nebraska's chances of pulling off the upset. He's averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He's coming off a 22-point performance against Minnesota, where he shot 50% from the floor. He has now posted a field goal percentage of 50% or better in four straight games.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Nebraska on the road:
It's crazy to see that an undefeated team is set as a double-digit underdog, but that's what we have tonight. It's not like Nebraska doesn't have any impressive wins either. The Cornhuskers have already beaten the likes of Creighton, Illinois, and Michigan State.
Nebraska ranks 23rd in effective field goal percentage and 12th in defensive efficiency. They rank below the Wolverines in both areas, but not by enough to justify this 10.5-point spread.
It's also worth noting that Nebraska is a three-point shooting team, and the perimeter is where you can attack this Michigan team. The Wolverines rank first in opponent two-point field goal percentage, but 38th in opponent three-point field goal percentage.
I'll take the points with the Cornhuskers.
Pick: Nebraska +10.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
