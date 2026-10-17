Arizona State Made a Great Hire, but Doesn’t Deserve Dave Hakstol: Puck Drop Commentary

Years ago, I was interviewing a coach whom I respected when the subject of his/her time at Arizona State came up, and I said something that I immediately regretted as the person had little reason to trust me yet. It was essentially this: “Arizona State is one of those schools that I just don’t understand why it isn’t better in sports. It should be a destination place.”

Silence. I had stepped too far and knew it. For the rest of the interview the person was understandingly guarded, and quite frankly should have been. I learned from the mistake.

Fast forward to a conversation with someone who understands the sports dynamic in the desert and the person’s name came up. I mentioned my goof and his quick response was to answer my original question, “It’s the leadership.”

I no longer have any doubts that’s the case.

If you’ve been following the horrible situation with sophomore Matthew Mayich, the young man who remains in a coma in a Phoenix-area hospital, there’s no other conclusion to be made.

The 21-year-old defenseman transferred from Clarkson during the offseason and days later participated in a workout designed to toughen the hockey team up. The 80-minute, military-style outdoor conditioning session on the first day of classes was led by a former Green Beret, with the head coach and at least one assistant coach on hand.

Mayich collapsed from severe heat stroke. That was August 20. He’s been on life support just shy of two months.

What happened to Mayich is horrific, and everyone’s hearts should go out to him, his family, which is still hoping for a miracle, and the other players on the Sun Devils (a nickname that just doesn’t feel right given the circumstances).

But how the school has handled the situation has been deplorable.

Many of Arizona State’s protocols about such a workout had clearly been ignored, but the school’s initial reaction was to conduct a feeble, in-house impotent review that came across like it was trying to quickly move on without addressing what had happened. If anything was done internally regarding the coaching staff, it has yet to come to light.

It took seven players sending a 26-page letter through a local attorney, detailing concerns to school officials — and they had to do it anonymously for fear of retaliation — along with calls from state lawmakers, the Mayich family, and general outcry for Arizona State to place the head coach on administrative leave before the team’s season opener three weeks ago. There were also demands for an independent investigation by the Arizona Board of Regents, but that hasn’t fully happened yet.

Instead, former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales was hired to lead another review. They can call it what they want, but he’s been tasked with making recommendations on Arizona State’s policies and procedures, plus the athletic department’s use of consultants. It’s not an examination into what happened, why there was limited water access and the delayed medical response.

As someone who once moved to Phoenix from a different climate, I can tell you firsthand that the acclimation process is a very real thing and shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s more to it than the dry heat and it can take a while for the body to adjust. Mayich had been there just a few days and there have been reports that he was physically struggling with the change. He hailed from Canada and last played for a college that’s so far in upstate New York that Ottawa and Montreal were a lot closer than Syracuse or Albany.

Mayich obviously deserved better.

His family deserves better now.

His teammates do likewise moving forward.

It shouldn’t have taken sharp public pressure for Arizona State to act, and then when it sort of did it came across like it was doing everything possible to avoid accountability and responsibility. That’s not leadership, it’s the exact opposite.

This week, Arizona State finally said goodbye to Greg Powers and hired Dave Hakstol to be the second head coach in program history. The assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche had an incredible record at North Dakota, going 289–143–43 at his alma mater from the 2004-05 season through 2014-15. Under his direction, the then-Fighting Sioux made the NCAA Tournament all 11 times, including seven appearances in the Frozen Four.

He had the kind of success that when the Philadelphia Flyers hired him away, making him the first head coach to go directly from an NCAA program to the NHL since Bob Johnson in 1982, everyone else in the then-WCHA breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Friday night, Arizona State took to the ice at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., to make its debut under Hakstol, which one can only hope is an important step in the healing process for the other players, who have been trying to deal with this impossible situation.

But the people running Arizona State don’t deserve to fall upward out of this mess.

Matthew Mayich after being selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft. | OHL

Puck Drop: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Arizona State jumped out to a three-goal lead en route to winning the first game of the Hakstol era with a 5-4 victory at Lowell. Five different players scored for the Sun Devils: DanielShlaine, London Hafele, Jack O'Brien, Jack Beck and Lukas Sawchyn. Statistically the game was about as even as could be, including 37-37 in shots, 36-36 in faceoffs won and the River Hawks had one more penalty 6-5.

Dave Hakstol joined ASU for the first time yesterday in Lowell, and spoke on returning to coach college hockey after 12 years in the NHL:



"Walking into the room with this group of guys yesterday really solidified in my mind how great of an opportunity this is."@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/AnkEVz08fn — Gabriella Chernoff (@GabbyJChernoff) October 17, 2026

Michigan struck early with two first-period goa;sand never trailed to spoil Denver’s banner-raising in the Frozen Four rematch, 4-1. The turning point was in second period when No. 1 Denver had an edge in shots 11-1 but Wolverines goaltender Jack Ivankovic didn’t let the Pioneers get back in the game. Malcolm Spence had two goals, with Jayden Perron and Cole McKinney also scored for No 2 Michigan. Ivankovic finished with 27 saves and reached the 1,000 career milestone. Tyler Krivtsov took the loss as Denver’s 19-game unbeaten streak was snapped, including 15-straight wins that dated back to last season.

Cole McKinney puts the Wolverines up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/tWJ6hN7nB4 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 17, 2026

On the same night that Michigan topped No. 1 Denver, former Wolverines center T.J. Hughes scored his first NHL goal with the Colorado Avalanche.

T.J. Hughes pots his FIRST NHL Goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7EXavHSZke — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 17, 2026

Zam Plante had three assists and his brother Victor netted his first collegiate goal along with two assists as Minnesota Duluth rebounded from not getting a win at Augustana last weekend to trouncing Minnesota at home, 7-1. It as UMD's first seven-goal game against UM since the 1998-99 season, and it was the first time the Bulldogs defeated the Gophers by six goals since Feb. 11, 1983.

Adrianna Milani scored off a turnover just 14 seconds into the game, the lead doubled at 3:49 on a goal by Madison Kaiser, and Chloe Primerano netted another timely score with five ticks left in the first period as No. 3 Minnesota jumped out to a three-goal lead en route to a 6-2 home win over No. 1 Ohio State at Ridder Area. “The atmosphere was awesome, Ridder was rocking and I just loved our compete level today,” first-year head coach Greg "Boom" May said in a release. “We had times where we had to dig our heels in, survive shifts, and we just showed a lot of resilience. Overall, extremely proud of our group today." The Gophers had a 37-28 edge in shots in goal.

Pip with the quick start! 👏



📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/Z1mWSJocRS — Minnesota Women's Hockey (@GopherWHockey) October 16, 2026

College Hockey Scores Hockey East

No. 19 Massachusetts 4, Northeastern 1

Vermont 2, No. 11 Boston University 1



Non-Conference

Lake Superior at Alaska-Anchorage (n)

New Hampshire 5, Colgate 2

No. 17 Connecticut 3, No. 12 Colorado College 2 (OT)

No. 2 Michigan 4, No. 1 Denver 1

Merrimack 4, Minnesota State 3 (OT)

Sacred Heart 5, Ohio State 3

No. 7 Providence 3, Union 2 (OT)

No. 6 Western Michigan 6, Notre Dame 1

No. 8 Quinnipiac 6, Penn State d

Canisius 4, Clarkson 3 (OT)

RPI 2, Long Island 1

Lindenwood 7, Air Force 4

Niagara 3, Bowling Green 2 (OT)

No. 14 Michigan Tech 3, Alaska 0

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 7, No. 20 Minnesota 1

No. 4 North Dakota 5, Bentley 0

Northern Michigan 5, Stonehill 1

Arizona State 5, UMass Lowell 4



Exhibition

Yale 3, Maryville 0

A masterpiece from start to finish 👏



Malcolm Spence puts one in for @umichhockey #NCAAMHockey x 🎥 NCHC pic.twitter.com/jc2RUmoscs — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 17, 2026

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

No. 5 Penn State 5, Lindenwood 4

Syracuse 2, Robert Morris 1



NEWHA

Sacred Heart 6, Long Island 1

Stonehill 3, Post 1

Assumption 3, Saint Anselm 2



WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota 6, No. 1 Ohio State 2

No. 10 St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 2 (OT)

No. 12 Minnesota Duluth 3, Bemidji State 0

No. 2 Wisconsin 5, Minnesota State 1



Non-Conference

St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 2 (OT)

No. 11 Clarkson 3, Franklin Pierce 1

Maine 5, Rensselaer 3

No. 9 Colgate 2, Boston University 0

No. 14 Cornell 3, No. 15 Vermont 2

Harvard 5, Holy Cross 1

Delaware 2, Union 1

No. 7 Princeton 2, No. 8 Connecticut 1

No. 6 Northeastern 2, No. 4 Quinnipiac 2 (SO)

Brown 6, RIT 1

Dartmouth 9, Saint Michael's 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 11 Boston University at Vermont, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

St. Cloud State at No. 16 Boston College,

Lake Superior at Alaska-Anchorage, 3 p.m. AT

Canisius at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

No. 12 Colorado College at No. 17 Connecticut, 5 p.m. ET

Northeastern at No. 19 Massachusetts, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan at No. 1 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Minnesota State at Merrimack, 6 p.m. ET

No. 15 Augustana at Omaha, 6 p.m. CT

No. 6 Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET

Arizona State at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. ET

Niagara at No. 18 Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET

Alaska at No. 14 Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET

No. 20 Minnesota at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Bentley at No. 4 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

Stonehill at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET

Maryville at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

Miami at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Michigan State at RIT, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Waterloo at Cornell, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Lindenwood at No. 5 Penn State, Noon ET

Syracuse at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Post at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Saint Anselm at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Long Island, 7:30 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

Minnesota State at No. 2 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

No. 10 St. Cloud State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 12 Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 3 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Brown at RIT, Noon ET

Franklin Pierce at Clarkson, 1 p.m. ET

Union at Delaware, 2 p.m. ET

No. 15 Vermont at No. 14 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

No. 8 Connecticut at No. 7 Princeton, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Northeastern at No. 4 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET

Maine at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

Dartmouth at Saint Michael's, 4 p.m. ET

No. 9 Colgate at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Harvard, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 17, 1967: Bowling Green and Miracle on Ice defenseman Ken Morrow was born in Flint, Mich.



October 17, 1974: The Washington Capitals notched their first win, 4-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks.



October 17, 1976: Former Colgate defenseman Mike Milbury’s first NHL goal was the game-winner in a 5-3 victory for the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens.



October 17, 1981: The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inducted William Jennings, Robert Cleary and Tommy Williams.



October 17, 1984: Former Denver left wing Eddie Beers notched a hat trick as the Calgary Flames defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-4.



October 17, 1989: Former Wisconsin left wing Paul Renheim’s game-tying goal helped the Calgary Flames come back from an 8-3 deficit to tie the Quebec Nordiques 8-8, but also set an NHL record. The fastest two shorthanded goals scored in NHL history were by Doug Gilmour with 15 records remaining, and Renheim’s just four seconds later.



October 17, 1991: Lowell center Bobby Robins was born in Rhinelander, Wisc.



October 17, 2002: Minnesota left wing Matthew Knies was born in Phoenix, Ariz.



October 17, 2008: Minnesota State forward Zach Harrison scored a hat-trick with all three goals scored short-handed in a 5-1 victory over North Dakota.



October 17, 2023: Former Wisconsin forward Joe Pavelski scored the 450th goal of his career, making him just the seventh U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone.



Hockey Quote of the Day

[On growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan] "One night in March 1980 my mother was at home in bed and the back wall went boom. It just fell into the yard. Looking at the back was like looking into a dollhouse." Joe Mullen (Boston College)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Is Colton Parayko a Jedi?



“The force is strong with this one,” Yoda. pic.twitter.com/Iq7DnahUpt — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 16, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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