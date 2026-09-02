The attorney hired by the family of Arizona State hockey player Matthew Mayich spoke to numerous media outlets on Tuesday and was highly critical of how the university has handled the situation.

Mayich, a 21-year-old transfer from Clarkson, collapsed during an off-ice workout on Aug. 20, the first day of classes at Arizona State. He’s since been in a coma at the Neurological Institute in Phoenix. Attorney Rob Carey, the former Arizona Deputy Chief Attorney General, told College Hockey News that he’s “incapacitated and has almost no real chance of recovering from that situation."

Arizona State has confirmed that Senior Vice President James Rund is conducting an internal review, although both the school and athletic director Graham Rossini have gone out of their way to state that it’s not conducting an investigation about what happened.

Carney says that’s not good enough and Arizona State has mishandled the situation. He told the Arizona Republic and that he’s calling for members of Arizona State’s coaching staff to be suspended or placed on administrative leave, and for an independent investigation.

The Athletic quoted him as saying: “A kids’ life was basically ruined, the family is devastated, and people refuse to accept responsibility.”

Mayich had seven goals and eight assists in 34 games as a freshman at Clarkson. He previously played with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League and was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, September 2, 2026

• One day after the Green Bay-Brown County Professional Football Stadium District Board met to discuss holding a special event at Lambeau Field in 2027, the University of Wisconsin called a news conference "regarding a major announcement for Badger Hockey" for Wednesday. In case you’re wondering, the Badgers are schedule for Big Ten home series against Michigan State from Jan. 7-10; Minnesota on Feb. 4-7; and Michigan on Feb. 18-21. The Spartans can be ruled out as the NFC Championship Game is set for Jan. 31. That probably takes out the Gophers as well, as there wouldn’t be enough to time to safely put down a rink and fully test it. Ohio State women are also set to play at Wisconsin on Feb. 18-21, for what could be yet another No. 1 vs. 2 matchup.

• Commissioner Michelle Morgan has received a four-year contract extension from Atlantic Hockey America, through the 2029-30 season. She’s entering her fourth season in the position, during which the AHA and College Hockey America merged.

• Czech prospect Jakub Heš, a versatile, left-shooting forward who is listed at 6-2, 172 pounds, is officially on the Merrimack roster. He was a commitment to Omaha.

• Recruiting update: Tuesday was another big day for 2027-28 commitment announcements, including Chris Pinko, a forward originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., who played for the U.S. in the U17 Four Nations tournament, to Ohio State.

Alaska Fairbanks: Landon Cottingham, D, Des Moines (USHL)

Bowling Green: Keets Fawcett, LW, Regina (WHL)

Boston University: Blake Barnes, D, Niagara (OHL)

Ferris State: Bode Wise, D, Tri-City (USHL)

Lake Superior: Cooper Williams, LW, Flint (OHL)

Lowell: Kyle Jones, G, Moose Jaw (WHL)

Michigan Tech: Daniel Halonen, C, Madison (USHL)

RIT: Andreas Mikrogiannakis, RW, Flint (OHL)

Western Michigan: Hubert Clarke, D, Prince Albert (WHL); Thomas Corneillie, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL); Nolen Geerdes, D, Madison (USHL); Felix Haibock, LW, Spruce Grove, BCHL; Micholas Kosiba, RW, Muskegon (USHL); Owen Lepak, G, Youngstown (USHL); Gavin Lock, LW, Dubuque (USHL); Joseph Mense, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL); Dylan Moran, C, Philadelphia (NAHL); Frantisek Netusil, C, Omaha (USHL); Junior Podein, RW, Spruce Grove (BCHL); Brady Zugec, C, Fargo (USHL)

Wisconsin: Lukas Zajic, RW, Youngstown (USHL);

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

Men … 30 days. Women … 16 days.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Brian to me has been underrated in a lot of ways for a long time. You just started to expect great things from him every single night out, and he would still manage to deliver them. And I really think defensively Brian was far better than people ever gave him credit for. When you see the ice the way a (Wayne) Gretzky does, or a Brian Leetch does, you can be just a step ahead of everything.” Mike Richter

This Date in Hockey History September 2, 1943: Hall of Fame coach and general manager Glen Sather was born in High River, Alberta. He also played in the NHL from 1966-67 through 1975-76.



September 2, 1956: Notre Dame defenseman Don Jackson was born in Minneapolis.



September 2, 1957: New Hampshire right wing Bobby Gould, who had an 11-year NHL career, was born in Petrolia, Ontario.



September 2, 1957: North Dakota left wing Doug Smail was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.



September 2, 1963: Providence right wing Paul Guay was born in Providence. R.I.



September 2, 1965: Michigan State center Kevin Miller was born in Lansing, Mich.



September 2, 1965: Ruben Pastor applied for an NHL expansion franchise that was eventually granted. The Buffalo Sabers joined the league in 1970.



September 2, 1967: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Turk Broda, Neil Colville, Harry Oliver and referee Red Storey.



September 2, 1972: The famous Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union began at the Montreal Forum with the first of eight games. The Soviets won in stunning fashion. 7-3.



September 2, 1973: Jason Blake, who played a season at Ferris State before transferring to North Dakota, had a 13-year NHL career and also played numerous times for Team USA, was born in Moorhead, Minn.



September 2, 1974: UMD right wing Mike Peluso was born in Bismarck, N.D.



September 2, 1979: Providence defenseman Jay Leach was born in Syracuse, N.Y.



September 2, 1995: Western Michigan defenseman Corey Schueneman was born in Milford, Mich.

We'll Leave You With This ...

Anticipating some potential news out of Houston Texas in the near future.

🏒🥅 🐂 #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/xsWu8ybwor — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 31, 2026

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