Augustana Hockey Makes Move in Power Rankings: All Things CCHA

Is Minnesota State still the men's hockey team to beat in the CCHA?

Which team rose the most in the CCHA power rankings? Which had the biggest fall?

How high did Northern Michigan climb after notching it's first won of the season? Ok, maybe we should just get right to it:

1. Minnesota State Mavericks

A Minnesota State player talks to the official / Minnesota State athletics. | Mankato Athletics

Record: 11-3-4 (8-2-2)

Points: 27

Previously: No. 1

Alex Tracy gave up an uncharacteristic three goals in a 4-1 loss to Ferris State on Saturday. The Mavericks split with the Bulldogs last weekend, missing a great opportunity to pull away with first place.



2. Bemidji State Beavers

The puck bounces high over Bemidji State goaltender Henry Johnson during the second period of the Friday, Nov. 16, game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. | Dave Schwarz, dschwarz@stcloudtimes.com

Record: 9-8-3 (7-2-3)

Points: 25

Previously: 2

The Beavers started conference play red-hot, but after dropping a pair of non-conference games to North Dakota, their momentum has halted. Last weekend, the Beavers dropped game one against Augustana before tying 4-4 in game two. The Beavers don’t play again until after the new year, when they host Minnesota.

3. Augustana Vikings

ASU Sun Devils forward Tyler Gratton (59) looks for a shot on Augustana Vikings goalie Zack Rose (40) at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Jan. 19, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 8-5-2 (5-4-2)

Points: 19

Previously: 6

The Vikings were able to take four out of six points last weekend against Bemidji State, but they will have another tough test against Minnesota State. Both teams have extremely talented goalies, and points will be at a premium.

4. Michigan Tech Huskies

Boston College's Ryan Leonard scores the go-ahead goal in the second period past Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila, Friday, March 29, 2024 in the NCAA hockey regionals. | David DelPoio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 8-6-2 (5-3-2)

Points: 16

Previously: 3

The Huskies have one more conference series against Ferris State to round out 2025 conference play. Tech has played well this season and looks to continue that this weekend.



5. Bowling Green Falcons

Jan. 6, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Goalkeeper Cole Moore (34) of Bowling Green defends a shot by forward Stephen Halliday (19) of Ohio State at Value City Arena. Also defending are Eric Parker (24) and Spencer Kersten (15) of Bowling Green. | Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 8-5-3 (6-3-3)

Points: 21

Previously: 5

The Falcons only took two out of six points in last weekend's series against Northern Michigan. The winless Wildcats stunned the Falcons on Friday night, 3-2. It took overtime, but the Falcons eventually won game two 4-3. Bowling Green doesn’t play again until Dec. 29.



6. St. Thomas Tommies

St. Thomas hockey captain Lucas Wahlin | Kylie Macziewski/St. Thomas Athletics

Record: 7-7-3 (4-3-2)

Points: 15

Previously: 4

St. Thomas split the series with Lake Superior State last weekend. The Tommies have had some struggles, but have a golden opportunity to garner some points against Northern Michigan this weekend. This is St. Thomas’ last series before the new year.

7. Lake Superior State Lakers

Wisconsin forward Robby Newton (16) and Lake Superior State defenseman Jacob Bengtsson (4) compete during the Kwik Trip Face-Off Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. | Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 6-11-1 (3-9-0)

Points: 12

Previously: 7

The Lakers stole a game from St. Thomas last weekend, earning three points. The Lakers play again on Dec. 28 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.



8. Ferris State Bulldogs

Wisconsin Badgers forward Owen Lindmark (18) and Ferris State Bulldogs defenseman Travis Shoudy (2) collide during the second period in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 4-12-0 (3-7-0)

Points: 8

Previously: 8

Ferris State overwhelmed Minnesota State in game two last weekend, winning 4-1 and earning a series split. If the Bulldogs can carry some of this momentum into their next series with Michigan Tech, watch out.



9. Northern Michigan Wildcats

St. Cloud State's Ryan Poehling and Robert Fodsick of Northern Michigan struggle for control of the puck during the first period of the Friday, Oct. 19, game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud | Dave Schwarz, dschwarz@stcloudtimes.com

Record: 1-17-0 (1-9-0)

Points: 4

Winless no more, the Wildcats earn four of six points against Bowling Green. This weekend, the Wildcats host the Tommies, looking to get their first win on home ice.

No. 14 Minnesota State at Augustana

ASU Sun Devils forward Tyler Gratton (59) looks for a shot on Augustana Vikings goalie Zack Rose (40) at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Jan. 19, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Augustana comes into this series still undefeated on home ice, going 1-0-1 against Bemidji State last weekend. The Vikings have been led between the pipes by goalie Josh Kotai. On the offensive end, they are led by a pair of freshmen in Jacob Jastrzebski and Leo Bulgakov.

Jastrzebski has four goals and six assists through his first 15 career games. Bulgakov leads the Vikings with six goals and six assists through 14 games.

The Mavericks lead the CCHA standings with 27 points. Last weekend, the Mavericks split with Ferris State, winning 5-1 in game one before losing 4-1 in game two.

Tristen Lemyre leads MSU with 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, the Mavericks are anchored by Alex Tracy, who has played in all 18 games and has a 1.81 goals against average and a save percentage of .934 this season.

This series will feature two of the best defenses and goalies in the CCHA. Augustana has allowed just 30 goals all season, while MSU has allowed 35. The Mavericks lead the all-time record at 3-0-1.

Wisconsin forward Robby Newton (16) and Lake Superior State defenseman Jacob Bengtsson (4) compete during the Kwik Trip Face-Off Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. | Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

SEE ALSO: This Week's College Hockey Rankings

CCHA Players of the Week

Forward: Caiden Gault, Sr., Northern Michigan. Gault led the Wildcats to their first victory of the year and a four-point road weekend against Bowling Green, scoring a league-high three goals, including a power-play tally.

Defenseman: Breck McKinley, Jr., Bowling Green. McKinley scored a goal and dished out two assists in helping Bowling Green salvage a split with Northern Michigan last week. Producing a +3 for the series, he had seven shots on goal, and his overtime tally on Saturday night was the difference in a 4-3 Falcons victory.

Goaltender: Carsen Musser, So., St. Thomas. Musser helped the Tommies to a split with Lake Superior State last weekend, stopping 27-of-28 shots in a 4-1 victory on Saturday night. His 1.00 goals against average and .964 save percentage were tops among the league's netminders.

Rookie: Nathan Pilling, Fr., St. Thomas. Pilling led the nation's rookies with five points last week, scoring a goal with four assists in a series split with Lake Superior State. Producing a +3 rating, he won 22-of-24 face-offs and recorded four shots and one block.

Beyond the Blue line

Northern Michigan earned its first win last weekend, 3-2. It moved up to No. 61 out of 63 teams in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index. Last is Mercyhurst (0-15-1). St. Lawrence is No. 62. ... Both Alex Tracy and Josh Kotai are headed to the Spengler Cup as teammates later this month, but first, they face each other this weekend in Sioux Falls. … No. 14 Minnesota State remains the only ranked team in the CCHA. … Augustana has yet to lose on home ice.