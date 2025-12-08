BC Bulletin

Is it the Year of the Badgers in College Hockey? Wisconsin Riding High in Polls

While the women's team is dominating this season, the men's team continues to close on the top spot.
Christopher Walsh|
Junior defenseman Joe Palodichuk was all smiles as Wisconsin dominated Notre Dame for a weekend sweep, 7-4 and 9-2, Dec. 5-6, 2025
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 has been known as a Year of the Snake, which combined with the element of wood basically translates to thoughtful transformation. Granted, they probably didn't have college hockey in mind when developing the cycle of 12 animals used in conjunction with the lunar calendar thousands of years ago, but considering the NCAA making players from the Canadian juniors eligible that description may be spot on.

Might Year of the Badgers be at hand? It's supposed to be the year of the Fire Horse, emphasizing strength and strong desire, beginning on Feb. 17, 2026. Wearing red is thought to be especially important to ward off bad luck.

Wisconsin (12-2-2, 8-2 Big Ten) has been riding high since sweeping then-Michigan State in East Lansing on Nov. 21-22, and crushed Notre Dame last weekend 7-4 and 9-2. Consequently, when this week's major polls were released on Monday, the Badgers didn't move up from No. 2 but essentially eliminated the gap with No. 1 Michigan, which split a home-and-home series with rival No. 3 Michigan State.

Specifically, Michigan had 26 first-place votes to Wisconsin's 21 in the USCHO.com poll, and the gap was even smaller in the USA Hockey Poll, 17-16.

Meanwhile, the women's team was back being a unanimous selection after sweeping a weekend series at No. 2 Ohio State.

The men's team was expected to be be good this season, but not this good. It was preseason No. 19 in the USCHO.com rankings, and picked to place fifth in the brutal Big Ten this season.

But the same was true of Michigan. The Wolverines were preseason No. 12, and projected to finish fourth in the conference. They took over the No. 1 spot a couple of weeks ago, and don't play again until January, so there may not be any more movement atop the polls for a bit.

The same is true of the Big Ten standings, where Wisconsin has a slight edge in points, 22-20. Of course, we still could end up with the projected frontrunners finishing on top as Michigan State was No. 1 for a good part of the fall, Penn State is better than its recent 2-4 stretch, and Minnesota is showing signs of improvement.

But the Badgers will head into their winter break having established themselves as a team to beat, and still riding that nine-goal game against the Fighting Irish. It was the most by Wisconsin since a 11-5 victory at Merrimack on Oct. 12, 2019, and their highest conference total since a 9-1 win at Colorado College during WCHA action on Jan. 14, 2006.

As for the women's team, they recent enjoyed a 17-goal game against Stonehill in the Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Nashville over Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to the 2-1 and 6-1 wins at Ohio State, UW has a commanding five-point lead in the WCHA standings.

The women's team won't play again until visiting Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 9. The men's team will play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, where it's open against Lake Superior State on the 28th, and then get the winner of Boston College and reigning national champion Western Michigan.

USCHO Men's Poll

December 8, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

16-4

974 (26)

1

2

Wisconsin

12-2-2

949 (21)

2

3

Michigan State

12-4

906 (2)

3

4

North Dakota

12-4

804

5

5

Minnesota Duluth

13-5

795

4

6

Denver

11-5-1

764

6

7

Western Michigan

10-6

684

7

8

Dartmouth

10-0

657 (1)

10

9

Penn State

11-5-0

593

9

10

Quinnipiac

12-4-2

539

8

11

Northeastern

10-5

431

12

12

Connecticut

9-9-3

409

14

13

Boston College

10-5-1

405

15

14

Minnesota State

11-3-4

334

13

15

Maine

8-7-1

261

11

16

Providence

7-6-2

238

16

17

Cornell

7-4-0

215

17

18

Harvard

7-3-1

148

NR

19

Colorado College

8-7-1

95

20

20

Boston University

8-8-1

73

18

Others receiving votes: Union 65, Massachusetts 42, Miami 37, Holy Cross 23, New Hampshire 20, Augustana 11, Arizona State 10, Bemidji State 6, RIT 5, St. Cloud State 4, Princeton 2, Michigan Tech 1

USA Hockey Poll

December 1, 2025

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

663 (17)

1

2

Wisconsin

651 (16)

2

3

Michigan State

606

3

4

Minnesota Duluth

534

4

5

Denver

531

5

6

North Dakota

523

6

7

Dartmouth

474 (1)

10

8

Western Michigan

444

7

9

Penn State

402

9

10

Quinnipiac

376

8

11

Northeastern

299

11

12

Boston College

298

14

13

Connecticut

286

15

14

Minnesota State

230

163

15

Cornell

158

16

16

Harvard

155

20

17

Providence

153

17

18

Maine

148

12

19

Colorado College

45

NR

20

Boston University

37

18

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts, 25; New Hampshire, 25; Union 19; Augustana 17; Holy Cross, 14; Arizona State 10; Miami 10; Bemidji State 3; Princeton, 3; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

December 8, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

18-1-1

230 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

15-3

279 (5)

2

3

Minnesota

14-4

258

3

4

Penn State

17-1

237

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

12-6

217

6

6

Connecticut

13-3-2

186

7

7

Northeastern

15-4

185

8

8

Quinnipiac

14-5-1

151

5

9

Princeton

11-4

139

9

10

Cornell

10-5-1

119

10

11

Clarkson

11-6-2

101

13

12

Minnesota State

11-8-1

76

15

13

St. Cloud State

7-12-1

66

14

14

Colgate

9-10-1

36

12

15

Yale

9-7

20

NR

Others receiving votes: oly Cross 12, Brown 9, Boston College 4, Mercyhurst 4, New Hampshire 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

December 2, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings Tuesday

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

278 (12)

1

2

Ohio State

273 (7)

2

3

Minnesota

237

3

4

Penn State

228

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

204

5

6

Northeastern

181

7

7

Connecticut

169

8

8

Cornell

163

6

9

Quinnipiac

141

9

10

Clarkson

100

10

11

Princeton

81

13

12

Minnesota State

64

15

13

Brown

38

11

14

St. Cloud State

35

14

15

Colgate

32

12

Others receiving votes: Yale 19, Boston College 13, St. Thomas 11, Mercyhurst 10, Holy Cross 3.

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

