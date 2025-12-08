Is it the Year of the Badgers in College Hockey? Wisconsin Riding High in Polls

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 has been known as a Year of the Snake, which combined with the element of wood basically translates to thoughtful transformation. Granted, they probably didn't have college hockey in mind when developing the cycle of 12 animals used in conjunction with the lunar calendar thousands of years ago, but considering the NCAA making players from the Canadian juniors eligible that description may be spot on.

Might Year of the Badgers be at hand? It's supposed to be the year of the Fire Horse, emphasizing strength and strong desire, beginning on Feb. 17, 2026. Wearing red is thought to be especially important to ward off bad luck.

Wisconsin (12-2-2, 8-2 Big Ten) has been riding high since sweeping then-Michigan State in East Lansing on Nov. 21-22, and crushed Notre Dame last weekend 7-4 and 9-2. Consequently, when this week's major polls were released on Monday, the Badgers didn't move up from No. 2 but essentially eliminated the gap with No. 1 Michigan, which split a home-and-home series with rival No. 3 Michigan State.

Specifically, Michigan had 26 first-place votes to Wisconsin's 21 in the USCHO.com poll, and the gap was even smaller in the USA Hockey Poll, 17-16.

Meanwhile, the women's team was back being a unanimous selection after sweeping a weekend series at No. 2 Ohio State.

The men's team was expected to be be good this season, but not this good. It was preseason No. 19 in the USCHO.com rankings, and picked to place fifth in the brutal Big Ten this season.

But the same was true of Michigan. The Wolverines were preseason No. 12, and projected to finish fourth in the conference. They took over the No. 1 spot a couple of weeks ago, and don't play again until January, so there may not be any more movement atop the polls for a bit.

The same is true of the Big Ten standings, where Wisconsin has a slight edge in points, 22-20. Of course, we still could end up with the projected frontrunners finishing on top as Michigan State was No. 1 for a good part of the fall, Penn State is better than its recent 2-4 stretch, and Minnesota is showing signs of improvement.

But the Badgers will head into their winter break having established themselves as a team to beat, and still riding that nine-goal game against the Fighting Irish. It was the most by Wisconsin since a 11-5 victory at Merrimack on Oct. 12, 2019, and their highest conference total since a 9-1 win at Colorado College during WCHA action on Jan. 14, 2006.

As for the women's team, they recent enjoyed a 17-goal game against Stonehill in the Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Nashville over Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to the 2-1 and 6-1 wins at Ohio State, UW has a commanding five-point lead in the WCHA standings.

The women's team won't play again until visiting Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 9. The men's team will play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, where it's open against Lake Superior State on the 28th, and then get the winner of Boston College and reigning national champion Western Michigan.

USCHO Men's Poll

December 8, 2025

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 16-4 974 (26) 1 2 Wisconsin 12-2-2 949 (21) 2 3 Michigan State 12-4 906 (2) 3 4 North Dakota 12-4 804 5 5 Minnesota Duluth 13-5 795 4 6 Denver 11-5-1 764 6 7 Western Michigan 10-6 684 7 8 Dartmouth 10-0 657 (1) 10 9 Penn State 11-5-0 593 9 10 Quinnipiac 12-4-2 539 8 11 Northeastern 10-5 431 12 12 Connecticut 9-9-3 409 14 13 Boston College 10-5-1 405 15 14 Minnesota State 11-3-4 334 13 15 Maine 8-7-1 261 11 16 Providence 7-6-2 238 16 17 Cornell 7-4-0 215 17 18 Harvard 7-3-1 148 NR 19 Colorado College 8-7-1 95 20 20 Boston University 8-8-1 73 18

Others receiving votes: Union 65, Massachusetts 42, Miami 37, Holy Cross 23, New Hampshire 20, Augustana 11, Arizona State 10, Bemidji State 6, RIT 5, St. Cloud State 4, Princeton 2, Michigan Tech 1

USA Hockey Poll

December 1, 2025

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 663 (17) 1 2 Wisconsin 651 (16) 2 3 Michigan State 606 3 4 Minnesota Duluth 534 4 5 Denver 531 5 6 North Dakota 523 6 7 Dartmouth 474 (1) 10 8 Western Michigan 444 7 9 Penn State 402 9 10 Quinnipiac 376 8 11 Northeastern 299 11 12 Boston College 298 14 13 Connecticut 286 15 14 Minnesota State 230 163 15 Cornell 158 16 16 Harvard 155 20 17 Providence 153 17 18 Maine 148 12 19 Colorado College 45 NR 20 Boston University 37 18

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts, 25; New Hampshire, 25; Union 19; Augustana 17; Holy Cross, 14; Arizona State 10; Miami 10; Bemidji State 3; Princeton, 3; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

December 8, 2025

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 18-1-1 230 (20) 1 2 Ohio State 15-3 279 (5) 2 3 Minnesota 14-4 258 3 4 Penn State 17-1 237 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 12-6 217 6 6 Connecticut 13-3-2 186 7 7 Northeastern 15-4 185 8 8 Quinnipiac 14-5-1 151 5 9 Princeton 11-4 139 9 10 Cornell 10-5-1 119 10 11 Clarkson 11-6-2 101 13 12 Minnesota State 11-8-1 76 15 13 St. Cloud State 7-12-1 66 14 14 Colgate 9-10-1 36 12 15 Yale 9-7 20 NR

Others receiving votes: oly Cross 12, Brown 9, Boston College 4, Mercyhurst 4, New Hampshire 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

December 2, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings Tuesday

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 278 (12) 1 2 Ohio State 273 (7) 2 3 Minnesota 237 3 4 Penn State 228 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 204 5 6 Northeastern 181 7 7 Connecticut 169 8 8 Cornell 163 6 9 Quinnipiac 141 9 10 Clarkson 100 10 11 Princeton 81 13 12 Minnesota State 64 15 13 Brown 38 11 14 St. Cloud State 35 14 15 Colgate 32 12

Others receiving votes: Yale 19, Boston College 13, St. Thomas 11, Mercyhurst 10, Holy Cross 3.

