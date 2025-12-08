Is it the Year of the Badgers in College Hockey? Wisconsin Riding High in Polls
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 has been known as a Year of the Snake, which combined with the element of wood basically translates to thoughtful transformation. Granted, they probably didn't have college hockey in mind when developing the cycle of 12 animals used in conjunction with the lunar calendar thousands of years ago, but considering the NCAA making players from the Canadian juniors eligible that description may be spot on.
Might Year of the Badgers be at hand? It's supposed to be the year of the Fire Horse, emphasizing strength and strong desire, beginning on Feb. 17, 2026. Wearing red is thought to be especially important to ward off bad luck.
Wisconsin (12-2-2, 8-2 Big Ten) has been riding high since sweeping then-Michigan State in East Lansing on Nov. 21-22, and crushed Notre Dame last weekend 7-4 and 9-2. Consequently, when this week's major polls were released on Monday, the Badgers didn't move up from No. 2 but essentially eliminated the gap with No. 1 Michigan, which split a home-and-home series with rival No. 3 Michigan State.
Specifically, Michigan had 26 first-place votes to Wisconsin's 21 in the USCHO.com poll, and the gap was even smaller in the USA Hockey Poll, 17-16.
Meanwhile, the women's team was back being a unanimous selection after sweeping a weekend series at No. 2 Ohio State.
The men's team was expected to be be good this season, but not this good. It was preseason No. 19 in the USCHO.com rankings, and picked to place fifth in the brutal Big Ten this season.
But the same was true of Michigan. The Wolverines were preseason No. 12, and projected to finish fourth in the conference. They took over the No. 1 spot a couple of weeks ago, and don't play again until January, so there may not be any more movement atop the polls for a bit.
The same is true of the Big Ten standings, where Wisconsin has a slight edge in points, 22-20. Of course, we still could end up with the projected frontrunners finishing on top as Michigan State was No. 1 for a good part of the fall, Penn State is better than its recent 2-4 stretch, and Minnesota is showing signs of improvement.
But the Badgers will head into their winter break having established themselves as a team to beat, and still riding that nine-goal game against the Fighting Irish. It was the most by Wisconsin since a 11-5 victory at Merrimack on Oct. 12, 2019, and their highest conference total since a 9-1 win at Colorado College during WCHA action on Jan. 14, 2006.
As for the women's team, they recent enjoyed a 17-goal game against Stonehill in the Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Nashville over Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to the 2-1 and 6-1 wins at Ohio State, UW has a commanding five-point lead in the WCHA standings.
The women's team won't play again until visiting Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 9. The men's team will play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, where it's open against Lake Superior State on the 28th, and then get the winner of Boston College and reigning national champion Western Michigan.
USCHO Men's Poll
December 8, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
16-4
974 (26)
1
2
Wisconsin
12-2-2
949 (21)
2
3
Michigan State
12-4
906 (2)
3
4
North Dakota
12-4
804
5
5
Minnesota Duluth
13-5
795
4
6
Denver
11-5-1
764
6
7
Western Michigan
10-6
684
7
8
Dartmouth
10-0
657 (1)
10
9
Penn State
11-5-0
593
9
10
Quinnipiac
12-4-2
539
8
11
Northeastern
10-5
431
12
12
Connecticut
9-9-3
409
14
13
Boston College
10-5-1
405
15
14
Minnesota State
11-3-4
334
13
15
Maine
8-7-1
261
11
16
Providence
7-6-2
238
16
17
Cornell
7-4-0
215
17
18
Harvard
7-3-1
148
NR
19
Colorado College
8-7-1
95
20
20
Boston University
8-8-1
73
18
Others receiving votes: Union 65, Massachusetts 42, Miami 37, Holy Cross 23, New Hampshire 20, Augustana 11, Arizona State 10, Bemidji State 6, RIT 5, St. Cloud State 4, Princeton 2, Michigan Tech 1
USA Hockey Poll
December 1, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
663 (17)
1
2
Wisconsin
651 (16)
2
3
Michigan State
606
3
4
Minnesota Duluth
534
4
5
Denver
531
5
6
North Dakota
523
6
7
Dartmouth
474 (1)
10
8
Western Michigan
444
7
9
Penn State
402
9
10
Quinnipiac
376
8
11
Northeastern
299
11
12
Boston College
298
14
13
Connecticut
286
15
14
Minnesota State
230
163
15
Cornell
158
16
16
Harvard
155
20
17
Providence
153
17
18
Maine
148
12
19
Colorado College
45
NR
20
Boston University
37
18
Others receiving votes: Massachusetts, 25; New Hampshire, 25; Union 19; Augustana 17; Holy Cross, 14; Arizona State 10; Miami 10; Bemidji State 3; Princeton, 3; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
December 8, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
18-1-1
230 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
15-3
279 (5)
2
3
Minnesota
14-4
258
3
4
Penn State
17-1
237
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
12-6
217
6
6
Connecticut
13-3-2
186
7
7
Northeastern
15-4
185
8
8
Quinnipiac
14-5-1
151
5
9
Princeton
11-4
139
9
10
Cornell
10-5-1
119
10
11
Clarkson
11-6-2
101
13
12
Minnesota State
11-8-1
76
15
13
St. Cloud State
7-12-1
66
14
14
Colgate
9-10-1
36
12
15
Yale
9-7
20
NR
Others receiving votes: oly Cross 12, Brown 9, Boston College 4, Mercyhurst 4, New Hampshire 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
December 2, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings Tuesday
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
278 (12)
1
2
Ohio State
273 (7)
2
3
Minnesota
237
3
4
Penn State
228
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
204
5
6
Northeastern
181
7
7
Connecticut
169
8
8
Cornell
163
6
9
Quinnipiac
141
9
10
Clarkson
100
10
11
Princeton
81
13
12
Minnesota State
64
15
13
Brown
38
11
14
St. Cloud State
35
14
15
Colgate
32
12
Others receiving votes: Yale 19, Boston College 13, St. Thomas 11, Mercyhurst 10, Holy Cross 3.
