Augustana Hockey Sets Program Scoring Record Against Omaha: Puck Drop

Junior forward Brett Meerman had two goals and an assist, freshman forward Leonid Bulgakov netted two goals, junior defenseman Owen Baumgartner added a goal and two assists, and sophomore defenseman Easton Young had three assists as the Augustana men's hockey team set a program single-game record with a 7-4 victory over Omaha on Friday night at Midco Arena.

Although the Vikings jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Omaha was able to twice pull within a goal and outshot Augustana 36-30. Sophomore defenseman Marc Lajoie had a goal and an assist, and Specer Sova had two assists for the Mavericks (6-11). It was the first time since Nov. 1 that Omaha scored more than three goals in a game.

While the Vikings (10-5-3) have only been around in Division I since 2023, they're ranked tied for 20th in the latest USA Hockey Poll, and the top team among others receiving votes in the USCHO.com Poll. The non-conference matchup is the only regular-season series in college hockey this weekend, and Saturday will be the sports' final game before Christmas.

• According to RinkNet and College Hockey Inc., there have been a bunch of commitments over the past couple of days including:

Recruiting Commitments Air Force: Jack Solomon, G, Austin Bruins (NAHL)

Bemidji State: Sullivan Miller, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)

Bentley: Levi Eiter, C, Bentley University (BCHL)

Cornell: Charles Arend, C, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

Massachusetts: Torkel Jennersjö, LW, (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Michigan Tech: Tristan Delisle, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL); Austin Moline, D, Madison Capitols (USHL);

Norte Dame: André Mondoux, D, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Robert Morris: Ben Pickell, LW, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

St. Lawrence: Luke Posthumus, F, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

St. Thomas: Ty Henry, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

• The NHL's 2025-26 roster freeze went into effect midnight on Dec. 20 and will last until Dec. 28. Teams are not allowed any trades, waivers or loans with some injury exceptions. Just before the deadline:

— Forward Mason Marchment was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Seattle Kraken for a second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.



— Forward Phillip Danault was re-acquired by the Montreal Canadiens, whom he played for from 2016-21, in exchange for a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings.

• Former Boston College right wing Gabe Perreault notched his first NHL goal for the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

This Date in Hockey History: December 20, 1909: Hall of Fame right wing Charlie Conacher was born in Toronto



December 20, 1938: Former St. Cloud State goaltender Frankie Brimsek recorded his third straight shutout, and his sixth in seven games, 3-0 over the New York Americans, at Boston Garden. The win gave "Mr. Zero" six shutouts in his first career NHL games.



December 20, 1941: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Sam LoPresti recorded his third career shutout as the Chicago Blackhawks won at Toronto 2-0.



December 20, 1949: Denver defenseman Mike Christie was born in Big Spring, Texas



December 20, 1953: Boston College right wing Ton Singin was born in Norwood, Mass.



December 20, 1981: Former North Dakota left wing Doug Smail scored the fastest goal from the start of an NFL game, 5 seconds (which has subsequently since been tied), as Winnipeg defeated St. Louis 5-4. It came against former Boston College goaltender Paul Skidmore, who was making his NHL debut. He only played one other NHL game.



December 20, 1982: Yale defenseman Joe Callahan was born in Brockton, Mass,



December 20, 1984: Former Minnesota center Aaron Broten began an eight-game assist streak with the New Jersey Devils, then a franchise record. However, they lost at the Flyers 8-4.



December 20, 1985: The Minnesota North Stars traded forward Gord Sherven (North Dakota) and center Don Biggs to Edmonton for forward Don Barber (Bowling Green), forward Marc Habscheid, and Emanuel Vivieros.



December 20, 1986: North Dakota defenseman Chay Genoway was born in Swan River, Manitoba.



December 20, 1992: Fomer North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour extended his unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1) with a 4-0 home shutout of the Minnesota North Stars.



December 20, 1996: Michigan center Cooper Marody was born in Brighton, Mich.



December 20, 1996: Former Maine left wing Paul Kariya notched two goals and three assists as Anaheim defeated Calgary 7-0.

