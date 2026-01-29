If you needed proof that college hockey can flip on a dime, last weekend proved it. This was one of those times when power plays clicked, goals came in bunches, and good goaltending could swing an entire series.

This wild weekend of college hockey delivered a ton of statements, with several players having standout games, including Penn State's double hat-trick on Friday night. Although a goaltending clinic, when all 64 shots were stopped in back-to-back shutouts, would also certainly count as a standout as well.

Forward of the Week: Dane Dowiak, Jr., Penn State

Dowiak posted five points on three goals and two assists in a series sweep of then-No. 5 Wisconsin on the road. In game one, Dowiak recorded his first career hat trick alongside teammate Gavin McKenna. After falling behind 2-0, Dowiak cut the deficit in half with a power-play goal. Later that same period, Dowiak found the net again, this time to take the lead 3-2. His final goal would come short-handed for the Nittany Lions sixth goal en route to a 7-2 blowout.

The following evening, he added two assists and won 14-of-19 faceoffs in a 3-1 victory. Dowiak finished the series with a +7 plus/minus and tied for the Big Ten lead in points last week.

Defensemen of the Week: Keaton Verhoeff, Fr., North Dakota

Verhoeff racked up five points on two goals and three assists in a weekend sweep of Arizona State. On Friday, he scored a power play goal, pushing the lead 4-2 before adding an assist in a 7-4 victory.

Saturday, Verhoeff scored a career-high three points. After trailing 2-0, he opened the scoring with another power play goal before tacking on two assists, including the game-winner, to edge Arizona State 5-3. He finished the weekend with a +2 plus/minus, and his five points led NCHC defensemen.

Goalie of the Week: Michael Hrabal, Jr., Massachusetts

Hrabal blocked all 64 shots he faced last weekend, posting impressive back-to-back shutouts in a series sweep of Vermont. In game one, he made an astounding 42 saves in a 4-0 win. He followed that performance up with 22 saves in a 1-0 victory in game two.

He had a perfect 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals against average. On the season, Hrabal has a 2.16 goals against average and a .926 save percentage with a record of 11-6-0

Rookie of the Week: Gavin McKenna, Fr., Penn State

Mckenna tallied a Big Ten best four goals and one assist, including a hat trick and four-point night in game one. On Friday night, he scored three goals, the first came on a 5-on-3 man-advantage to tie the game 2-2 before adding the fifth and seventh of the night to win 7-2.

In game two, he added a late goal to cap the road series sweep in a 3-1 victory. With points in both games, McKenna extends his points streak to five games. He finished the weekend with a +3 plus/minus. His five points were best in the nation among first-year skaters.

