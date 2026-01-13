Boston University Hockey Tops Harvard in Beanpot Preview, 4-1: Puck Drop

In a prelude to the upcoming Beanpot Tournament, Boston University netted two goals in 1:06 apart in the second period and sophomore goaltender Mikhail Yegorov made 28 saves as the Terriers won at Harvard on Monday night, 4-1.

Harvard senior forward Joe Miller opened the scoring in the first period, but BU took control in the second as freshman Conrad Fondrk evened the game, and Johnathan Morello scoring on a tip-in. They were the only goals that sophomore Ben Charett yielded as BU put two into the open net after the goaltender had been pulled.

Harvard (7-7-1, 5-4 ECAC) has lost four straight, and six of its last eight, with five of the setbacks against ranked opponents — and the other team it lost to has since moved into the top 20.

BU, though, appears to be on an upswing having won seven of its last nine games. This was the sixth straight game that No. 20 BU had an edge in shots, 33-29, and eighth time in its last nine games. Coming off a split against Massachusetts, the Terriers improved to 11-9-1 (7-6 Hockey East).

Both Boston University and Harvard will play in the annual Beanpot, which since 1952 has featured the four major college programs in the Boston area. Boston College and Harvard will play in the first semifinal at TD Garden on Feb. 2, followed by Boston University against Northeastern. The championship and third-place game will be a week later.

However, the women's tournament begins Tuesday, with the same pairings at Walter Brown Arena on the Boston University campus. The finals will be next week at TD Garden. Northeastern defeated Boston University for last year's title, but the Terriers and Crimson have already played for a championship this season at the Friendship Series in Belfast, Northern Ireland. BU won 3-2.

All four women's teams are in the top 25 in the Women's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

• Michigan announced that fourth-year head coach Brandon Naurato agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season. The former Wolverine led Michigan to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances during in his first two seasons and currently has this year's team atop the polls at 18-4. However, the move was made two days after goaltender Jack Ivankovic suffered what appeared to be a knee injury. "Brandon Naurato has assembled teams that consistently compete for Big Ten and national championships," athletic director Ward Manuel said in a release. "His holistic approach to leadership emphasizes the development of each player, fostering individual growth, strong team chemistry, academic achievement, and meaningful community involvement. Under Brandon's guidance, our hockey program is healthy and thriving. We are excited for the future and confident in Brandon's continued leadership for years to come."

• Speaking of Michigan ... the Hughes Brothers shared the ice Monday evening. It didn't go well for Quinn, though, as the New Jersey Devils won in Minnesota 5-2.

• Dartmouth Associate Head Coach Jason Tapp was named this year's winner of the Terry Flanagan Award, recognizing an assistant coach's career body of work, by the American Hockey Coaches Association. "Jason is one of the top coaches in college hockey," Big Green head coach Reid Cashman said in a statement. "Over the course of his career, he has consistently developed players to reach their full potential and been a part of championship teams. ... I am grateful Jason has chosen to be at Dartmouth the last six years. He makes our program better every day."

• The NHL announced the Buffalo Sabres will host the 2026 draft, on June 26-27. The last time they did in 2016, Auston Matthews went first overall.

• The Detroit Red Wings retired the No. 91 worn by Sergei Fedorov, who helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup titles (1997, 1998 and 2002). Check out how he arrived to the pregame ceremony:

Men's College Hockey Monday Score Non-Conference

No. 19 Boston University 4, Harvard 1

Women's College Hockey Monday Score No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule No Games Scheduled until Thursday

Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule Non-Conference (Beanpot)

Boston College vs. Harvard, NESN, 4:30 ET

Northeastern at Boston University, 7:30 ET

This Date in Hockey History:

January 13, 1886: Hall of Fame defenseman Art Ross was born in Naughton, Ontario.

January 13, 1913: United States Hockey Hall of fame defenseman Pete Bessone was born in New Bedford, Mass.

January 13, 1926: Babe Ruth dropped the ceremonial puck before the start of the Montreal Canadiens’ 2-1 win over the New York Americans at Madison Square Garden.

January 13, 1934: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame player (Minnesota) and coach Murray Williamson born in Winnipeg,

January 13, 1968: Former Denver player Bill Masterson suffered massive head injuries from a hit against the Oakland Seals and died two days later. He remains the only player in NHL history to die as a direct result from injuries sustained during a game. In his memory, the NHL created the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to a player who demonstrates perseverance and dedication to hockey. His No. 19 was also retired by the Minnesota North Stars.

January 13, 1970: New Hampshire defenseman Adrien Plavsic was born in Montreal.

January 13, 1971: The Montreal Canadiens obtained left wing Frank Mahovlich from Detroit, in exchange for Bill Collins, Guy Charron and Mickey Redmond. He helped the Habs win the Stanley Cup in 1971 and 1973.

January 13, 1979: Former Clarkson right wing Dave Taylor played on the same line with Marcel Dionne and Charlie Simmer for the first time during a 7-3 victory for the Kings at Detroit. The “Triple Crown Line” quickly clicked as Dione scored four goals including No. 300 of his NHL career.

January 13, 1980: Mike Rupp, who played for six NHL teams, scoring the goal to clinch the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals and became an analyst for the NHL Network, was born in Cleveland.

January 13, 1987: Michigan defenseman Jack Johnson was born in Indianapolis.

January 13, 1990: Former Boston College right wing Joe Mullen scored two goals to give him 686 career points, breaking former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson’s record for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history. The Flames still lost to the Maple Leafs, 6-5.

January 13, 1991: Former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson scored his 400th NFL goal as Edmonton won at Philadelphia 5-3. It was assisted by Mark Messier, who added two more while reaching 1,000-point milestone.

January 13, 1992: Former Michigan State right win Joe Muphy scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist as the Oilers downed the North Stars, 7-4.

January 13, 1994: Playing in career NHL game No. 500, former UMD left wing Brett Hull scored his 386th goal with the St. Louis Blues. It was also his first empty-net goal with the team.

January 13, 1996: Former RPI goaltender Daren Puppa notched NHL victory No. 150 as Lightning defeated visiting Ottawa 4-1.

January 13, 1996: Former Western Michigan goaltender Glenn Healy notched his ninth career shutout as the New York Rangers won at Philadelphia 4-0. Mark Messier had a four-point game.

January 13, 1997: Connor McDavid was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

January 13, 1997: Rookie Jamie Langenbrunner, who played for Team U.S. in numerous international tournaments, scored the game-winning goal as Dallas beat the Canadiens 2-1 to end a 10 game winless streak (0-8-2) at Montreal.

January 13, 2000: Northeastern defenseman Michael Kesselring was born in Florence, S.C.

January 13, 2001: Former Merrimack left wing Steve McKenna was traded by the Wild to the Penguins for center Roman Simicek.

January 13, 2003: Mike Rupp became the first player to score two goals while making his NHL debut on his birthday while leading the Panthers to a 6-2 victory over the Devils.

January 13, 2006: Alex Ovechkin notched his first career NHL hat trick, the third being in overtime, as the Capitals won at Anaheim 3-2.

January 13, 2024: Former Boston University defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored his sixth overtime goal with the Bruins in a 4-3 win over the Blues. It set a Boston team record for most by a defenseman (Ray Bourque).

January 13, 2015: Buffalo retired Dominick Hasek’s No. 39. During his nine seasons with the Sabers he won 234 games, two Hart Trophies as league MVP and six Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s best goaltender.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“I get to play hockey for a living. So I don't ever take that for granted.” Johnny Gaudreau

