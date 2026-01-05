BC Bulletin

Look Who's Ranked in College Hockey for the First Time Since 2018

Princeton's eight-game winning streak at home to start the season is the longest in the 103-year history of Hobey Baker Rink.
Christopher Walsh|
Princeton is ranked in men's college hockey for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Princeton is ranked in men's college hockey for the first time since the 2018-19 season. | NCAA/Princeton Athletics

The first hockey polls of 2026 are out with Michigan and Wisconsin solidifying their holds atop the men's and women's rankings, respectively, without having played much over the past month. There was also little movement in the top five of either rankings, as Michigan State moved back up a spot to No. 2 on the men's side, and Connecticut women up to No. 5.

More notable was what happened on the other end. Princeton, which has won five straight games, is ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season. — Nov. 26, 2018 to be specific — when the Tigers were ranked No. 19.The Tigers have the nation's second-longest winning streak behind only North Dakota (eight).

They're also a perfect 8-0 at home this season, including the weekend sweep against its first two ranked opponents this season, 5-4 over then-No. 8 Dartmouth, and 3-2 against then-No. 18 Harvard. It's the longest home winning streak in the 103-year history of Hobey Baker Rink, and is tied with Cornell for the current active longest home winning streak in the nation.

Of note from this week's rankings ...

Made biggest jump: No. 17 Augustana with its home sweep of Colorado College is 6-1-2 since late November, and has aa very favorable schedule the rest of the month. Cornell needs to be mentioned for climbing from No. 17 to No. 14 after sweeping Omaha.

Had biggest fall: Harvard got drilled by No. 10 Quinnipiac 9-1 and the bonce back against Princeton fell short, 3-2. Dartmouth and Boston University, and the Crimson can't afford another sweep.

Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: It might be in part to having fewer games following its usual late start, but NPI is high on Ivy League schools. We have to wonder if that will last, especially with Dartmouth having lost four of its last five and Harvard's showing last weekend (and ironically they play Friday night at Thompson Arena). But leading the way is Princeton, which cracked the top 20, yet is No. 12 in NPI.

Most overrated team per NPI: Even though Maine didn't take a loss at Denver over the weekend and made a big jump in NPI, it' still No. 22. The polls have the Black Bears at No. 12 (and No. 14).

USCHO Men's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

16-4

995 (46)

1

2

Michigan State

14-4

908 (2)

3

3

Wisconsin

13-3-2

886 (1)

2

4

North Dakota

16-4

854

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

14-6

784

5

6

Western Michigan

14-6

776 (1)

7

7

Denver

12-7-2

662

6

8

Quinnipiac

14-4-2

648

10

9

Penn State

12-6

578

8

10

Connecticut

11-5-3

517

11

11

Dartmouth

12-4

463

9

12

Maine

12-7-2

411

15

13

Boston College

11-6-1

410

13

14

Cornell

9-4

328

17

15

Minnesota State

12-5-5

298

14

16

Northeastern

10-7

231

16

17

Augustana

12-6-3

173

NR

18

Providence

9-7-2

157

16

19

Boston University

9-8-1

101

19

20

Princeton

10-4

83

NR

Others receiving votes: Union 76, Harvard 38, New Hampshire 24, Arizona State 19, Michigan Tech 19, St. Cloud State 16, Bentley 15, St. Thomas 14, Massachusetts 13, Bemidji State 6, Bowling Green 5, Holy Cross 5, Miami 5, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan State

626

3

3

Wisconsin

610

2

4

North Dakota

571

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

541

5

6

Western Michigan

514

7

7

Denver

472

6

8

Quinnipiac

434

10

9

Penn State

400

9

10

Dartmouth

372

8

11

Connecticut

349

11

12

Cornell

261

17

13

Boston College

252

13

14

Maine

231

18

T15

Minnesota State

178

14

T15

Northeastern

178

12

17

Providence

112

15

18

Augustana

102

NR

19

Princeton

64

NR

20

Harvard

48

16

Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 33; Union 29; St. Cloud State 23; ; Arizona State 22; Massachusetts, 12; Bentley 6; Bemidji State 4; St  Thomas 4; New Hampshire 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 2; Miami 1

USCHO Women's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

18-1-1

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

17-3

279

2

3

Minnesota

16-4

261

3

4

Penn State

18-3

235

4

5

Connecticut

15-3-2

214

6

6

Northeastern

15-4

195

7

7

Quinnipiac

15-5-2

174

8

8

Minnesota Duluth

12-8

158

5

9

Princeton

13-4

142

9

10

Cornell

10-6-1

106

10

11

Clarkson

13-6-2

102

11

12

Minnesota State

11-8-1

87

12

13

Colgate

10-10-1

59

14

14

Yale

11-7

38

15

15

St. Cloud State

7-12-1

36

13

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 5, Boston College 1, Brown 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

December 16, 2025 (New poll due to be Released Tuesday, will be updated)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

266

2

3

Minnesota

243

3

4

Penn State

225

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

210

5

6

Northeastern

175

6

7

Connecticut

174

7

8

Quinnipiac

152

8

9

Princeton

131

9

10

Cornell

115

11

11

Clarkson

95

10

12

Minnesota State

68

12

13

St. Cloud State

54

13

14

Yale

36

14

15

Brown

21

15

Others receiving votes: Colgate, 13; Mercyhurst, 7; St. Thomas, 7; Holy Cross, 3.

SEE ALSO: Last Week's College Hockey Rankings

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Share on XFollow BamaCentral
Home/Hockey-hub