Look Who's Ranked in College Hockey for the First Time Since 2018
The first hockey polls of 2026 are out with Michigan and Wisconsin solidifying their holds atop the men's and women's rankings, respectively, without having played much over the past month. There was also little movement in the top five of either rankings, as Michigan State moved back up a spot to No. 2 on the men's side, and Connecticut women up to No. 5.
More notable was what happened on the other end. Princeton, which has won five straight games, is ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season. — Nov. 26, 2018 to be specific — when the Tigers were ranked No. 19.The Tigers have the nation's second-longest winning streak behind only North Dakota (eight).
They're also a perfect 8-0 at home this season, including the weekend sweep against its first two ranked opponents this season, 5-4 over then-No. 8 Dartmouth, and 3-2 against then-No. 18 Harvard. It's the longest home winning streak in the 103-year history of Hobey Baker Rink, and is tied with Cornell for the current active longest home winning streak in the nation.
Of note from this week's rankings ...
Made biggest jump: No. 17 Augustana with its home sweep of Colorado College is 6-1-2 since late November, and has aa very favorable schedule the rest of the month. Cornell needs to be mentioned for climbing from No. 17 to No. 14 after sweeping Omaha.
Had biggest fall: Harvard got drilled by No. 10 Quinnipiac 9-1 and the bonce back against Princeton fell short, 3-2. Dartmouth and Boston University, and the Crimson can't afford another sweep.
Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: It might be in part to having fewer games following its usual late start, but NPI is high on Ivy League schools. We have to wonder if that will last, especially with Dartmouth having lost four of its last five and Harvard's showing last weekend (and ironically they play Friday night at Thompson Arena). But leading the way is Princeton, which cracked the top 20, yet is No. 12 in NPI.
Most overrated team per NPI: Even though Maine didn't take a loss at Denver over the weekend and made a big jump in NPI, it' still No. 22. The polls have the Black Bears at No. 12 (and No. 14).
USCHO Men's Poll
January 5, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
16-4
995 (46)
1
2
Michigan State
14-4
908 (2)
3
3
Wisconsin
13-3-2
886 (1)
2
4
North Dakota
16-4
854
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
14-6
784
5
6
Western Michigan
14-6
776 (1)
7
7
Denver
12-7-2
662
6
8
Quinnipiac
14-4-2
648
10
9
Penn State
12-6
578
8
10
Connecticut
11-5-3
517
11
11
Dartmouth
12-4
463
9
12
Maine
12-7-2
411
15
13
Boston College
11-6-1
410
13
14
Cornell
9-4
328
17
15
Minnesota State
12-5-5
298
14
16
Northeastern
10-7
231
16
17
Augustana
12-6-3
173
NR
18
Providence
9-7-2
157
16
19
Boston University
9-8-1
101
19
20
Princeton
10-4
83
NR
Others receiving votes: Union 76, Harvard 38, New Hampshire 24, Arizona State 19, Michigan Tech 19, St. Cloud State 16, Bentley 15, St. Thomas 14, Massachusetts 13, Bemidji State 6, Bowling Green 5, Holy Cross 5, Miami 5, Colorado College 1, RIT 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
January 5, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
1
2
Michigan State
626
3
3
Wisconsin
610
2
4
North Dakota
571
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
541
5
6
Western Michigan
514
7
7
Denver
472
6
8
Quinnipiac
434
10
9
Penn State
400
9
10
Dartmouth
372
8
11
Connecticut
349
11
12
Cornell
261
17
13
Boston College
252
13
14
Maine
231
18
T15
Minnesota State
178
14
T15
Northeastern
178
12
17
Providence
112
15
18
Augustana
102
NR
19
Princeton
64
NR
20
Harvard
48
16
Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 33; Union 29; St. Cloud State 23; ; Arizona State 22; Massachusetts, 12; Bentley 6; Bemidji State 4; St Thomas 4; New Hampshire 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 2; Miami 1
USCHO Women's Poll
January 5, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
18-1-1
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
17-3
279
2
3
Minnesota
16-4
261
3
4
Penn State
18-3
235
4
5
Connecticut
15-3-2
214
6
6
Northeastern
15-4
195
7
7
Quinnipiac
15-5-2
174
8
8
Minnesota Duluth
12-8
158
5
9
Princeton
13-4
142
9
10
Cornell
10-6-1
106
10
11
Clarkson
13-6-2
102
11
12
Minnesota State
11-8-1
87
12
13
Colgate
10-10-1
59
14
14
Yale
11-7
38
15
15
St. Cloud State
7-12-1
36
13
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 5, Boston College 1, Brown 1
