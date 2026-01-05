Look Who's Ranked in College Hockey for the First Time Since 2018

The first hockey polls of 2026 are out with Michigan and Wisconsin solidifying their holds atop the men's and women's rankings, respectively, without having played much over the past month. There was also little movement in the top five of either rankings, as Michigan State moved back up a spot to No. 2 on the men's side, and Connecticut women up to No. 5.

More notable was what happened on the other end. Princeton, which has won five straight games, is ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season. — Nov. 26, 2018 to be specific — when the Tigers were ranked No. 19.The Tigers have the nation's second-longest winning streak behind only North Dakota (eight).

They're also a perfect 8-0 at home this season, including the weekend sweep against its first two ranked opponents this season, 5-4 over then-No. 8 Dartmouth, and 3-2 against then-No. 18 Harvard. It's the longest home winning streak in the 103-year history of Hobey Baker Rink, and is tied with Cornell for the current active longest home winning streak in the nation.

Of note from this week's rankings ...

Made biggest jump: No. 17 Augustana with its home sweep of Colorado College is 6-1-2 since late November, and has aa very favorable schedule the rest of the month. Cornell needs to be mentioned for climbing from No. 17 to No. 14 after sweeping Omaha.

Had biggest fall: Harvard got drilled by No. 10 Quinnipiac 9-1 and the bonce back against Princeton fell short, 3-2. Dartmouth and Boston University, and the Crimson can't afford another sweep.

Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: It might be in part to having fewer games following its usual late start, but NPI is high on Ivy League schools. We have to wonder if that will last, especially with Dartmouth having lost four of its last five and Harvard's showing last weekend (and ironically they play Friday night at Thompson Arena). But leading the way is Princeton, which cracked the top 20, yet is No. 12 in NPI.

Most overrated team per NPI: Even though Maine didn't take a loss at Denver over the weekend and made a big jump in NPI, it' still No. 22. The polls have the Black Bears at No. 12 (and No. 14).

USCHO Men's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 16-4 995 (46) 1 2 Michigan State 14-4 908 (2) 3 3 Wisconsin 13-3-2 886 (1) 2 4 North Dakota 16-4 854 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 14-6 784 5 6 Western Michigan 14-6 776 (1) 7 7 Denver 12-7-2 662 6 8 Quinnipiac 14-4-2 648 10 9 Penn State 12-6 578 8 10 Connecticut 11-5-3 517 11 11 Dartmouth 12-4 463 9 12 Maine 12-7-2 411 15 13 Boston College 11-6-1 410 13 14 Cornell 9-4 328 17 15 Minnesota State 12-5-5 298 14 16 Northeastern 10-7 231 16 17 Augustana 12-6-3 173 NR 18 Providence 9-7-2 157 16 19 Boston University 9-8-1 101 19 20 Princeton 10-4 83 NR

Others receiving votes: Union 76, Harvard 38, New Hampshire 24, Arizona State 19, Michigan Tech 19, St. Cloud State 16, Bentley 15, St. Thomas 14, Massachusetts 13, Bemidji State 6, Bowling Green 5, Holy Cross 5, Miami 5, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 1 2 Michigan State 626 3 3 Wisconsin 610 2 4 North Dakota 571 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 541 5 6 Western Michigan 514 7 7 Denver 472 6 8 Quinnipiac 434 10 9 Penn State 400 9 10 Dartmouth 372 8 11 Connecticut 349 11 12 Cornell 261 17 13 Boston College 252 13 14 Maine 231 18 T15 Minnesota State 178 14 T15 Northeastern 178 12 17 Providence 112 15 18 Augustana 102 NR 19 Princeton 64 NR 20 Harvard 48 16

Others Receiving Votes: Boston University, 33; Union 29; St. Cloud State 23; ; Arizona State 22; Massachusetts, 12; Bentley 6; Bemidji State 4; St Thomas 4; New Hampshire 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 2; Miami 1

USCHO Women's Poll

January 5, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 18-1-1 300 (20) 1 2 Ohio State 17-3 279 2 3 Minnesota 16-4 261 3 4 Penn State 18-3 235 4 5 Connecticut 15-3-2 214 6 6 Northeastern 15-4 195 7 7 Quinnipiac 15-5-2 174 8 8 Minnesota Duluth 12-8 158 5 9 Princeton 13-4 142 9 10 Cornell 10-6-1 106 10 11 Clarkson 13-6-2 102 11 12 Minnesota State 11-8-1 87 12 13 Colgate 10-10-1 59 14 14 Yale 11-7 38 15 15 St. Cloud State 7-12-1 36 13

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 5, Boston College 1, Brown 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

December 16, 2025 (New poll due to be Released Tuesday, will be updated)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 266 2 3 Minnesota 243 3 4 Penn State 225 4 5 Minnesota Duluth 210 5 6 Northeastern 175 6 7 Connecticut 174 7 8 Quinnipiac 152 8 9 Princeton 131 9 10 Cornell 115 11 11 Clarkson 95 10 12 Minnesota State 68 12 13 St. Cloud State 54 13 14 Yale 36 14 15 Brown 21 15

Others receiving votes: Colgate, 13; Mercyhurst, 7; St. Thomas, 7; Holy Cross, 3.

