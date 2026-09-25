College Hockey On SI Preseason Power Rankings, Predictions: Puck Drop

The women’s college hockey season kicks into high gear this weekend, and the men’s regular season is just a week away from starting. It seems like a good time to make some last-minute observations and debut the College Hockey On SI Power rankings.

We’re going with 10 teams on each side, with an extra five on deck for the men. For those wondering, the last team that we couldn’t squeeze in was Cornell, but the Big Red made it on the women’s side.

Of note, neither reigning champion is at No. 1 to begin the regular season. That’s not because they’re not worthy of the status, far from it, but more of a reflection of the departing talent and how difficult it is to repeat.

Yes, Denver reloaded and is as dangerous as ever, and on the women's side Wisconsin is Wisconsin. But we’re listening to the coaches in the WCHA, who made it clear in their preseason poll that they think Ohio State is the team to beat this season.

Men

1. Michigan

2. North Dakota

3. Denver

4. Michigan State

5. Quinnipiac

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Western Michigan

8. Providence

9. Wisconsin

10. Massachusetts



On Deck: Boston University, Boston College, Minnesota, Dartmouth, Connecticut



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Wisconsin

3. Minnesota

4. Northeastern

5. Penn State

6. Quinnipiac

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Connecticut

9. Cornell

10. Princeton

Preseason picks for the major awards: Ethan Wyttenbach for the Hobey Baker Award (remember, Max Plante is back and UMD and playing with both of his brothers this season), and Michigan goaltender Jack Ivankovic for the Mike Richter Award.

Michigan’s Fantilli Latest to Land Big Contract

The contract status of forward Adam Fantilli (Michigan) was finally resolved as he signed a six-year, $82.5 million contract with Columbus, for an annual value of $13.75 million. The restricted free agent had not been participating in training camp. The 21-year-old who had been selected third-overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, notched 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games last season. It’s the 10th richest deal ever signed by a former collegiate player.

This list has grown impressively over the past couple of months ...

15 Biggest NHL Contracts Signed by Former College Players 1. Cale Maker, D, Massachusetts; Colorado Avalanche, $163.2 million, 8 years

2. Jack Eichel, C, Boston University; Vegas Golden Knights, $108 million, 8 years

3. Ryan Suter, D, Wisconsin; Minnesota Wild (2012), $98 million, 13 years

4. Zach Parise, LW, North Dakota; Minnesota Wild (2012), $98 million, 13 years

5. Kyle Conner, LW, Michigan; Winnipeg Jets, $96 million, 8 years

6. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University; San Jose Sharks, $94 million, 5 years

7. Alex Tuch, RW, Boston College, Washington Capitals, $84 million, 8 years

8. (tie) Ryan Leonard, F, Boston College, Washington Capitals, $84 million, 8 years

9. (tie) Jonathan Toews, C, North Dakota, Chicago Blackhawks (2015), $84 million, 8 years

10. Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan, Columbus Blue Jackets, $82.5 million, 6 years

11. Cutter Gauthier, F, Boston College, Anaheim Ducks, $81 million, 6 years

12. Logan Cooley, Minnesota, C, Utah Mammoth, $80 million, 8 years

13. Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston University, Boston Bruins, $76 million, 8 years

14. Zeev Buium, D, Denver, Vancouver Canucks, $75 million, 6 years

15. Jackson Lacombe, D, Minnesota Anaheim Ducks, $72 million, 8 years



NDTP Players not included: Patrick Kane ($84 million), Seth Jones ($76 million) and Matthew Tkachuck ($76 million)

Just missed: Lane Hutson, D, Boston University, Montreal Canadiens, $70.8 million, 8 years

Next up? Quinn Hughes, D, Michigan, Minnesota Wild, $47.1 million, 6 years

Keep an eye on: Zach Werenski, D, Michigan, Columbus Blue Jackets, $57.5 million, 6 years

Meanwhile, center Oliver Moore (Minnesota) signed a five-year, $21.25 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 21-year-old had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 60 games last season.

Frank Nazar threw a bunch of $100 bills at Oliver Moore after his contract extension with Chicago 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/P8btr1S8Cs — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 24, 2026

Puck Drop: Friday, September 25, 2026

No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey opened the season in dramatic fashion, as senior captain Joy Dunne scored 46 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 victory at No. 4 Penn State. Senior forward Kaia Malachino scored the Buckeye’s first goal at Pegula Ice Arena, while junior goaltender Genny Klein notched the win. Grace Outwater scored for the Nittany Lions, who raised their Frozen Four and AHA title banners before the game. Dunne's game-winning goal was the 21st of her career. Ohio State outshot Penn State, 46-21.

Lindenwood improved to 3-0 for the first time as a Division I program by winning at Merrimack 3-2. All three Lions goals — by Raquel McCormack, Tatiana Blichova and Silje Gundersen — occurred in the opening 17:50, while Madison Bowtell made 27 saves while earning the win.

NCHC commissioner Heather Weems told the Grand Forks Herald that the NCAA is moving toward expanding the roster limit for Division men's hockey from 26 players to 28, but some things still have to be worked out before the proposal advances to the NCAA Cabinet for final approval.

ECAC commissioner Doug Christiansen on Hockey Prospect Radio: "All of our [programs] either have a renovation, a new building or something that's being planned."

The NHL announced consolidating the statistical history of the Winnipeg Jets to include both versions of the franchise: The original team from 1979-96, and the current franchise that had previously been the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011). The statistical history of the Arizona Coyotes 1996-2024 will be separate. Of note, both Atlanta and Phoenix are currently considered contenders for possible expansion teams.

The PWHL announced that the first women’s All-Star Game will be played on March 7th, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The format will be four teams plating 3-on-3: PWHL USA, PWHL Canada, PWHL International and PWHL Rookies.

The Protect College Sports Act cleared its final procedural hurdle and is set for a final Senate vote on Monday. If the bill passes it must move through a similar House process after the upcoming midterm elections. A proposed 20 percent international limit on college sports rosters, by Republicans (Ohio Sen. Jon Husted and Mich. Rep. Tim Walberg), is one of the 70 proposed amendments.

Forward Cayden Jackman from Waterloo (USHL) has committed to Western Michigan. He played five games with the U.S. National U17 Team last season.

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Thursday’s Games

Non-Conference

Lindenwood 3, Merrimack 2

No. 2 Ohio State 2, No. 4 Penn State 1 (OT)

College Hockey Schedule Friday’s Games

NEWHA

Saint Michael's at Assumption, 3:45 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Rensselaer at No. 14 Minnesota State, 11 a.m. CT

Union at Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 4 Penn State, 4 p.m. ET

RIT at No. 12 Clarkson, 6 p.m. ET

Delaware at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Maine, 6 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Stonehill at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET

Providence at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. ET

No. 1 Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. ET

Post at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET

No. 7 Connecticut at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. CT



Exhibition

No. 5 Northeastern at Saint Anselm, 7 p.m. ET

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

…7 days

This Date in Hockey History September 25, 1926: Chicago and Detroit were granted NHL franchises.



September 25, 1929: Hall of Fame administrator Walter Bush, who was president of USA Hockey for nearly two decades, was born in Minneapolis.



September 25, 1974: St. Lawrence center Joel Prpic was born in Sudbury, Ontario.



September 25, 1984: Denver defenseman Matt Carle was born in Anchorage, Ak.



September 25, 1984. The Hall of Fame inducted Bernie Parent, Phil Esposito, Jacques Lemaire. Punch Imlach and Jake Milford.



September 25, 2019: The Seattle Kraken hired Cammi Granato as the first female pro scout in NHL history.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I've got to admit I'd never heard of the guy, but he was really impressive right away. By that, I mean immediately. He played like a European. Skill. Size. Smart. Great, great hands. Amazing touch. I can't begin to remember how many pucks he deflected into the net. I probably can't count that high." Hakan Loob on Joe Nieuwendyk (Cornell)

We'll Leave You With This ...

One of our most iconic looks meets our current brand.



Introducing our "NoDak Two Step" uniforms, which will debut on Halloween night in Austin. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/slsEtX763F — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) September 24, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.