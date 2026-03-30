Odds to Win NCAA Championship: Every Team's Odds to Win March Madness Ahead of Final Four

The stage is set for the Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana after a wild Elite 8 weekend that ended with the UConn Huskies erasing a 19-point deficit to beat the Duke Blue Devils.

UConn is in the Final Four for the third time in four years, and it’s joined by a pair of No. 1 seeds and the No. 1 offenses in college basketball – No. 3 Illinois:

No. 1 Michigan

No. 1 Arizona

No. 2 UConn

No. 3 Illinois

Oddsmakers have set Michigan as a small favorite in the opening odds for the Final Four in its matchup against Arizona while the Fighting Illini are favored by 2.5 points against the Huskies despite UConn’s long history of success in big games under Dan Hurley.

However, the odds to win the National Championship show that one side of the bracket is viewed as much stronger than the other with just four teams left.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team to win the national title, and the case for each squad ahead of Saturday’s Final Four action.

2026 National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan: +155

Arizona: +175

Illinois: +430

Connecticut: +700

UConn Wildly Undervalued in Latest National Championship Odds

UConn has won two of the last three national titles and just knocked off the No. 1 overall seed, yet oddsmakers have it dead last in the odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +700.

UConn hasn’t been nearly as dominant as it was the two years it won the national title, but this price seems a little crazy considering the history of the program. The Huskies have a ton of experience with Tarris Reed, Alex Karaban, Solo Ball and Silas Demary on the roster, and Mullins is a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Huskies’ offense has not been on the same level as Michigan, Arizona or Illinois (28th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency), but UConn has the No. 9 defense as well as arguably the best coach in the sport in Hurley.

I think the Huskies are a must bet at this price in the Final Four.

Michigan Favored to Win NCAA Tournament

Michigan has rolled through the NCAA Tournament so far, blowing out Tennessee in the Elite 8 to reach the Final Four.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Wolverines as the favorite to win the national title, even though they’ll face Arizona in the Final Four. Based on the latest odds, whoever wins the Arizona-Michigan clash is likely going to be favored in the national championship game.

The Wolverines are No. 5 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency this season, and they have a ton of experience on their roster, led by star forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Arizona will be the ultimate test for the Wolverines after a relatively easy path to the Final Four.

The Case for Arizona to Win NCAA Tournament

Arizona has arguably the deepest roster in the country, as seven players are averaging over eight points per game. Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley have formed an elite guard duo for the Wildcats, and Arizona has the interior depth to bang with Michigan’s loaded frontcourt.

KenPom has the Wildcats at No. 4 in defense and No. 2 in offense this season, and Arizona’s second half against Purdue (48-26) showed just how dominant this team can be when it's clicking. I love the guard play for Arizona, which is why I’d give it a small edge over Michigan in the Final Four.

Before the tournament started, Arizona was my pick to win it all, and I wouldn’t stray from that even with this matchup with Michigan on tap. I’d expect Arizona to be favored against UConn or Illinois if it makes the national title game.

Can Illinois’ Offense Carry it to a National Championship?

Illinois has the No. 1 offense in the country, per KenPom, led by projected lottery pick Keaton Wagler.

The Fighting Illini had an easier Elite 8 matchup than everyone else, playing a No. 9 seed, but they also upset No. 2 Houston in the Sweet 16.

Illinois is the only team left in the tournament without a top-10 defense (per KenPom), but it has allowed 55, 55 and 59 points in its last three games. If that trend continues, the Illini are a tough out since they 35th in the country in effective field goal percentage and eighth in turnover rate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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