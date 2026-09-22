College Hockey on SI’s Women’s Hockey Preseason All-Americans

The talent pool in women’s college hockey has never been deeper as the sport continues to grow in popularity. While it should come as no surprise that the WCHA leads all conferences with nine players selected, both the ECAC and Hockey East possess top-end talent that can compete with anyone.

With plenty of options to choose from, eighteen players were selected across three All-American teams from a watchlist of 37 players that were honored as All-American teams, All-conference teams, and conference award finalists.

Releasing my preseason All-American picks tomorrow for @HockeyOnSI



As a preview, a list of 31 skaters and 6 goalies that are on my All-American watchlist. All five conferences are represented. pic.twitter.com/e1ujAc22F7 — Chris Vogel (@ChrisVogel26) September 21, 2026

On SI Preseason All-Americans First Team

Forward: Joy Dunne, Ohio State University, Senior

After helping lead the United States to an Olympic gold medal in 2025-26, Dunne can turn her full attention back to Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to dethrone Wisconsin. She’s led Ohio State each of the last two seasons, including posting a program record 62 points in 2024-25 and being named a second-team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association in 2025-26 after scoring 27 goals in 31 games.

JOY DUNNE GETS THE FIRST GOAL OF THE FROZEN FOUR ‼️#WFrozenFour x 🎥 ESPN+ / @OhioStateWHKY pic.twitter.com/fCGlPAEZOw — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 20, 2026

Forward: Caitlin Kraemer, Minnesota Duluth, Junior

Kraemer made an instant impact upon arriving in Duluth, winning the 2025 Julie Chu Rookie of the Year after leading all freshmen with 18 goals. She followed up her standout debut season with 15 goals, 15 assists, and 20 blocked shots as a sophomore and has an opportunity to take another step forward as a junior after spending the summer at development camp both with the Canadian National Team and the NHL’ Edmonton Oilers.

Forward: Kahlen Lamarche, Quinnipiac University, Senior

Lamarche was named a second-team All-American in 2025-26 after leading the nation with 42 goals and setting the Quinnipiac program record with 64 points. The forward will draw the attention of opposing defenses all season as she tries to lead the Bobcats to back-to-back ECAC titles and turn them into legitimate national title contenders.

Defense: Molly Boyle, Yale University, Sophomore

After just one season of college hockey Boyle is already an All-American and program record holder, most single-season points (36) and assists (23) by a defender, for the Yale Bulldogs. She’ll look to avoid a sophomore slump as Yale looks to challenge Quinnipiac and chase the school’s first ECAC tournament championship.

Defense: Mira Jungåker, Ohio State, Junior

Of the six defensewomen selected to All-WCHA five were selected in the first two rounds of the 2026 PWHL Draft, Jungåker is the lone outlier after earning a spot as a sophomore. The Olympian for Sweden has three years of eligibility left and will look to crack the point per game mark in 2026 after falling just short of it in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Goalie: Ève Gascon, University of Minnesota Duluth, Senior

Gascon was left behind as the Canadian National Team headed to Milan but the junior was able to make the most of a full season with the Bulldogs. She posted ten shutouts, a 1.77 goals against average, and led the WCHA with a .943 save percentage on her way to being named a first-team All-American. The senior could be the difference maker that finally breaks Wisconsin and Ohio State’s strangle hold on the WCHA and nation as a whole.

On SI Preseason All-Americans Second Team

Forward: Jocelyn Amos, Ohio State, Senior

An All-WCHA selection in both 2024 and 2025, Amos posted 22 goals and 26 assists as a junior, including three goals and five assists in the national tournament.

Forward: Cassie Hall, Wisconsin, Senior

Hall has improved each season she’s spent in Madison, recording a career best 24 goals and 24 assists as a junior, and will need to take yet another step forward as the Badgers replace five first round picks and look for a third straight national title.

Forward: Ava Thomas, Boston College, Sophomore

Thomas was a unanimous selection for the All-Hockey East first team as a freshman after posting 46 points on 19 goals and 27 assists and was denied a share of the league’s scoring title by a single point. Early in the season, Thomas’ points per game were on pace with Darryl Watt’s Patty Kazmaier award winning freshman season in 2018.

AVA THOMAS 🤝 GOALS pic.twitter.com/y4vQfjGXh2 — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 15, 2026

Defense: Kate Manness, Clarkson, Sophomore

Manness’ name was all over the ECAC’s postseason awards, being named a finalist for both the conference’s Defender and Rookie of the Year awards, as well as being named to the All-ECAC first team. Her 32 points on six goals and 26 assists included an eleven game point streak during the second half of the season that helped the Golden Knights to a top-five finish in the ECAC.

Defense: Chloe Primerano, Minnesota, Junior

Primerano has posted at least 20 assists in each of her first two seasons for the Gophers and will look to continue to be one of the WCHA’s top defensewoman under first-year head coach Greg May. She’ll be a vital piece for the Golden Gophers as they look to catch backup to Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Goalie: Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin, Senior

McNaughton took a slight step back, if you can call it that, between 2025-26 as her save percentage dropped from .944 to .939 in a season interrupted by a trip to the Olympics. Her full attention is back with the Badgers as Wisconsin chases a tenth national championship.

On SI Preseason All-Americans Third Team

Forward: Sara Manness, Clarkson, Sophomore

Manness became the first freshman in ECAC history to be named the conference’s player of the year after leading Clarkson with 21 goals, 31 assists, and 52 points. It’ll be tough to match those numbers as a sophomore but if Manness does she’ll establish herself as one of the top players in college hockey.

Forward: Hilda Svensson, Ohio State, Sophomore

Despite Svensson’s season being interrupted to play in the Olympics for Sweden, she finished with the second most points by a freshman in Ohio State history. In her first collegiate season, 11 of her 52 points came on the power play, look for Svensson to drive one of the nation’s best special teams units in 2026-27.

Forward: Stryker Zablocki, Northeastern, Sophomore

Zablocki led Northeastern to the Frozen Four in 2025-26, leading the Huskies with 44 points as she captured Hockey East Player of the Year honors as a freshman. With the Huskies trying to establish themselves as the best team in the east, look for Zablocki to generate more national attention as a sophomore.

STRYKER ZABLOCKI WAS BORN TO SCORE GOALS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT.



📺 https://t.co/SWyCKmP7Hu pic.twitter.com/iDO8hHlNUH — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) March 14, 2026

Defense: Madelyn Murphy, Boston College, Sophomore

One of three freshmen on the All-Hockey East first team, Murphy was part of a standout freshman class last season that looks to help lead Boston College back to their heights of the 2010s. With eight goals and 13 assists, she was one of just four defensewomen in Hockey East to cross the twenty point mark.

Defense: Makayla Watson, Quinnipiac, Junior

Watson got it done on both ends of the ice as a sophomore, notching 20 goals and 38 blocked shots, earning a spot on both the All-ECAC second teams and All-tournament team. Her hat-trick against Colgate was the first by a Quinnipiac defensewoman in a decade and a half.

Goalie: Lisa Jönsson, Northeastern, Junior

Few goaltenders in college hockey have as much experience as Jonsson, who spent four seasons with Modo before arriving in Boston, including two for the senior team in the SDHL. She hit the ground running for Northeastern, making the All-USCHO rookie team as a freshman and being named to the All-Hockey East second team as a sophomore.

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