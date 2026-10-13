It’s Official, College Hockey Set for a Show-Stopping No. 1 vs. 2 Matchup: Puck Drop

There’s no better matchup in college hockey than No. 1 vs. 2, but every once in a while such a pairing comes along that can only be described as extra special, like Michigan against rival Michigan State last year.

We have that this weekend at Magness Arena, and it again involves the Wolverines.

On Monday, with the major polls being released, Michigan at Denver officially became the latest meeting of the nation’s top two teams, as the Pioneers will host the Wolverines in their regular season home opener on Friday, and then again on Saturday.

But this 1 vs. 2 gets even better.

Denver will raise its latest national championship banner before the first game, in front of the team it had to beat in the Frozen Four semifinal on April 9 to secure a chance to play Wisconsin for the title. It went to double overtime, the longest game in Denver history, when senior captain Kent Anderson scored from the slot at 12:35 for the 4-3 final.

Goaltender Johnny Hicks, then a freshman who only ended up with the Pioneers when Tennessee State postponed its inaugural season (which is still delayed), made a career-high 49 saves. He has yet to take his first collegiate loss (17-0).

It was one of those games the fans in attendance in Las Vegas could have yelled “Encore!” And now 190 days later we don’t just get one, but two. Bravo!

It’s also the second straight No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in as many weekends as No. 2 Ohio State swept reigning national champion Wisconsin. Consequently, the Buckeyes were a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the USCHO.com women’s poll, and will likely be as well in the USA Hockey rankings announced Tuesday.

USCHO.Com Men’s Poll, Week 3

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Denver 2-0 979 (33) 1 2 Michigan 4-0 954 (14) 2 3 Michigan State 2-0 898 (3) 3 4 North Dakota 2-0 833 4 5 Wisconsin 4-0 777 7 6 Western Michigan 2-0 730 8 7 Providence 2-0 671 9 8 Quinnipiac 3-1 655 6 9 Minnesota Duluth 2-1-1 608 5 10 Dartmouth 0-0 508 10 11 Boston University 2-0 402 14 12 Colorado College 2-0 401 15 13 Cornell 0-0 388 13 14 Michigan Tech 3-1 369 12 15 Augustana 1-0-1 254 NR 16 Boston College 0-1 247 11 17 Connecticut 1-1 170 16 18 Bowling Green 2-2 155 NR 19 Massachusetts 1-2-1 126 18 20 Minnesota 0-2 59 20

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 49, Penn State 41, Maine 37, Union 33, Minnesota State 32, Ohio State 20, Stonehill 19, Bentley 16, Sacred Heart 13, St. Thomas 13, Merrimack 10, Notre Dame 10, Holy Cross 5, Clarkson 4, Alaska 3, Omaha 3, RPI 3, Bemidji State 2, Brown 1, Harvard 1, St. Cloud State 1

USA Hockey Men’s Poll, Week 3

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Denver 673 (32) 1 2 Michigan 637 (1) 2 3 Michigan State 618 (1) 3 4 North Dakota 578 4 5 Wisconsin 532 7 6 Western Michigan 496 8 7 Quinnipiac 459 6 8 Providence 439 9 9 Minnesota Dukuth 396 5 10 Dartmouth 366 10 11 Boston University 294 13 12 Cornell 286 12 13 Colorado College 226 15 14 Michigan Tech 224 16 15 Boston College 186 11 16 Connecticut 151 14 17 Augustana 130 NR 18 Massachusetts 122 T17 19 Bowling Green 75 NR 20 Penn State 41 T17

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39; Northeastern 32; Union 22; Maine, 19; Minnesota State 19; Stonehill 9; Harvard 7; Bentley 6; Clarkson 6; Merrimack 4; Notre Dame 4; Ohio State 4.

USCHO.Com Women’s Poll, Week 5

Rank Team Record Points (First) Prev. 1 Ohio State 6-0 300 (20) 2 2 Wisconsin 4-2 276 1 3 Minnesota 4-0 262 3 4 Quinnipiac 5-0 235 5 5 Penn State 3-3 185 4 6 Northeastern 2-1 182 7 7 Princeton 0-0 164 6 8 Connecticut 2-2 134 9 9 Colgate 4-0 129 14 10 St. Cloud State 4-2 125 8 11 Clarkson 4-2 94 13 T12 Minnesota Duluth 4-2 82 10 T12 Yale 0-0 82 11 14 Cornell 0-0 80 12 15 Vermont 3-1 35 15

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 15, Mercyhurst 9, St. Thomas 8, Syracuse 2, Boston College 1

Puck Drop: Monday, October 12, 2026

Arizona State is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to hire former North Dakota head coach and Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Dave Hakstol to lead its men’s ice hockey program. College Hockey Insider’s Mike McMahon made the initial report and AZCentral.com/The Arizona Republic reported that it’s expected to be as the interim head coach as Greg Powers is on administrative leave. ASU’s hiring timeline had to be extended because it had to ask the Colorado Avalanche permission to discuss the head coaching position with Haskstol, which was granted. For more on what to expect from Arizona State with his addition, check out Arizona State Sun Devils on SI.

🗣️Jared Bednar on rumors surrounding Dave Hakstol taking a head coaching job at Arizona State University:



"We've granted him permission to talk...Joe thinks it's important to let him feel it out, we'll go from there."#GoAvsGo | Powered by: @RefiJet pic.twitter.com/BVPtksL9KY — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) October 12, 2026

Colorado College took a 10 percent budget reduction across all varsity sports teams to help offset a university-wide $12-14 million revenue shortfall stemming from a third consecutive year of under enrollment, according to The Catalyst's Veronica Bianco and Sydney McGarr.

Wisconsin has received a commitment from center Aiden Kelly. He’s playing for Brantford (OHL) this season, but hails from Oakland Township, Mich.

The six-game point streak to start an NHL season by defenseman Quinn Hughes (Michigan) is tied for second-longest in Wild history. The first of his two assists against the Golden Knights, a 4-2 win for Minnesota, was scored by Matt Boldy (Boston College).

College Hockey Schedule

No Games Scheduled until Wednesday

This Date in Hockey History October 13, 1899: Dartmouth left wing Bob Hall was born in Oak Park, Ill.



October 13, 1930: The NHL approved the move of the Pittsburgh Pirates to Philadelphia, where it was renamed the “Quakers.” The franchise folded after the following season.



October 13, 1947: The first NHL All-Star Game was played with proceeds going to the players’ pension fund. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs hosted a team made up from the league’s other five teams. Hall of Famer Doug Bentley of the Chicago Blackhawks scored the game-winning goal in the 4-3 victory for the NHL All-Stars.



October 13, 1960: United States International right wing Darren Lowe was born in Toronto.



October 13, 1965: Providence defender Paul Cavallini was born in Toronto.



October 13, 1986: Bowling Green center Jon Matsumoto was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



October 13, 1975: Merrimack defenseman Darrel Scoville was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.



October 13, 1984: Lake Superior State defenseman Derek Smith was born in Belleville, Ontario.



October 13, 1984: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens defeated Pittsburgh 4-3.



October 13, 1998: Former Maine goaltender Mike Dunham made 34 saves as the Nashville Predators notched their first NHL win, 3-2 over the Carolina Hurricanes.



October 13, 2021: Peter Laviolette, out of Westfield State College, won his 647th game as an NHL head coach, to become the winningest American-born head coach in league history.



October 13, 2023: Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley made his NHL debut with the Phoenix Coyotes and had two points. He was still only 18.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Before I was a hockey player, I was a hockey fan.” Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College)

We'll Leave You With This ...

The future of hockey is brighter when everyone can see themselves in it.



Walter Cup champion Abby Roque, a member of Wahnapitae First Nation, reflects on the power of representation and what it means for the next generation of Indigenous hockey players. pic.twitter.com/y6nE1tqhSm — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) October 12, 2026

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.