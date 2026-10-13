It’s Official, College Hockey Set for a Show-Stopping No. 1 vs. 2 Matchup: Puck Drop
- USCHO.Com Men’s Poll, Week 3
- USA Hockey Men’s Poll, Week 3
- USCHO.Com Women’s Poll, Week 5
- Puck Drop: Monday, October 12, 2026
- College Hockey Schedule
- This Date in Hockey History
- Hockey Quote of the Day
- We'll Leave You With This ...
There’s no better matchup in college hockey than No. 1 vs. 2, but every once in a while such a pairing comes along that can only be described as extra special, like Michigan against rival Michigan State last year.
We have that this weekend at Magness Arena, and it again involves the Wolverines.
On Monday, with the major polls being released, Michigan at Denver officially became the latest meeting of the nation’s top two teams, as the Pioneers will host the Wolverines in their regular season home opener on Friday, and then again on Saturday.
But this 1 vs. 2 gets even better.
Denver will raise its latest national championship banner before the first game, in front of the team it had to beat in the Frozen Four semifinal on April 9 to secure a chance to play Wisconsin for the title. It went to double overtime, the longest game in Denver history, when senior captain Kent Anderson scored from the slot at 12:35 for the 4-3 final.
Goaltender Johnny Hicks, then a freshman who only ended up with the Pioneers when Tennessee State postponed its inaugural season (which is still delayed), made a career-high 49 saves. He has yet to take his first collegiate loss (17-0).
It was one of those games the fans in attendance in Las Vegas could have yelled “Encore!” And now 190 days later we don’t just get one, but two. Bravo!
It’s also the second straight No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in as many weekends as No. 2 Ohio State swept reigning national champion Wisconsin. Consequently, the Buckeyes were a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the USCHO.com women’s poll, and will likely be as well in the USA Hockey rankings announced Tuesday.
USCHO.Com Men’s Poll, Week 3
Rank
School
Votes (First)
Prev.
1
Denver
2-0
979 (33)
1
2
Michigan
4-0
954 (14)
2
3
Michigan State
2-0
898 (3)
3
4
North Dakota
2-0
833
4
5
Wisconsin
4-0
777
7
6
Western Michigan
2-0
730
8
7
Providence
2-0
671
9
8
Quinnipiac
3-1
655
6
9
Minnesota Duluth
2-1-1
608
5
10
Dartmouth
0-0
508
10
11
Boston University
2-0
402
14
12
Colorado College
2-0
401
15
13
Cornell
0-0
388
13
14
Michigan Tech
3-1
369
12
15
Augustana
1-0-1
254
NR
16
Boston College
0-1
247
11
17
Connecticut
1-1
170
16
18
Bowling Green
2-2
155
NR
19
Massachusetts
1-2-1
126
18
20
Minnesota
0-2
59
20
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 49, Penn State 41, Maine 37, Union 33, Minnesota State 32, Ohio State 20, Stonehill 19, Bentley 16, Sacred Heart 13, St. Thomas 13, Merrimack 10, Notre Dame 10, Holy Cross 5, Clarkson 4, Alaska 3, Omaha 3, RPI 3, Bemidji State 2, Brown 1, Harvard 1, St. Cloud State 1
USA Hockey Men’s Poll, Week 3
Rank
School
Votes (First)
Prev.
1
Denver
673 (32)
1
2
Michigan
637 (1)
2
3
Michigan State
618 (1)
3
4
North Dakota
578
4
5
Wisconsin
532
7
6
Western Michigan
496
8
7
Quinnipiac
459
6
8
Providence
439
9
9
Minnesota Dukuth
396
5
10
Dartmouth
366
10
11
Boston University
294
13
12
Cornell
286
12
13
Colorado College
226
15
14
Michigan Tech
224
16
15
Boston College
186
11
16
Connecticut
151
14
17
Augustana
130
NR
18
Massachusetts
122
T17
19
Bowling Green
75
NR
20
Penn State
41
T17
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39; Northeastern 32; Union 22; Maine, 19; Minnesota State 19; Stonehill 9; Harvard 7; Bentley 6; Clarkson 6; Merrimack 4; Notre Dame 4; Ohio State 4.
USCHO.Com Women’s Poll, Week 5
Rank
Team
Record
Points (First)
Prev.
1
Ohio State
6-0
300 (20)
2
2
Wisconsin
4-2
276
1
3
Minnesota
4-0
262
3
4
Quinnipiac
5-0
235
5
5
Penn State
3-3
185
4
6
Northeastern
2-1
182
7
7
Princeton
0-0
164
6
8
Connecticut
2-2
134
9
9
Colgate
4-0
129
14
10
St. Cloud State
4-2
125
8
11
Clarkson
4-2
94
13
T12
Minnesota Duluth
4-2
82
10
T12
Yale
0-0
82
11
14
Cornell
0-0
80
12
15
Vermont
3-1
35
15
Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 15, Mercyhurst 9, St. Thomas 8, Syracuse 2, Boston College 1
Puck Drop: Monday, October 12, 2026
- Arizona State is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to hire former North Dakota head coach and Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Dave Hakstol to lead its men’s ice hockey program. College Hockey Insider’s Mike McMahon made the initial report and AZCentral.com/The Arizona Republic reported that it’s expected to be as the interim head coach as Greg Powers is on administrative leave. ASU’s hiring timeline had to be extended because it had to ask the Colorado Avalanche permission to discuss the head coaching position with Haskstol, which was granted. For more on what to expect from Arizona State with his addition, check out Arizona State Sun Devils on SI.
- Colorado College took a 10 percent budget reduction across all varsity sports teams to help offset a university-wide $12-14 million revenue shortfall stemming from a third consecutive year of under enrollment, according to The Catalyst's Veronica Bianco and Sydney McGarr.
- Wisconsin has received a commitment from center Aiden Kelly. He’s playing for Brantford (OHL) this season, but hails from Oakland Township, Mich.
- The six-game point streak to start an NHL season by defenseman Quinn Hughes (Michigan) is tied for second-longest in Wild history. The first of his two assists against the Golden Knights, a 4-2 win for Minnesota, was scored by Matt Boldy (Boston College).
College Hockey Schedule
No Games Scheduled until Wednesday
This Date in Hockey History
October 13, 1899: Dartmouth left wing Bob Hall was born in Oak Park, Ill.
October 13, 1930: The NHL approved the move of the Pittsburgh Pirates to Philadelphia, where it was renamed the “Quakers.” The franchise folded after the following season.
October 13, 1947: The first NHL All-Star Game was played with proceeds going to the players’ pension fund. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs hosted a team made up from the league’s other five teams. Hall of Famer Doug Bentley of the Chicago Blackhawks scored the game-winning goal in the 4-3 victory for the NHL All-Stars.
October 13, 1960: United States International right wing Darren Lowe was born in Toronto.
October 13, 1965: Providence defender Paul Cavallini was born in Toronto.
October 13, 1986: Bowling Green center Jon Matsumoto was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 13, 1975: Merrimack defenseman Darrel Scoville was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
October 13, 1984: Lake Superior State defenseman Derek Smith was born in Belleville, Ontario.
October 13, 1984: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens defeated Pittsburgh 4-3.
October 13, 1998: Former Maine goaltender Mike Dunham made 34 saves as the Nashville Predators notched their first NHL win, 3-2 over the Carolina Hurricanes.
October 13, 2021: Peter Laviolette, out of Westfield State College, won his 647th game as an NHL head coach, to become the winningest American-born head coach in league history.
October 13, 2023: Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley made his NHL debut with the Phoenix Coyotes and had two points. He was still only 18.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Before I was a hockey player, I was a hockey fan.”Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College)
We'll Leave You With This ...
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral