Final College Hockey Rankings Reaction and First Transfer Portal Commitments: Puck Drop
The Denver Pioneers have the national championship trophy, their third in five years, and on Monday they secured all the first-place votes in the two major polls to finish the 2026-27 season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation.
But did they have the best overall season of all the teams in college hockey? No, according to the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which for the first time was used to select the at-large teams and seed the NCAA tournament.
The final NPI rankings, which don't include championships in its calculations in in stength of schedule, still had Michigan at No. 1 after the final game of the Frozen Four in Las Vegas was played. Meanwhile, Wisconsin, which reached the title game, moved up to No. 7.
Here's the final top 20, followed by the polls:
Final National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan
2. Denver
3. North Dakota
4. Michigan State
5. Western Michigan
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Wisconsin
8. Dartmouth
9. Providence
10. Quinnipiac
11. Penn State
12. Cornell
13. Minnesota State
14. Augustana
15. St. Thomas
16. Connecticut
17. Massachusetts
18. Boston College
19. Michigan Tech
20. Ohio State
Made Biggest Jump From Preseason: Wisconsin started out at No. 20, and finished No. 2 in the final polls. Both UMD and Dartmouth began unranked and worked their way up to the top 10.
Had Biggest Fall From Preseason: Boston University was No. 2 and didn't finish in the top 20. The Terriers were No. 29 in the final NPI.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Yep, even after all that, it's still Augustana, which was No. 17 in the polls, but No. 14 in NPI.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Merrimack was No. 15 in the final polls, but NPI had it at No. 22.
Final USCHO Men's Poll
April 13, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Denver
29-11-3
1,000 (50)
4
2
Wisconsin
24-13-2
914
12
3
Michigan
31-8-1
913
1
4
North Dakota
29-10-1
856
2
5
Michigan State
26-9-2
769
3
6
Western Michigan
27-11-1
737
5
7
Minnesota Duluth
24-15-1
701
6
8
Quinnipiac
27-10-3
603
11
9
Providence
23-11-2
585
7
10
Dartmouth
22-8-4
549
8
11
Penn State
21-14-2
500
10
12
Cornell
22-11-1
462
9
13
Connecticut
20-13-5
416
13
14
Minnesota State
22-11-7
364
14
15
Merrimack
21-16-2
237
16
16
Massachusetts
22-13-1
229
15
17
Augustana
22-11-5
173
18
18
St. Thomas
21-12-5
164
17
19
Boston College
20-15-1
119
19
20
Bentley
23-11-5
106
20
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 30, Ohio State 21, Princeton 15, Colorado College 7, Maine 7, Miami 7, St. Cloud State 6, Union 5, Northeastern 2, Sacred Heart 2, Bowling Green 1
Final USA Hockey Men's Poll
April 13, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Denver
680 (34)
3
2
Wisconsin
627
4
3
Michigan
620
1
4
North Dakota
583
2
5
Michigan State
540
5
6
Western Michigan
500
6
7
Minnesota Duluth
485
7
8
Quinnipiac
400
8
9
Providence
374
9
10
Dartmouth
368
10
11
Penn State
349
11
12
Cornell
310
12
13
Connecticut
283
13
14
Minnesota State
237
14
15
Merrimack
161
16
16
Massachusetts
156
15
17
Augustana
118
17
18
Boston College
109
18
19
St. Thomas
93
19
20
Bentley
53
20
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan Tech 14; Ohio State 10; Princeton 10; Union 7; Maine, 4; Northeastern 2.
The most surprising item from the final rankings: Hockey East led all conferences with the most ranked teams in the polls with five.
Transfer Portal
Defeneseman Taner Hendricks was one of three St. Cloud State players to enter the transfer portal on the first day it was open Monday, and quickly excited to follow former Huskies head coach Brett Larson to Minnesota. Joining Hendricks, a fourth-round selection by the Blue Jackers in the 2024 NHL Draft, were forward Austin Burnevik, who scored 20 goals last season, and defenseman Finn Loftus. Also added to the Gophers' roster were goaltender Melvin Strahl (Michigan State) and defenseman Evan Murr (Minnesota State).
Also on the move was the leading goal-scorer at St. Lawrence to UNH:
Bentley: F James Duerr (from Massachusetts)
Colgate: F Elias Zimmerman (Massachusetts)
Holy Cross: F Jack Larrigan (Notre Dame)
Michigan State: F Cullen Potter (Arizona State)
Michigan Tech: F Giovanni Morneau (Lindenwood)
Minnesota State: D Sam Court (Arizona State); F Joel Lehtinen (Stonehill); D Will Shahan (Boston College)
New Hampshire: F Rasmus Svartstrom (St. Lawrence); F Nick Van Tassell (Massachusetts): D Malte Vass (Boston University)
North Dakota: D Brasen Boser (Arizona State)
Notre Dame: D Leo Gruba (Notre Dame); D Michael Quinn (Miami)
Omaha: D Jayden Jubenvill (North Dakota)
Penn State: D Caeden Herrington (Vermont)
St. Cloud State: D Finn McLaughlin (Minnesota)
St. Thomas: D Justin Kipkie (Arizona State)
Wisconsin: D Dylan Compton (Northeastern)
Puck Drop: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
• Former Massachusetts goaltender Jonathan Quick announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the NHL, and then made his final start. The 40-year-old won three Stanley Cups and has the most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history. Prior to the game, everyone player on the New York Rangers had on a No. 32 jersey during warmups.
• Penn State forward Aiden Fink signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Nashville Predators. He had signed an Amateur Tryout with the Milwaukee Admirals at the end of March. ... Denver defenseman Boston Buckberger signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting in the 2026-27 season.
• Jack Nesbitt, the 12th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Flyers, is reportedly making the jump from the OHL and heading to Michigan next season. He had 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games with Windsor this season.
• The NCAA clarified that Denver freshman goaltender Johnny Hicks set a new NCAA single-season save percentage record at .957. He broke Jimmy Howard's single-season record set in 2004 at Maine (.956). His 1.20 goals against average was third all-time behind Howard (2004: 1.19) and Quinnipiac's Yaniv Perets (2022: 1.17).
• Former Connecticut defenseman Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild.
• Former North Dakota forward Bock Nelson played in his 1,000th NHL game ... Patrick Kane (out of the U.S. Developmental Team Program) notched NHL point No. 1,400.
Countdown to the 2026-27 Season
It's not official, but the expected start date is Oct. 2, so 171 days.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“He had a very long fuse. But when he got to the end of it, look out.”Nelson Emerson on Rob Blake
We'll Leave You With This ...
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral