Final College Hockey Rankings Reaction and First Transfer Portal Commitments: Puck Drop

The Denver Pioneers have the national championship trophy, their third in five years, and on Monday they secured all the first-place votes in the two major polls to finish the 2026-27 season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation.

But did they have the best overall season of all the teams in college hockey? No, according to the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which for the first time was used to select the at-large teams and seed the NCAA tournament.

The final NPI rankings, which don't include championships in its calculations in in stength of schedule, still had Michigan at No. 1 after the final game of the Frozen Four in Las Vegas was played. Meanwhile, Wisconsin, which reached the title game, moved up to No. 7.

Here's the final top 20, followed by the polls:

Final National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan

2. Denver

3. North Dakota

4. Michigan State

5. Western Michigan

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Wisconsin

8. Dartmouth

9. Providence

10. Quinnipiac

11. Penn State

12. Cornell

13. Minnesota State

14. Augustana

15. St. Thomas

16. Connecticut

17. Massachusetts

18. Boston College

19. Michigan Tech

20. Ohio State

Made Biggest Jump From Preseason: Wisconsin started out at No. 20, and finished No. 2 in the final polls. Both UMD and Dartmouth began unranked and worked their way up to the top 10.

Had Biggest Fall From Preseason: Boston University was No. 2 and didn't finish in the top 20. The Terriers were No. 29 in the final NPI.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Yep, even after all that, it's still Augustana, which was No. 17 in the polls, but No. 14 in NPI.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Merrimack was No. 15 in the final polls, but NPI had it at No. 22.

Final USCHO Men's Poll

April 13, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Denver 29-11-3 1,000 (50) 4 2 Wisconsin 24-13-2 914 12 3 Michigan 31-8-1 913 1 4 North Dakota 29-10-1 856 2 5 Michigan State 26-9-2 769 3 6 Western Michigan 27-11-1 737 5 7 Minnesota Duluth 24-15-1 701 6 8 Quinnipiac 27-10-3 603 11 9 Providence 23-11-2 585 7 10 Dartmouth 22-8-4 549 8 11 Penn State 21-14-2 500 10 12 Cornell 22-11-1 462 9 13 Connecticut 20-13-5 416 13 14 Minnesota State 22-11-7 364 14 15 Merrimack 21-16-2 237 16 16 Massachusetts 22-13-1 229 15 17 Augustana 22-11-5 173 18 18 St. Thomas 21-12-5 164 17 19 Boston College 20-15-1 119 19 20 Bentley 23-11-5 106 20

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 30, Ohio State 21, Princeton 15, Colorado College 7, Maine 7, Miami 7, St. Cloud State 6, Union 5, Northeastern 2, Sacred Heart 2, Bowling Green 1

Final USA Hockey Men's Poll

April 13, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Denver 680 (34) 3 2 Wisconsin 627 4 3 Michigan 620 1 4 North Dakota 583 2 5 Michigan State 540 5 6 Western Michigan 500 6 7 Minnesota Duluth 485 7 8 Quinnipiac 400 8 9 Providence 374 9 10 Dartmouth 368 10 11 Penn State 349 11 12 Cornell 310 12 13 Connecticut 283 13 14 Minnesota State 237 14 15 Merrimack 161 16 16 Massachusetts 156 15 17 Augustana 118 17 18 Boston College 109 18 19 St. Thomas 93 19 20 Bentley 53 20

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan Tech 14; Ohio State 10; Princeton 10; Union 7; Maine, 4; Northeastern 2.

The most surprising item from the final rankings: Hockey East led all conferences with the most ranked teams in the polls with five.

Transfer Portal

Defeneseman Taner Hendricks was one of three St. Cloud State players to enter the transfer portal on the first day it was open Monday, and quickly excited to follow former Huskies head coach Brett Larson to Minnesota. Joining Hendricks, a fourth-round selection by the Blue Jackers in the 2024 NHL Draft, were forward Austin Burnevik, who scored 20 goals last season, and defenseman Finn Loftus. Also added to the Gophers' roster were goaltender Melvin Strahl (Michigan State) and defenseman Evan Murr (Minnesota State).

Also on the move was the leading goal-scorer at St. Lawrence to UNH:

Bentley: F James Duerr (from Massachusetts)

Colgate: F Elias Zimmerman (Massachusetts)

Holy Cross: F Jack Larrigan (Notre Dame)

Michigan State: F Cullen Potter (Arizona State)

Michigan Tech: F Giovanni Morneau (Lindenwood)

Minnesota State: D Sam Court (Arizona State); F Joel Lehtinen (Stonehill); D Will Shahan (Boston College)

New Hampshire: F Rasmus Svartstrom (St. Lawrence); F Nick Van Tassell (Massachusetts): D Malte Vass (Boston University)

North Dakota: D Brasen Boser (Arizona State)

Notre Dame: D Leo Gruba (Notre Dame); D Michael Quinn (Miami)

Omaha: D Jayden Jubenvill (North Dakota)

Penn State: D Caeden Herrington (Vermont)

St. Cloud State: D Finn McLaughlin (Minnesota)

St. Thomas: D Justin Kipkie (Arizona State)

Wisconsin: D Dylan Compton (Northeastern)

Puck Drop: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

• Former Massachusetts goaltender Jonathan Quick announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the NHL, and then made his final start. The 40-year-old won three Stanley Cups and has the most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history. Prior to the game, everyone player on the New York Rangers had on a No. 32 jersey during warmups.

The @FlaPanthers made sure to congratulate Jonathan Quick on a wonderful career! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aCdAFpdhiu — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2026

• Penn State forward Aiden Fink signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Nashville Predators. He had signed an Amateur Tryout with the Milwaukee Admirals at the end of March. ... Denver defenseman Boston Buckberger signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting in the 2026-27 season.

• Jack Nesbitt, the 12th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Flyers, is reportedly making the jump from the OHL and heading to Michigan next season. He had 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games with Windsor this season.

• The NCAA clarified that Denver freshman goaltender Johnny Hicks set a new NCAA single-season save percentage record at .957. He broke Jimmy Howard's single-season record set in 2004 at Maine (.956). His 1.20 goals against average was third all-time behind Howard (2004: 1.19) and Quinnipiac's Yaniv Perets (2022: 1.17).

• Former Connecticut defenseman Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild.

• Former North Dakota forward Bock Nelson played in his 1,000th NHL game ... Patrick Kane (out of the U.S. Developmental Team Program) notched NHL point No. 1,400.

Patrick Kane's 1,400th career NHL point. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/KJf7woOKVZ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 14, 2026

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

It's not official, but the expected start date is Oct. 2, so 171 days.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“He had a very long fuse. But when he got to the end of it, look out.” Nelson Emerson on Rob Blake

We'll Leave You With This ...

“We can only say so many things as coaches. Great teams, they are eventually led from within,” David

Carle



Winning doesn’t take one.

It takes everyone.

Collective responsibility is the standard of leadership. pic.twitter.com/1L2hYw0hQN — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) April 12, 2026

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