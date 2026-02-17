Sweden vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds for Women's Olympic Hockey Bronze Medal Game
Women's hockey has long been a two-country battle at the Olympics between Canada and the United States, and the 2026 Winter Games have been no different. That makes the biggest battle for the rest of the countries, who can win the bronze medal, and this time around, it'll be Sweden and Switzerland who will battle for the podium finish.
Sweden hasn't medaled in women's hockey since 2006 in Turin, but now find themselves as favorites against Switzerland to break that streak. Switzerland last won the bronze medal in 2014, defeating Sweden in the bronze medal game.
Let's take a look at the odds for the big rematch on Thursday.
Sweden vs. Switzerland Bronze Medal Game Odds
Puck Line
- Sweden -1.5 (+138)
- Switzerland +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Sweden -182
- Switzerland +150
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+148)
- UNDER 5.5 (-184)
Sweden vs. Switzerland How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 19
- Time: 8:40 a.m. ET
- Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- Sweden record: 1-1-0-4
- Sweden record: 5-1
Sweden vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick
There's a strong argument to make that Sweden is the second-best team in this tournament, but it fell victim to the schedule, having to play against the United States in the semifinals. They had the second-best goal differential after the preliminary round at +16, and then proved they were better than a team that was in the B Group by cruising past Czechia by a score of 2-0.
This has been a down year for Switzerland. The Swiss won just two games in regulation, including one, which was a 1-0 win against Finland, but that was enough to earn them a spot in the bronze medal game.
This is a lopsided affair. I'll pack Sweden on the puck line.
Pick: Sweden -1.5 (+138)
