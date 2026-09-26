First Big Upset of College Hockey Season Goes to the Huskies: Puck Drop

Senior forward Alice Sauriol had two goals and an assist as St. Cloud State pulled off the first big upset of the 2026-27 women's college hockey season with a 4-2 victory over No. 7 Connecticut.

Senior forward Sofianna Sundelin had a goal an assist, and freshman defender Anna Sviridova had two assists. Emilia Kyrkkö made 27 saves for the win. Julia Pellerin and Chelsea Tiller scored for Connecticut.

UConn was enjoying its highest preseason ranking in program history, while St. Cloud State was picked to finish sixth in the WCHA preseason coaches’ poll coming off a 12-23-2 season.

St. Cloud State opened its season at Torrey Arena in the Municipal Athletic Complex due to the ongoing $12.9 million construction project at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The WCHA, which has won every national championship game played since 2018, went a perfect 6-0 on Friday:

Sophomore forward Charlotte Pieckenhagen had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists as No. 1 Wisconsin scored six unanswered goals after falling behind to St. Lawrence by two goals, 6-2.

No. 9 UMD senior goaltender Eve Gascon picked up her 22nd career shutout, one shy of the Bulldogs’ career record, behind 26 saves to lead a 2-0 victory over No. 15 Mercyhurst. It was the 600th win in program history.

Sophomore forward Hilda Svensson and senior forward Rylee Bartz scored to help lead No. 2 Ohio State to a series sweep at No. 4 Penn State, 2-1. Rowan Houweling got the win in the matchup of teams that reached the Frozen Four last season. Ohio State only allowed three shots on goal during the third period and outshot Penn State by a combined 79-33.

Puck Drop: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Despite still being only 20, Macklin Celebrini (Boston University) was named the captain of the San Jose Sharks. Needless to say, he’s the youngest captain in Sharks history, and the seventh youngest in NHL history (Brian Bellows holds the record, 19 years and 127 days with the Minnesota North Stars). Logan Couture, who retired last spring, was the previous captain.

From one Sharks captain to another. Joe Thornton presented Macklin Celebrini with the C. pic.twitter.com/iqPYRsN2tW — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 25, 2026

If you’re wondering why so many teams are locking up young players with big contracts, it’s partly because of the growing salary cap. According to a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the NHL gave its first estimate for the 2028-29 salary cap at this week’s Board of Governors meeting, and projected $127.5 million. Last season it was at $95.5 million, and it’s slated for $104 million this season.

Something hockey stat geeks might want to check out is a statistical dashboard by Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov, YegorovStats.com. The analytical approach includes categories that tell more than save percentage, like Goals Saved Above Expected.

College Hockey On SI Trivia Question

Who holds the NHL record for being the youngest captain among former collegiate players?

See below for answer

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Friday’s Games

NEWHA

Assumption 2, Saint Michael's 1



Non-Conference

No. 14 Minnesota State 4, Rensselaer 1

Union 4, Franklin Pierce 3 (OT)

St. Thomas 7, New Hampshire 2

Merrimack 3, Lindenwood 0

No. 2 Ohio State 2, No. 4 Penn State 1

No. 12 Clarkson 6, RIT 3

Delaware 2, Holy Cross 2 (SO)

No. 6 Quinnipiac 2, Maine 1

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, 2, 15 Mercyhurst 0

Syracuse 3, Stonehill 0

Providence 4, Sacred Heart 2

No. 1 Wisconsin 6, St. Lawrence 2

Robert Morris 8, Post 3

St. Cloud State 4, No. 7 Connecticut 2



Exhibition

No. 5 Northeastern at Saint Anselm, 7 p.m. ET

Lily Myers with the shootout winner!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PKBGCsi8T5 — Delaware Ice Hockey (@Delaware_IH) September 26, 2026

College Hockey Schedule WOMEN

Saturday’s Games

NEWHA

Saint Michael's at Assumption, 1:30 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

New Hampshire at St. Thomas, 1 p.m. CT

Delaware at Holy Cross, 2 p.m. ET

Rensselaer at No. 14 Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT

Union at Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m. ET

RIT at Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Maine, 3 p.m. ET

No. 15 Mercyhurst at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m. CT

Stonehill at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Providence, 3 p.m. ET

Post at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Long Island at Boston University, 4 p.m. ET

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

…6 days

This Date in Hockey History September 26, 1892: Hall of Fame goaltender Clint Benedict was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



September 26, 1912: Michigan center Vic Heyliger was born in Boston.



September 26, 1914: North Dakota coach Fido Purpur was born in Grand Forks, N.D.



September 26, 1915: Hall of Fame and St. Cloud State goaltender Frank Brimsek was born in Eveleth, Minn.



September 226, 1931: The NHL suspended operations for both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Quakers.



September 26, 1967: Boston College center Craig Janney was born in Hartford, Conn.



September 26, 1972: Providence center Craig Darby was born in Oneida, N.Y.



September 26, 1972: Paul Henderson got his second straight game-winner as Team Canada beat the Soviet Union 4-3 and tied up the best-of-eight Summit Series heading into the final game.



September 26, 1979: Ferris State left wing Chris Kunitz was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.



September 26, 1980: Boston College defenseman Brooks Orpik was born in San Francisco.



September 26, 1980: Hall of Fame forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin were born in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. They played 17 seasons together for the Vancouver Canucks.



September 26, 1982: Michigan Tech left wing John Scott was born in Edmonton.



September 26, 1988: Less than three weeks after he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the New York Rangers convinced Guy Lafleur to come out of retirement.



September 26, 1992: Denver center Nick Shore was born in Denver.



September 26, 1995: UMD center Karson Kuhlman was born in Esko. Minn.



September 26, 1995: The Boston Bruins played their final game in Boston Garden, which had been their home since 1928. Fittingly, the Bruins faced the Montreal Canadiens in a preseason game. Hall of Famers Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr and Milt Schmidt all lowered their retired numbers to be moved into the team’s new arena, and Normand Leveille, who had his career cut short in 1982 due to a brain aneurysm returned to skate a final lap with help from Ray Bourque and Terry O’Reilly.

College Hockey On SI Trivia Answer

The record for the youngest captain among former collegiate players is Jonathan Toews (North Dakota). He was 20 years and 80 days old when named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2008. Celebrini was just behind him at 20 years and 104 days when named the Sharks captain on Friday.

Macklin Celebrini is set to follow up his historic 115-point season as the youngest captain in @SanJoseSharks history. 🔥#NHLStats: https://t.co/ieE4re4lgU pic.twitter.com/b5lrJ1ExyG — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) September 25, 2026

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I've always thought that if you like your profession, you're going stay in it, whether you're a sportswriter, run a local deli, if you like it, you'll stay longer in it...I found something I like. I enjoy the whole gamut, from A through Z, that's involved with coaching.” Jerry York (Boston College)

We'll Leave You With This ...

This is fifth-year senior forward Mason Marcellus, the team captain and good-luck charm of the Quinnipiac Bobcats this season:

Getting all the luck on our side 😼#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/1DArZ084ID — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) September 25, 2026

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