Best Bets and Predictions for May 11: Picks for Rays vs. Blue Jays, Avalanche vs. Wild, and More)

After a long vacation, I'm back behind a computer screen writing about odds and some picks for sports betting action across the country. If you weren't following me on X, where I was giving out my picks over the past two weeks, I've been on a hot streak. I'm now up over $500 in my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year.

Let's see if we can keep the momentum going. It's time to dive into my plays for tonight.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-0 (+$119.84)

YTD: 234-224-4 (+$526.90)

Best Bets Today for May 11

$40: Blue Jays -130 vs. Rays via Caesars

$30: Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+150) via BetRivers

$30: Avalanche/Wild UNDER 6.5 (-118) via DraftKings

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction

Pick: $40 on Blue Jays -130

I think some regression is in store for the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite their strong record, they're coming into this game ranking just 25th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. They're rolling with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, who I also think is bound for some regression, sporting a 3.72 FIP on the year.

With the Blue Jays at home, I'll take Toronto to get some revenge after getting swept by the Rays last week.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Prediction

Pick: $30 on Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+150)

Josh Jung has been red-hot lately. He has a batting average of .375 and a slugging percentage of .635 over his past 115 plate appearances spanning across 30 days. Tonight, he and the Rangers will take on Michael Soroka of the Diamondbacks. He has a 1.432 WHIP while allowing 10.2 hits per nine innings pitched this season.

That should set Jung up for another big game tonight.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction

Pick: Avalanche/Wild UNDER 6.5 (-118)

A lot of the numbers point toward this continuing to be a high-scoring series, but I’m going to bet against that. Both of these teams played much better defensive hockey in the regular season than they have so far in this series. Both ranked in the top 10 in expected goals against and both in the top five in actual goals against.

I think the total is too inflated now, I’ll zig and take the UNDER.

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