Michigan Gets 100th Win in Ohio State Rivalry, Makes Case for No. 1: Puck Drop
Are you ready for a new No. 1 in college hockey?
Saturday night, Michigan made a strong case to take over the top spot in the polls with an 8-1 blowout win against Ohio State at Yost Arena, completing the weekend sweep. Combined with Friday night's win the Wolverines took the series by a a total score of 13-3.
In the process, not only did Michigan secure secure its 100th all-time win over Ohio State, with an all-time record of 100-53-16), but improved to 13-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten. It's tied atop the league standings with No. 7 Wisconsin (10-2, 6-2), which pulled off the sweep at No. 1 Michigan State (9-3, 4-2). Meanwhile, No. 3 Denver and No. 4 both lost in overtime, and No. 5 Penn State lost on Friday.
Even though Michigan was called for six penalties for 28 minutes (which at one point resulted in a 3-on-5), and Ohio State had a 39-30 edge in shots on goal, 14 different Wolverines recorded points while Jack Ivankovic notched his 13th win of the season. The freshman nearly had a shutout as the Buckeyes scored their lone goal in the final minute of the game.
Junior T.J. Hughes scored twice in the third period, sophomore Will Horcoff had his 15th goal of the season and two assists, and junior Nick Moldenhauer was credited with a career-high three assists.
No. 7 Wisconsin Completes Sweep at No. 1 Michigan State
Senior defenseman and team captain Ben Dexheimer's diving deflection of Christian Fitzgerald's pass got past goaltender Trey Augustine as No. 7 Wisconsin completed the weekend sweep at No. 1 Michigan State with 2-1 victory in overtime.
Both of the previous goals were on the power play. Blake Montgomery scored in the second period for the Badgers, while Poter Martone tied the game at 19:20.2 in the third period.
Wisconsin took the series opener 5-4 on Friday night, snapping Michigan State's nine-game winning streak. Eli Pulver made 67 combined saves in his first two starts as a Badger.
No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Shutout by No. 10 Maine, 3-0, in Series Finale
• Freshman Mercury Bischoff's first career hat trick, including the game-winning power-play goal led Minnesota State to its first-ever sweep of Minnesota, 4-1. Junior Hailey Hansen made 27 saves against the No. 2 Gophers.
• Arizona State has received a donation to endow its men’s hockey head coach position, which has helped to extend the contact Greg Powers through 2030. Sundevil Source’s Gabby Chernoff: “The contract will be the university's first head coaching endowment, created via a significant financial donation that is planned to allow interest earned from the investment to fund the hockey head coach's salary in perpetuity.”
• In case you missed this quote from the backup goaltender of the Calgary Flames, on how he tires to keep everything at an even keel:
“Nothing matters, nobody cares, we’re all going to die.”- Devin Cooley (Denver)
Saturday's Scores
MEN
AHA
Canisius 5, Mercyhurst 1
Air Force 3, Army 2
Big Ten
No. 2 Michigan 8, Ohio State 1
No. 7 Wisconsin 2, No. 1 Michigan State 1 (OT)
No. 5 Penn State 2, Minnesota, 1
CCHA
Ferris State 4, Lake Superior State 3 (OT)
No. 14 Minnesota State 3, Michigan Tech 2
St. Thomas 6, Bowling Green 2
Bemidji State 6, Northern Michigan 2
ECAC
No. 20 Union 4, Colgate 4 (SO)
No. 19 Cornell 6, RPI 1
Princeton 4, Clarkson 3
No. 9 Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2
Yale 3, Brown 1
Hockey East
New Hampshire 4, No. 11 UConn 3
No. 18 Boston University 4, No. 12 Northeastern 3
No. 16 Providence 5, No. 17 Massachusetts 1
Mo. 10 Maine 3, No. 15 Boston College 0
NCHC
St. Cloud State 4, Miami,2
Arizona State 3, No. 3 Denver 2 (OT)
No. 8 Western Michigan 4, Omaha 2
Colorado College 2, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 (OT)
Non-Conference
Sacred Heart 7, Long Island 2
Harvard 5, Vermont 1
Lindenwood 5, Robert Morris 3
WOMEN
AHA
Robert Morris 3, Lindenwood 0
Mercyhurst 3, Syracuse 2
No. 6 Penn State 4, RIT 3
Hockey East
Merrimack at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET
Vermont at No 9 UConn, 3 p.m. ET
Boston University 2, Providence 2 (SO)
No. 8 Northeastern 2, Maine, 1
Holy Cross 3, New Hampshire 2
ECAC
No. 11 Clarkson 3, No. 14 Yale 2
Princeton 2, No. 7 Quinnipiac 0
No. 4 Cornell 4, Rensselaer 1
No. 12 Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1
No 13 Colgate 3, Union 2 (OT)
NEWHA
Stonehill 3, Post 0
Long Island 4, Sacred Heart 2
Saint Anselm 2, Assumption 1
Franklin Pierce 7, St. Michael's 0
WCHA
No. 3 Ohio State 4, No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 1
Minnesota State 4, No. 2 Minnesota 1
Bemidji State 6, St. Cloud State 5 (OT)
Sunday's Schedule
MEN
Non-Conference
Alaska-Anchorage at Holy Cross, 2 p.m. ET
This Date in Hockey History:
November 23, 1982: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten had his first NHL hat trick, and teammate Steve Payne also had three goals, as the Minnesota North Stars tied the New York Islanders, 8-8.
November 23, 1984: Former Bemidji State center Joel Otto played in his first NHL game, a 3-1 loss for Calgary against St. Louis.
November 23, 1991: Brown right wing Garney Hathaway was born in Kennebunkport, Maine.
November 23, 1997: Minnesota State forward Walker Duehr was born in Sioux Falls, S.D.
November 23, 2010: Former Minnesota State center Ryan Carter was traded by Anaheim to Carolina for center Stefan Chaput and right wing Matt Kennedy
November 23, 2011: When goaltender Niklas Backstrom’s wife went into labor, and the Minnesota Wild didn’t know if they could get minor-leaguer Matt Hackett to travel from Houston in time, it singed 51-year-old Paul Deutsch to an emergency one-day-tryout contract to be the backup goaltender in a 3-2 win over the visiting Nashville Predators.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“From my recruiting trip, to the National Championship win in overtime in my freshman year, to our NCAA Championship game during my senior year, it was an extremely special time of my life. “- Jennifer Botterill (Harvard)
We'll Leave You With This ...
