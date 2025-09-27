Minnesota Women Score 11, 18 Total Goals in Boston College Sweep: Puck Drop
Is Minneosta that good? Or is Boston College just not there yet? Either way, even casual fans can't help but look at the scores from from the two-game series Ridder Arena and say "Ouch".
After winning their season opener 7-1, the No. 3 Golden Gophers put on a clinic against the Eagles and won Friday's game 11-0.
Abbey Murphy's five-point performance, with three goals and two assists, pushed her past 200 career points, moving her into ninth place on Minnesota's all-time scoring list.
Tereza Plosová scored her first two goals and Sydney Morrow also netted two, while both Bella Fanale and Sienna D'Alessandro were credited with three assists (Fanale also had a goal). Layla Hemp made 25 saves in recording the shutout.
Coming into the season, Boston College wanted to improve its strength of schedule in hopes of improving its NCAA Tournament changes. WCHA teams have won every women's national title since Clarkson in 2018. Next up for the Gophers is a trip to Brown Arena to face Hockey East favorite Boston University, which could be a top-10 team in the next polls, on Friday and Saturday.
Puck Drop: Saturday, September 27, 2025
A full schedule and results will be posted each day, men's and women's. Speaking of which ...
Friday's Scores
Men
Exhibition
Alaska Anchorage 12, Briercrest 0
Alaska Fairbanks 3, UNLV 0
Women
Exhibition
Boston University 4, Concordia (Que.) 4, (2-0 shootout)
NEWHA
Saint Anselm 3, St. Michael’s 2
WCHA
Wisconsin 9, Bemidji State 2
Non-Conference
Mercyhurst 4, New Hampshire 0
Penn State 5, St. Lawrence 2
RIT 2, Post 0
LIU 4, Delaware, 1
Minn. Duluth 4, Syracuse 0
Quinnipiac 3, Maine 2
Union 3, Franklin Pierce 0
Holy Cross 2, RPI 1
Clarkson 6, Merrimack 3
St. Cloud State 2, Connecticut 1
Robert Morris 6, Assumption 2
St. Thomas 4, Lindenwood 3
Minnesota 11, Boston College 0
Saturday's Games
Men
Exhibition
Briercrest at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m. ET
Women
Exhibition
Concordia (Que.) at Northeastern 2 p.m.
NEWHA
St. Michael’s at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
WCHA
Wisconsin at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.
Non-Conference
LIU at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at Lindenwood, 3 p.m.
Post at RIT, 3 p.m
Sacred Heart at Providence, 3 p.m.
Assumption at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Clarkson at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
RPI at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Countdown to Countdown to 2025-26 Men's Hockey Season Opener:
6 days
Did You Notice?
• After being limited to one goal in the first period, reigning women's national champion Wisconsin notched eight more in the second period en route to a 9-2 victory at Bemidji State. Maggie Scannell recorded her first hat trick while Lacey Eden and Kristen Simms both scored twice. The Badgers had a 16-4 edge in shots during the first period and 42-16 overall.
• Former Boston University player Alex Law scored the game-winner in the second period as the Quinnipiac women's team knocked off Maine in the regular season opener at M&T Bank Arena, 3-2.
• Per InForum: Several Canadian Hockey League teams have told college programs they're welcome to visit, a sign of the changing landscape of hockey. NCAA teams recruited several top players away from Canadian programs this offseason.
• Where Michigan State Hockey Stands in B1G Preseason Poll
On This Date in Hockey History:
September 27, 1886: Hall of Fame center Tommy Smith was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
September 27, 1935: Al MacNeik, the last coach of the Atlanta Flames, was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia.
September 27, 1946: Minnesota center Gary Gambucci was born in Hibbing, Minn.
September 27, 1966: Lake Superior State defenseman Rene Chapdelaine was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.
September 27, 1991: The NHL played its first outdoor game in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. The Kings beat the Rangers 5-2 in the preseason game that attracted 13,000 fans.
September 27, 2000: The Minnesota Wild won its first preseason game in franchise history, 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks.
Hockey Quote of the Day
[During a WHA scrimmage on this date in 1975] "My God, these guys are animals, what are they feeding them!?"- St. Paul Mayor Larry Cohen