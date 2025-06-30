SI

EA Sports Teases Return of College Basketball Video Game

Fans will see the return of the popular video game within the next few years.

Madison Williams

A basketball goes through a hoop at the 2025 March Madness tournament.
A basketball goes through a hoop at the 2025 March Madness tournament. / Sarah Stier/Getty Images

EA Sports brought back its college football video game last year, and now it appears the company will be introducing the college basketball game back in the near future after 16 years. The game last came out in 2009.

EA Sports posted a teaser on Monday morning on social media with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back." Not much information has been released at this time.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini reported that the game is predicted to be released in 2028, and the game will include both men's and women's college teams.

EA Sports first released its college basketball game in 1998 with Tim Duncan, who was the No. 1 pick in the '97 NBA draft, on the cover. It'll be fun to see who graces the cover in the new edition.

College football stars are able to be paid with NIL deals in the new EA Sports game. The '26 edition is set to release next week. While EA Sports hasn't announced NIL deals with the college basketball game yet, don't be surprised if the company follows suit with similar rules for the basketball stars.

