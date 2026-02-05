Another wild weekend of college hockey produced no shortage of standout performances, including a dominant road sweep against a top-10 opponent, a defenseman who produced at both ends, and a goaltender who has continued his stellar season.

From outdoor hat tricks in front of 74,575 to almost perfect goaltending in a debut, it had a little bit of everything. As conference races tighten and as margins grow thinner, efforts like these will continue to separate contenders from pretenders.

Forward of the Week: Charlie Stramel, Sr., Michigan State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Charlie Stramel (15) prepares to shoot the game winning goal against Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Kevin Reidler (35) during overtime at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Stramel posted five points on three goals and two assists in a road weekend sweep against then-No. 5 Penn State. In game one, Stramel dished out an assist in a 6-3 victory.

In game two outdoors at Beaver Stadium, Stramel had an incredible four-point game, including a golden goal hat trick, to win 5-4 in overtime. He finished the weekend with 13 shots on goal and four blocked shots, helping the Spartans improve to 9-3 against top-10 teams this season.

Defenseman of the Week: Mats Lindgren, Fr., Colorado College

Mats Lindgren possesses the puck for Colorado College. | Daryl Batt/Collorado College Athletics

Lindgren had a three-point weekend, helping Colorado College earn four of six points in a split with Arizona State. In game one, he netted two goals and an assist, earning a career-high three points in a 6-5 overtime loss. He scored the first and last goals for the Tigers, including a power play goal to send the game into overtime at 5-5.

The following evening, Lindgren had a solid performance defensively in a 4-1 victory. He posted a +2 plus/minus and helped limit the Sun Devils to just 22 shots on goal. Lindgren led NCHC defensemen in both goals and points on the weekend. He finished the series with a +1 plus/minus and seven shots on goal. He now has eight points on four goals and four assists this season, having only skated in eight games after joining the team on Dec. 27.

Goaltender of the Week: Josh Kotai, Jr., Augustana

Josh Kotai warms up before a series against Northern Michigan. | Augustana Athletics

Kotai continued his fantastic season, going 2-0-0 in a home sweep of Lake Superior State. On the weekend, he stopped 72 of 74 shots with a goals against average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .973.

On Friday, he notched 41 saves, which tied his season high in a 6-1 victory. On Saturday in was more of the same, stopping 31 shots in a 4-1 victory. Kotai anchored an Augustana team that earned its sixth sweep and third consecutive home sweep this season.

Rookie of the Week: Johnny Hicks, Fr., Denver

Johnny Hicks mans the net for Denver Hockey. | Denver University Athletics

Hicks was incredible in relief of the injured Quentin Miller, only allowing one goal in his first two career starts against then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. In game one, he stopped 29 of 30 shots before leaving with an injury in the third period, leading 4-1. Denver was able to hold on 4-3.

Hicks returned to action the following night, making all 19 saves in a defensive battle where the Pioneers needed overtime to win 1-0. Hicks finished the series with 48 saves, a .980 save percentage, and a goals against average of 0.53. He also earned his first career shutout on Saturday night, the only shutout in the NCHC all weekend.

