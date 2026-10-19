Power Rankings Already Reflect Another Strong Season for Michigan Teams: Puck Drop

There’s a good reason why you may be feeling a little déjà vu in college hockey.

Michigan is 6-0 for the second straight season, marking the first time in its illustrious history that the Wolverines have done that in back-to-back years. Moreover, by pulling off the sweep at Denver, UM is back where it spent most of 2025-26 in the polls, at the top.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is 3-0. Western Michigan is 4-0. Even Michigan Tech is off to a great start at 4-1, thanks to a season-opening sweep against overrated Minnesota, and a split at St. Cloud State.

Yes, the teams from the Great Lakes State are at it again, at least the ones at the forefront. Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan and Ferris State aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard, however the top four are a combined 17-1, and all ranked. Three are in our top five.

While we’re beginning to get a feel for how the 2026-27 season will unfold, and so far one thing that stands out looks awfully familiar from last season, the Michigan schools are standing out — again.

On the women’s side, the power rankings are still the top three and then everyone else, but the order is a little different. Also, we welcome back the Ivy League programs, which combined to go 10-0 on their opening weekend, including four wins against ranked opponents.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. Denver

3. Michigan State

4. North Dakota

5. Western Michigan

6. Quinnipiac

7. Wisconsin

8. Providence

9. Colorado College

10. Minnesota Duluth



On Deck: Augustana, Michigan Tech, Maine, Boston University, Northeastern



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Northeastern

5. Quinnipiac

6. Penn State

7. Princeton

8. Colgate

9. St. Cloud State

10. Cornell

What a great graph. Tells the whole story. The destiny of every nationally competitive NCHC school is to assemble a WHL all-star team. pic.twitter.com/j5lbS62ghH — Greater Alberta College Hockey (@BCHL_Alberta) October 18, 2026

NCAA Percentage Index Top 10 The NPI is used to determine the field and seedings for the NCAA Tournament.



Because all teams start with the same baseline, it takes a while for some parts of the NPI formula to take a form hold, like strength of schedule. The more games played, the more weight they’ll have.



Men

1. Western Michigan

2. Union

3. Michigan State

4. Michigan

5. North Dakota

6. Providence

7. Quinnipiac

8. Colorado College

9. Army

10. Wisconsin



The Next 5: Northeastern, Michigan Tech, Maine, Notre Dame, Miami



Women

1. Cornell

2. Ohio State

3. Colgate

4. Princeton

5. Minnesota

6. Brown

7. St. Cloud State

8. Harvard

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota Duluth



The Next 5: Vermont, Wisconsin, Northeastern, Quinnipiac, Syracuse

Puck Drop: Monday, October 19, 2026

Former Denver goaltender Devin Cooley was the first star of the game, making 34 saves and having a save percentage of .944 as Calgary defeated reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina 3-2, during the Flames’ first game on home ice in the farewell season at the Saddledome. If you’ve never heard a Cooley press conference, enjoy …

We've got another electric post-game interview from Devin Cooley 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mb60606c05 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 19, 2026

Recruiting update: Denver picked up a commitment for next season from defenseman Hunter Aura (Calgary WHL). For 2028-29, goaltender Connor Haffner (Niagara OHL) is headed to Vermont, and center Aiden Kelly (Brantford OHL) is headed to Wisconsin.

Ethan Wyttenbach’s 11 points during the first five games of a season is the most in Quinnipiac history.

The NHL hype machine will be in overdrive on Monday as the schedule features the first meeting between Gavin McKenna (Penn State) and Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), with the Sharks visiting the Maple Leafs. The two first-overall draft selections in 2026 and 2024, respectively, trained together during the offseason.

WILL MACK ATTACK! 🦈



Macklin Celebrini gets the @SanJoseSharks the lead off a sweet pass from Will Smith! pic.twitter.com/wNQCZwYqbo — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Army 3, Holy Cross 1

Today’s College Hockey Schedule No games scheduled

This Date in Hockey History October 19, 1900: Hall of Fame goaltender Roy Worters was born in Toronto.



October 19, 1942: Hall of Fame defenseman Bill Quackenbush signed his first contract with the Detroit Red Wings. After his playing career ended in 1956, he attended night school at Northeastern and went on to coach both the men’s and women’s teams at Princeton.



October 19, 1957: Maurice Richard became the first player in NHL history to score 500 goals. At the time, no one else had even 400.



October 19, 1960: Minnesota goaltender Jack McCartan, who helped lead Team USA to the gold medal in the 1960 Olympic Games, made his first appearance for the New York Rangers, which defeated Chicago at Madison Square Garden, 2-0. However, it was his only career NHL shutout.



October 19, 1973: Harvard right wing Kirk Nielson was born in Grand Rapids, Minn.



October 19, 1994: Notre Dame goaltender Calvin Petersen was born in Waterloo, Iowa.



October 19, 1998: Minnesota State center Nathan Smith was born in Tampa, Fla.



October 19, 1980: Stan Mikita’s No. 21 was retired by the Chicago Blackhawks, the first in franchise history.



October 19, 1989: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter made his first NHL start for the New York Rangers. He stopped a penalty-shot attempt by former Denver right wing Kevin Dineen en route to a 7-3 victory over the Hartford Whalers.



October 19, 2000: Former RPI center Adam Oats became just the 12th player in NHL history to record 900 assists. He notched two goals and two assists as the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2.



October 19, 2001: Former Wisconsin left wing Dany Heatly scored his first NHL goal, but the Atlanta Thrashers still lost to the visiting New York Rangers, 4-3.



October 19, 2002: Minnesota hosted its first game at Ridder Arena, the first arena in the dedication completely dedicated to women’s collegiate hockey. The Gophers demolished St. Could State 8-0.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Paul Kariya — diver. Biggest one in the league.” Chris Chelios (Wisconsin)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Honored to have DU alum and Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor join us on Saturday night for a ceremonial faceoff, as we honored his father, Myles O'Connor, a Michigan former captain that passed away suddenly last week.



It was our privilege to honor Myles and his memory. pic.twitter.com/Qvn66RISqT — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) October 18, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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