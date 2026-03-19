The Race Is On: Top 10 Hobey Baker Award Finalists Named

The 10 finalists for the 46th Hobey Baker Award feature some of the most outstanding individual performances in college hockey this season. Ethan Wyttenbach leads the nation in both points and points per game, while Hayden Stavroff tops all players in goals and goals per game. Gavin McKenna ranks second nationally in points per game, and Erik Pohlkamp stands alone as the only defenseman in the field, having outscored every other blueliner in the country.

The field is comprised of eight forwards, one goaltender, and one defenseman. The 10 finalists were selected by the 63 Division I men’s college head coaches and online fan voting. This year's Hobey Baker winner will be decided by a 30-member committee, with the three Hobey Hat Trick finalists being announced on April 2.

The winner will be announced on April 10, during the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

Top 10 Finalists

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State

Augustine has anchored a Michigan State team that has been one of the best in the country. On the season, he has a save percentage of .929, which ranks sixth nationally, and a goals-against average of 2.085, which ranks 11th nationally.

James Hagens, F, Boston College

Hagens has 23 goals on the season, averaging .70 goals per game, which is third nationally. He has 45 points, averaging 1.36 points per game; additionally, he has tallied 22 assists.





T.J. Hughes, F, Michigan

Michigan forward T.J. Hughes (13) shoots the puck against Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier (19) during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hughes posts 50 points on the season, scoring 19 goals and dishing out 31 assists. He is in the top ten in both points per game, with 1.39, and assists per game, with 1.03.

Gavin McKenna, F, Penn State

McKenna has the second-most points this season with 51 points on 15 goals and 36 assists. His 1.50 points per game is second nationally, while his 1.06 assists per game leads the nation.

Max Plante, F, Minnesota Duluth

Plante continues his incredible season with 48 points on 23 goals and 25 assists. He is ninth nationally with 1.30 points per game and .62 goals per game.



Erik Pohlkamp, D, Denver

Pohlkamp is the lone defenseman on this list, posting 37 points on 17 goals and 20 assists. He has five more goals than any other defenseman this season and tallied three game-winners as well. He also boasts an impressive +24 plus/minus.



Hayden Stavroff, F, Dartmouth

Stavroff leads the nation with 28 goals, while dishing out 19 assists for 47 points on the season. He leads the nation in goals per game with .88, and is third in points per game with 1.47.

Charlie Stramel, F, Michigan State

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel battles through Notre Dame on a face off during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stramel helped lead a Michigan State squad that won the Big Ten regular season title. He owns 44 points on the season, netting 19 goals and 25 assists.

Felix Trudeau, F, Sacred Heart

Trudeau has 47 points on the season, scoring 25 goals and 22 assists. He posts a .66 goals per game, which ranks fifth nationally, and his 47 points are tied for sixth.

Ethan Wyttenbach, F, Quinnipiac

Wyttenbach leads the nation in points with 58 and points per game with 1.53. He is eighth in goals per game with .63 and fourth in assists per game with .89.



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