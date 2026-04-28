Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Ranked After Week 11

Boston College women’s lacrosse suffered a loss in its one game played last week.

The Eagles were defeated by Stanford 14-7 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night to eliminate them from the event.

With the loss, Boston College dropped to 9-7 overall, but stayed put at No. 12 in both the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll this week.

The Inside Lacrosse Media Poll has UNC as the top team in the nation with 12 first-place votes and 348 points, followed by Northwestern at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 338 points, Maryland at No. 3 with 317 points, Stanford at No. 4 with 293 points, and Florida rounds out the top five with 275 points.

IWLCA’s top five is slightly different with UNC holding the top spot, followed by Northwestern at No. 2, Maryland at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Johns Hopkins at No. 5. Stanford placed just outside of the top five at No. 6 in the IWLCA poll.

In total, eight ACC teams placed in the rankings this week for both outlets. Joining UNC, Stanford, and Boston College is Syracuse, Clemson, Notre Dame, Duke, and Virginia.

Pitt received votes in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll this week, but it was not enough to move into the rankings.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 12:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

UNC (12)- 348, 16-1 Northwestern (2)- 338, 15-3 Maryland- 317, 16-3 Stanford- 293, 15-4 Florida- 275, 14-2 Navy- 273, 16-1 Michigan- 266, 12-6 Syracuse- 260, 13-5 Clemson- 235, 14-5 Johns Hopkins- 227, 14-4 Stony Brook- 215, 15-2 Boston College- 192, 9-7 Army- 179, 13-3 Notre Dame- 169, 12-5 Colorado- 154, 12-3 Yale- 128, 12-3 Denver- 122, 13-3 Penn State- 112, 12-6 Duke- 91, 9-8 Princeton- 69, 9-6 Rutgers- 67, 10-8 Loyola Maryland- 65, 12-6 Richmond- 46, 13-3 Virginia- 39, 8-9 South Florida- 21, 11-4

Also Receiving Votes: Brown, James Madison, Penn, Cornell, Georgetown, Ohio State, Pitt

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 12:

(Rank, team)

UNC Northwestern Maryland Florida Johns Hopkins Stanford Syracuse Navy (T8) Michigan Clemson Stony Brook Boston College Army Colorado Yale Notre Dame Denver Penn State Duke Princeton Rutgers Virginia Loyola Maryland Richmond James Madison

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