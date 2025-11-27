U.S Gets Dramatic 'Super' OT Goal to Win 2025 Prospects Challenge: Puck Drop
It was hockey's version of losing the battle, but winning the war in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.
After Canada scored a power-play goal in the final minutes to even up the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge with a 4-3 victory in Lethbridge, Alberta, a subsequent 3-on-3 "super overtime" was played, with the winner securing the series win. The youngest of the Plante brothers, Victor, ended it by scoring at 5:53 of extra time.
Plante, who is committed to following his brothers Zam and Max to Minnesota Duluth next year, scored the second goal of the game as well. Boston University commitment Jamie Glance scored on a 5-on-3 power play, and Notre Dame commitment AJ Garcia had the American's first goal on a pass from Wisconsin commitment Lukas Zajic.
North Dakota commitment Luke Carrithers stated and started in goal for the super overtime, as did Zachary Jonvanovski for Canada. After the U.S won the series opener in Calgary on Tuesday night, Michigan commitment JP Hurlbert, who played for the U.S. side last year, set the tone by scoring just 34 seconds into the game,
After the Americans netted the next three goals, Canada's team captain Caleb Malhotra, a Boston University commitment, sparked the comeback with a shorthanded goal just 37 seconds after Glace's goal, and Alessandro Di Iorio tied the game late in the second period.
The power-play goal that was the game-winner and tied the series was by Xavier Villeneuve, with assists credited to Carson Carels and Mathis Preston at 16:49 of the third period. That led to the super overtime, with 20 minutes on the clock, and both sides having scoring chances in the opening minutes of extra time.
The U.S. lost both games last year in the inaugural matchup of the U.S. National Under-18 Team and the top draft-eligible players that compete in the Canadian Hockey League. Although the Americans won the series opener 4-2, Canada had a sizable edge in combined shots, 81-53 over the two games.
Puck Drop: Thursday, November 27, 2025
• USA Hockey unveiled the jerseys that the men, women and paralympic teams will wear for the upcoming 2026 Winter Games in Italy. The look was inspired by the 1960 team that won Olympic gold for the first time. They include the words, “Land of the free home of the brave," written insider the collar. The hockey tournament int he 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milan, Italy, and go from Feb. 11-26. The U.S. will open against Latvia on the 12th at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
• Speaking of the Olympics, you might have missed it but this also happened on Wednesday:
• A couple of big-name players who came out of the U.S. Development Team Program are back on the ice in the NHL after suffering injuries. Auston Matthews returned Wednesday night for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who defeated Columbus 2-1 in overtime, and Brady Tkachuk (Boston University) will return to the for the Ottawa Senators' lineup on Friday to play for the first time since October 13. Matthews had a lower body injury and missed two weeks, while Tkachuk had surgery to repair his thumb.
• Michigan State Hockey Uses Quick Start to Brush Past Colgate
Wednesday's Scores
MEN
Non-Conference
Notre Dame 5, Merrimack 4
No. 8 Quinnipiac 7, Holy Cross 6 (OT)
No. 3 Michigan State 5, Colgate 2
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Thursday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
November 27, 1941: The Boston Bruins set an NHL record that will almost certainly never be broken, scoring four goals in overtime to defeat the Brookly Americans 6-2. At the time, overtime wasn’t sudden death, but a 10-minute period.
November 27, 1960: Gordie Howe became the first player in NHL history to score 1,000 points. He did so on an assist Howie Glover’s goal as Detroit defeated Toronto 2-0. He reached the milestone in just 938 games.
November 27, 1965: Howe became the first player to score 600 goals. However, Detroit lost 3-2 to Montreal.
November 27, 1967: North Dakota right wing Garry Valk was born in Edmonton.
November 27, 1968: Michigan State center Shawn Heaphy was born in Sudbury, Ontario
November 27, 1969: Howe notched two assists to become the first player to have 1,700 points. Detroit defeated Los Angeles 5-1.
November 27, 1988: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck became just the fifth goaltender in New York Rangers’ history to win 100 games with a 5-3 victory over the Islanders.
November 27, 1991: Denver right wing Beau Bennett was born in Gardena, Calif.
November 27, 1992: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios notched his 100th NHL goal during Chicago’s 8-1 victory at Edmonton.
November 27, 1997: Defenseman Michael Petit became the first player in NHL history to play for 10 different teams: Canucks, Rangers, Nordiques, Maple Leafs, Flames, Kings, Lightning, Oilers, Flyers and Coyotes.
November 27, 2009: Former Boston College right wing Chuck Kobasew scored his second, and last, NHL hat trick as the Minnesota Wild won at home against the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.
November 27, 2015: Former North Dakota left wing Dave Tippett notched coaching win No. 500 as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“I try to help people. I was very lucky to have my sister come to me at the right time to form this. We help other people who are struggling with addiction. In the addiction world, the only thing I have to do to help people is tell the truth. I tell people what happened to me. I got hurt. I got stuck on some things.”- Kevin Stevens (Boston College)