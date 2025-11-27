Michigan State Hockey Uses Quick Start to Brush Past Colgate
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Third-ranked Michigan State used an avalanche of early goals to cruise past Colgate, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Munn Ice Arena.
Backup goalie Melvin Strahl did a nice job in net for MSU with Trey Augustine getting the night off, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced.
Five different Spartans had multi-point performances. Owen West and Ryker Lee both had one goal and one assist; Anthony Romani, Colin Ralph, and Shane Vansaghi had two assists apiece.
It’s a needed win for the Spartans, who are looking to bounce back from being swept by then-No. 7 Wisconsin in East Lansing last weekend. MSU improved to 10-3-0 overall with triumph, while the Raiders fell to 5-8-2. These two teams will get Thanksgiving off before meeting again on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.
Game Recap
First Period
Michigan State began the game with an absolute flurry of goals that was heavier than some of the snow that carried on outside. Just 7:15 into the game, Eric Nilson converted a 2-on-1 break in tandem with Vansaghi. That didn’t put the Spartans up 1-0 — it put them up 3-0.
Owen West drew first blood at 3:57 in the first for his first career goal in his 43rd career game on a one-time blast just in front of the blue line. Assists went to Ralph (2) and Romani (4).
Second ups went to the stick-handling wizard Lee, though he didn’t need any fancy moves on this one. Vansaghi gave him a perfect pass from near the boards to the right side of the crease, and Lee had a net so wide open it would have been embarrassing if he missed, which of course didn’t happen. The Munn Ice Arena public address announcer hadn’t even gone over the details of the first goal when the light was lit for the second time.
Colgate was able to get on the board later on to make it a two-goal deficit. Jack Brandt released a tremendously placed wrist shot at 11:32 in the period that found the top-right corner of the net --- Strahl had little chance.
Second Period
The scoring screeched to a halt during the middle period.
Both teams had a few opportunities. Michigan State most notably initially had a 2-on-0 breakaway during a Colgate power play, but one Raider was able to poke away the final pass before a shot was made. Colgate had its own breakaway, but it was just 1-on-0, and Strahl made a nice save with his right pad.
In the closing minutes of the period, another opportunity emerged for the Spartans. It was even strength, but a Raider lost his stick, and MSU turned it into an extended possession in the offensive zone.
Tommi Mannisto sent one to the net and a screening Tiernan Shoudy deflected it in to give Michigan State a three-goal lead again with 1:49 remaining in the second.
Third Period
MSU looked to put the finishing touches on this one, killing off a penalty early on in the period and biding its time towards the end.
Strahl continued to make a few nice saves to keep Michigan State’s advantage on the significant side. In terms of shots, Colgate was matching the Spartans nearly 1-to-1, so Strahl’s play was a difference in this one.
This was also a pretty chippy game. MSU’s Patrick Geary and Colgate’s Brandt got into a fight and received game disqualifications — both of them will be suspended for Friday’s rematch. Michigan State’s Porter Martone also got a 10-minute misconduct that ended his day.
Both teams ended up scoring goals 22 seconds apart with a little more than five minutes to go. Charlie Stramel shot a wrister that found the left side of the net to extend the Spartans’ lead to 5-1, but then the Raiders got it back on a goal from Simone Dadie. That was that, and MSU completed the 5-2 victory.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game against Colgate when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.