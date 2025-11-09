U.S. Women Post Big Win Over Canada in Rivalry Series: Puck Drop
Former Wisconsin forward Hilary Knight scored a hat trick and current Badgers standout Laila Edwards had a goal and two assists to help lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to a 6-1 victory over Canada in Buffalo in the second game of the 2025 Rivalry Series.
The U.S. took the first game of the four-game series 4-1 Thursday in Cleveland. The final two games of the series in Canada in December. as part of the lead up to the Winter Olympics.
“We’re excited to pick up another win on home soil,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “We saw a lot of great production between Hilary Knight’s hat trick and a strong showing from Laila Edwards, anchored by a strong performance in net. We look forward to building off these two games in December and beyond.”
U.S. netminder Gwyneth Philips made 29 saves. Hayley Scamurra notched a goal before her hometown crowd.
Michigan State Creates Separation With Sweep
Last week, No.1 Michigan State tallied 42 of 50 first-place votes in the USCHO.com poll, and 30 of 34 in the USA Hockey Poll. It'll probably get all of them this week followiing Saturday's results:
• No. 1 MSU Hockey Completes Sweep of No. 3 Penn State with Dominant Win
• Six different players for No. 10 Wisconsin scored as it dominate at No. 2 Michigan with a 6-1 victory to split the weekend series.
• Six different players also scored for No. 9 Denver as it completed the sweep at No. 4 Western Michigan, 6-3. Freshman goaltender Quentin Miller had career-high saves in back-to-back wins against the reigning national champions, stopping 41 shots Saturday.
Meanwhile, in women's hockey:
Ava Thomas’ Last Second Winner Lifts BC Women’s Hockey Over No 8 UConn in Storrs
Hockey Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2025
The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2025 on Saturday: Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, and Joe Thornton, along with Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau. Botterill played at Harvard, Decker attended Wisconsin, Keith was at Michigan State, Parker played at Boston University and then came back to be the head coach for 40 years.
Puck Drop: Sunday, October 9, 2025
• Mel Bridgman, a first-overall draft pick who after his 14-year NHL playing career earned his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and went on to be the first general manager of the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1991, died at the age of 70.
• Remember former Northeastern goaltender Cayden Primeau being placed on waivers by Carolina prior to the start of the regular season, and being claimed by Toronto? The Maple Leafs waived him and he was reclaimed by the Hurricanes on Saturday.
• The PWFL announced the names of its two newest franchises, the Seattle Torrent and Vancouver Goldeneyes (the latter of which is named after a bird and not the James Bond movie).
• Eli Winters made 30 saves and Brayden Willis collected his fourth and fifth goals of the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as the U.S. National Under-17 Team defeated Czechia, 3-1, in the third-place game in Nova Scotia.
Saturday's Scores
MEN
Boston Christmas Holliday Festival
Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 2
AHA
Holy Cross 6, Niagara 2
RIT 3, Mercyhurst 2
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State 5, No. 3 Penn State 0
No. 10 Wisconsin 6, No. 2 Michigan 1
Minnesota 4, Notre Dame 1
ECAC
No. 5 Quinnipiac 4, Brown 3 (OT)
Dartmouth 2, No. 17 Cornell 1
Harvard 6, Colgate 5
RPI 5, Clarkson at RPI 1
Union 5, St. Lawrence 2
Yale 2, Princeton 1 (OT)
CCHA
Michigan Tech 4, Northern Michigan 2
Bowling Green, 1, No. 16 Minnesota State 1 (SO)
Bemidji State 3, Lake Superior State 2
Ferris State 2, Augustana 0
Hockey East
No. 12 Boston University 5, Merrimack 4
Lowell 6, New Hampshire 1
No. 11 Connecticut 2, No. 15 Providence 2 (SO)
No. 18 Boston College 5, Vermont 0
NCHC
No. 20 Colorado College 3, Arizona State 1
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Cloud State 2
No. 9 Denver 6, No. 4 Western Michigan 3
No. 8 North Dakota 4, Omaha 1
Non-Conference
No. 14 Northeastern 4, Stonehill 2
Long Island 2, Robert Morris 0
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Alaska, (n)
WOMEN
AHA
Lindenwood 4, Syracuse 1
Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 2
ECAC
Harvard 3, Dartmouth 0
St. Lawrence 1, Princeton 0
No. 11 Clarkson 0, No. 7 Quinnipiac 0 (SO)
Union 7, RPI 4
HOCKEY EAST
No. 9 Northeastern 3, Vermont 2
Providence 5, New Hampshire 1
Boston College 2, No. 8 Connecticut 1
Boston University 2, Maine 1
Holy Cross 2, Merrimack 1
NEWHA
Saint Anselm 4, Post 0
Franklin Pierce 3, Long Island 0
Assumption 3, Stonehill 0
WCHA
Bemidji State 2, No. 14 St. Thomas 1
Non-Conference
No. 15 Brown 3, Delaware 0
RIT 3, No. 13 Colgate 1
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Sunday's Schedule
Men
AHA
Bentley at Army, 2 p.m.
Women
Non-Conference
Delaware at No. 15 Brown, 1 p.m.
This Date in Hockey History:
November 9, 1962: Northeastern center Randy Bucyk was born in Edmonton.
November 9, 1970: Boston College right wing Bill Guerin was born in Worcester, Mass.
November 9, 1975: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched career shutout No. 55 during a 3-0 victory for the Chicago Blackhawks over the Minnesota North Stars.
November 9, 1982: Cornell right wing Mike Iggulden was born in St. Catharines, Ontario.
November 9, 1994: Boston College left wing Zach Sanford was born in Salem, Mass.
November 9, 1996: Craig MacTavish scored the final goal in NHL history by a player not wearing a helmet as the St. Louis Blues won at Calgary, 3-2.
November 9, 2005: Former Clarkson left wing Eril Cole became the second player in NHL history to be awarded two penalty shots in the same game. He scored on the first but missed the second as Carolina defeated Buffalo 5-3. The Hurricanes set a franchise record with their eighth straight win.
November 9, 2009: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Luc Robitaille, Brett Hull, Steve Yzerman, Brian Leetch and Lou Lamoriello were enshrined.
November 9, 2015: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Angela Ruggiero, Sergei Federov, Nicklas Lidstrom, Phil Housley, Peter Karmanos, Bill Hay, Bob Mckenzie and Nick Nickson.
November 9, 2023: Former Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield became just the second player in NHL history with three overtime goals within his first five scored during a season. The first was another American, John Moore (2015-16 New Jersey Devils).
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Hockey is part of what and who I am. And this has been an incredible journey.”- Glenn Anderson (Denver)