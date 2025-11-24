Who's Playing in College Hockey and Where During Thanksgiving Week: Puck Drop
It's not a typical week in college hockey. Some teams are off. Four are heading to Northern Ireland to play in the Friendship Four in Belfast, the only college ice hockey tournament to take place outside of the United States (Miami of Ohio, RIT, Sacred Heart and Union, all of which were arguably underrated coming into the season).
There are neutral-site games from Denver, where the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will be played, to Lake Placid, N.Y., the site of the Miracle on Ice. Sure, there are few conference games that will be played when most students aren't on campus, but not too many. It's like a temporary shattering of the sport, but then it quickly comes back together for the December push prior into Winter Break.
It's also a fun week of matchups and things we don't normally see. Could Notre Dame wear its alternate leprechaun jerseys at Boston College? Can Boston University get back on track against Cornell when they square off at Madison Square Garden? Which Connecticut team will come out on top in the women's Nutmeg Classic?
So we wanted to give a head start on this week's schedule. We understand how dealing with family can often require a lot of advance planning.
Men's College Hockey Schedule This Week
Tuesday, Nov. 25
AHA
Bentley at Army, 7 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Stonehill at UConn, 6 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Non-Conference
Notre Dame at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m. ET
Colgate at Michigan Stat e, 7 p.m. ET
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
Sacred Heart vs. Union, 9 a.m. ET
Miami vs. RIT, 2 p.m. ET
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET
Clarkson vs. UMass Lowell, 7:30 p.m. ET
AHA
Air Force at Canisius, 1 p.m. ET
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m. ET
CCHA
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET
Minnesota State at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Augustana at Lake Superior, 8 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Notre Dame at Boston College, NESN 1 p.m. ET
Ohio State at Arizona State, 3 p.m. MT
Vermont at Dartmouth, NESN 6 p.m. ET
RPI at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET
Long Island at Lindenwood, 6:40 p.m. CT
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
Providence at Colorado College, NESN, 7 p.m. MT
Michigan at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET
Colgate at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at Yale, 7 p.m. ET
North Dakota at Bemidji State, 7:37 p.m. CT
Saturday, November 29
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
Third-place game: 10 a.m. ET
Championship: 2 p.m. ET
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska vs. Clarkson, 7:30 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game (Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.)
Minnesota vs. Denver, 7 p.m. MT
AHA
Air Force at Canisius, 1 p.m. ET
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
CCHA
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET
Minnesota Stat e at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m. ET
Augustana at Lake Superior, 7 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Merrimack at Dartmouth, 4 p.m. ET
Brown at Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
Massachusetts at Army, 4 p.m. ET
RPI at Niagara, 5 p.m. ET
Ohio State at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT
New Hampshire at Bentley, 5 p.m. ET
Long Island at Lindenwood, 5 p.m. CT
Providence at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT
Bemidji Stat e at North Dakota, TSN2 6 p.m. CT
Boston University vs. Cornell, 8 p.m. ET (Red Hot Hockey: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, N.Y.)
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
Michigan at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at Yale, 7 p.m. ET
Women's College Hockey Schedule This Week
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Non-Conference
Yale at Princeton, 11 a.m. ET
Cornell at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET
Friday, November 28, 2025
D1 in DC
Clarkson vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m. ET
Colgate vs. St. Cloud State, noon ET
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
UConn at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET
Yale vs. Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m. ET
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Stonehill vs. Mercyhurst, 5 p.m. CT
AHA
Robert Morris at RIT, 2 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Dartmouth at Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT
Maine at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET
Penn State at Northeastern, NESN 3:30 p.m. ET
Rensselaer at Syracuse, 4 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m. CT
St. Lawrence at Boston College, 5 p.m. ET
Delaware at Union, 6 p.m. ET
Cornell at Vermont, 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 29, 2025
D1 in DC
Clarkson vs. St. Cloud State, noon ET
Colgate vs. Ohio Stat e, 5 p.m. ET
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
Third-place game, 3 p.m. ET
Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Mercyhurst vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT
AHA
Robert Morris at RIT, 2:05 ET
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Non-Conference
Providence at Brown, SNY, 1 p.m. ET (Mayor's Cup)
Dartmouth at Minnesota Stat e, 1 p.m. CT
Bemidji State at Lindenwood, 1 p.m. CT
Penn State vs Northeastern, 2 p.m. ET (at Talbot Rink, Gloucester, Mass.)
St. Lawrence at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET
Maine at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET
Delaware at Union, 3 p.m. ET
Cornell at Vermont, 3 p.m. ET
Syracuse at Rensselaer, 4 p.m. ET
Assumption at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, November 30
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Wisconsin vs. Stonehill, noon CT
Non-Conference
Assumption at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Brown, NESN, 4 p.m. ET
Future Friendship Four Teams in Belfast, Ireland
2026: Connecticut, Providence, Minnesota Duluth, Colgate
2027: Northeastern, Quinnipiac, North Dakota, Wisconsin
2028: Notre Dame, Omaha, Dartmouth, Maine
Puck Drop: Monday, November 24, 2025
• Senior Timothy Heinke scored the only goal in college hockey on Sunday, 56 seconds into the second period as Holy Cross defeated visiting Alaska Anchorage 1-0. Freshman Danick Leroux recorded 28 saves for his first collegiate shutout.
• Minnesota Duluth sophomores Max and Zam Plante are the first pair of brothers on the same team to lead Division I college hockey in points. Max has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points, while Zam has seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points, which is tied for second with Michigan senior T.J. Hughes (nine goals and 15 assists). His teammate Will Horcoff, also a sophomore, leads in goal scored with 14 in 16 games played. Zam Plante's 17 assists lead the nation. Horcoff has the most game-winning goals with four.
• One of the best stories over the weekend was Mason West, the 29th-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 6-6 forward opted to stay in high school for the fall to try and lead Edina to a Minnesota state championship as the starting quarterback, and he did just that. West will play for the Fargo Force in the USHL before attending Michigan State. For more check out High School On SI.
Sunday's Score
Holy Cross 1, Alaska Anchorage 0
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Monday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
November 24, 1953: Michigan Tech left wing George Lyle was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia
November 24, 1962: Bowling Green left wing Gino Cavallini was born in Toronto.
November 24, 1982: Former Minnesota left wing Rob McClanahan had his first NHL hat trick, when the New York Rangers won at home against the North Stars 8-5.
November 24, 1984: Michigan State left wing David Booth was born in Detroit.
November 24, 1990: Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero died in Camden, N.J. He was 65.
November 24, 1993: Former Denver right wing Kevin Dineen recorded his 10th career hat trick and Mark Recchi had a goal and three assists as Philadelphia blew out visiting Montreal, 9-2.
November 24, 1993: Former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson played in his 1,000th career NHL game as the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Calgary Flames.
November 24, 1997: Arizona State defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk was born in Bonnyville, Alberta.
November 24, 1998: Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman was born in Anchorage, Alaska.
November 24, 2000: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched his third-straight shutout during a 3-0 Dallas win over visiting Columbus. It was the 55th of his career.
November 24, 2001: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish notched his third career hat trick and had an assist to lead the New York Islanders past visiting Anaheim 5-3.
November 24, 2006: Phil Housley’s record for NHL games (1,495) played by an American-born player was broken by former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios.
November 24, 2007: Jamie Langenbrunner, who played for Team USA numerous times, tied a team record by assisting on his sixth straight goal (over three games) during a 3-2 win over the Lightning at Tampa Bay. It was the Devils’ 900th win since moving to New Jersey.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Hobey [Baker] was a marked man in every game he played, but legend has it that he never retaliated for the rough stuff inflicted upon him.”- SI’s Ron Fimrite