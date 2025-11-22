From NHL First-Rounder to Football State Champion: Mason West’s Incredible Year Gets a Perfect Finish
Mason West had an eventful June this year.
The Edina, Minnesota native committed to play men’s ice hockey at Michigan State on June 23. Four days later, West was picked 29th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Draft.
While his future hockey destination remained unclear, West made a declaration at his Blackhawks’ press conference that he will play football in the fall at Edina High School.
“It’s super important for me to play that season just because I want to stay local with his teammates,” West said via FloHockey. “I’m a captain on the football and hockey teams. It really shows my leadership role when I really want to play another year of high school football and have the chance to do something special with my teammates. I set goals for my football and hockey careers. I have a state championship in hockey, so I want to do the same in football with a special group of guys.”
On Friday night, West’s wish came true. Edina beat Moorhead, 42-35, to capture the MSHSL Class 6A Prep Bowl crown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
West – a 6-foot-7, 215-pound quarterback – completed 7-of-7 passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets focused more on their run game. He capped his senior season with 2,389 passing yards and 28 TDs.
On the ground, West ran for 184 yards and five scores. He also caught a 12-yard TD, and he punted 31 times for Edina.
West and the Hornets reached the state semifinals in hockey in the 2024-25 season. West, who recorded 27 goals and 22 assists in 31 games in that campaign, was a sophomore on Edina’s state hockey title team in the 2023-24 season.
According to FloHockey, there is anticipation that West will join the Fargo Force of the USHL after Thanksgiving. West previously played for the Force, compiling nine points in 10 games.
West’s hockey career speaks for itself, but his time in football could not be ignored. West’s football career saw him rack up 7,606 yards and 93 TDs, coming after the two-sport star received numerous offers to play on the gridiron at the college level.
With some options on the table, an ultimate decision on West’s hockey career down the road has yet to be determined.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App