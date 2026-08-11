Wisconsin, WCHA Lead way in U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team Selection

After seven collegiate players helped lead the United States to the gold medal in Milan, head coach John Wroblewski will get a look at 25 more hoping to make an impact for the national team as USA Hockey announced the 2026 Collegiate Series roster on Monday.

The group gets the opportunity to impress at the annual Collegiate Series as it travels to British Columbia to face rival Canada.

The WCHA has captured the last seven championships and saw three programs finish in the top five in the final poll of the 2026 season, solidifying the conference’s status at the top of college hockey. It’s well reflected in the United States Collegiate Series roster, as the conference holds a majority of the selections, with 16 of the 25-women roster hailing from the Midwest based conference. .

2026 U.S. Collegiate Women's Select Team Roster | USA Hockey (@usahockey) on X

After defeating Ohio State in March to secure back-to-back national championships, it should come as no surprise that the Wisconsin Badgers will be well represented in the upcoming Series. Five Badgers will wear the red, white, and blue; forwards Maggie Scannell, Cassie Hall, and Kelly Gorbatenko are joined by blueliner Laney Potter and netminder Ava McNaughton. Both Hall and McNaughton received conference recognition last season, with McNaughton selected to the All-WCHA Second Team and Hall making the third team.

A veteran forward core from Ohio State, including Rylee Bartz, Kaia Malachino, and Kassidy Carmichael, should give the Americans a group of experienced playmakers to lean on in the three games. Bartz and Malachino are two of nine 2004 birth years on the roster, which should be an advantage over a younger Canadian roster whose only ‘04 is goaltender Mari Pietersen from Boston University.

Minnesota also sends a trio of forwards in Maddie Kaiser, Ava Lindsay, and Bella Fanale. The trio combined for 100 points last season, with Lindsay’s 43 finishing as the second most on the Golden Gophers.

Both Minnesota State and St. Thomas see a pair of players selected as goaltender Hailey Hansen and defensewoman Lauren Zawoyski will represent the Mavericks and forwards Ella Boerger and Chloe Boreen representing the Tommies. The final WCHA product is Minnesota Duluth’s Rae Mayer, who ranked third on the Bulldogs with a dozen goals in 2025-26.

The ECAC’s five selections scattered across four programs give the conference the second most. Princeton is the only school in the ECAC to earn multiple selections, with netminder Uma Corniea and defensewoman Rosie Klein representing the Tigers. Corniea ranked in the top three on the conference leaderboard for wins, goals against average, and shutouts during her junior season.

Cornell, Harvard, and Yale each send a blueliner north for the series as Rose Dwyer, Emi Biotti, and Molly Boyle are among the eight defensewoman selected. Despite being only a freshman, Boyle led all ECAC blueliners with 13 goals and 36 points in 2025-26 and is the only AHCA All-American selection on the US roster.

All three Hockey East selections come from Comm Ave and are rising sophomores as Boston College sends Ava Thomas and Maddie Murphy, and Boston University sends Quinn Taylor. Both Eagles burst onto the scene with impressive debut seasons, being named to the All-Hockey East First Team. Murphy led all defensewoman in scoring, and Thomas led the conference with 19 assists and was only denied a scoring title by an empty net goal from Northeastern’s Stryker Zablocki on the season’s final day.

The only selection from the AHA is Penn State’s Sophie Morrow, who makes the team after helping lead Penn State to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history. Representing the United States runs in Morrow’s family as both her older brother, Scott, and older sister, Sydney, have done so. Scott was selected to the 2022 World Juniors roster and Sydney appeared in the 2024 World Championships and three Collegiate Series.

The team will travel to Richmond, B.C. to face off against Canada’s National Development Team in three games. The opener of the series is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the remaining games occurring at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 13th and 7 p.m. on Aug. 14th. In last year’s Collegiate Series, the United States took the first two games before dropping the finale in a shootout.

2026 U.S. Collegiate Women’s Select Team

No. Name, Pos., Hometown/Most Recent Team

8 Rylee Bartz, F, Fargo, N.D./Ohio State (WCHA)

4 Emi Biotti, D, Cambridge, Mass/.Harvard (ECAC)

9 Ella Boerger, F, Andover, Minn./St. Thomas (WCHA)

18 Chloe Boreen, F, Somerset, Wis./St. Thomas (WCHA)

5 Molly Boyle , D, Scituate, Mass./Yale (ECAC)

38 Kassidy Carmichael, F, Westford, Mass./Ohio State (WCHA)

33 Uma Corniea, G, Edina, Minn./Princeton (ECAC)

6 Rose Dwyer, D, Wynnewood, Pa./Cornell (ECAC)

16 Bella Fanale, F, Webster, N.Y./Minnesota (WCHA)

2 Kelly Gorbatenko, F, Barrington, Ill./Wisconsin (WCHA)

15 Cassie Hall, F, South Lyon, Mich./Wisconsin (WCHA)

31 Hailey Hansen, G, Blaine, Minn./Minnesota State (WCHA)

27 Maddie Kaiser, F, Andover, Minn./ Minnesota (WCHA)

13 Rosie Klein, D, Chicago, Ill./Princeton (ECAC)

7 Ava Lindsay, F, Minnetonka, Minn./Minnesota (WCHA)

12 Kaia Malachino, F, Brighton, Mich./Ohio State (WCHA)

3 Rae Mayer, F, Chesapeake, Va./Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)

30 Ava McNaughton, G, Seven Fields, Pa./Wisconsin (WCHA)

25 Sophie Morrow, D, Darien, Ct./Penn State (AHA)

11 Maddie Murphy, D, Dorchester, Mass./Boston College (Hockey East)

22 Laney Potter, D, Cranberry Township, Pa./Wisconsin (WCHA)

24 Maggie Scannell, F, Wynantskill, N.Y./Wisconsin (WCHA)

36 Quinn Taylor, F, Centerville, Mass./Boston University (Hockey East)

37 Ava Thomas, F, Downington, Pa./Boston College (Hockey East)

17 Lauren Zawoyski, D, Edina, Minn./Minnesota State (WCHA)

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