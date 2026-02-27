Pair of Freshman Highlight Three Eagles Named Women’s Hockey East All-Stars

After five Eagles were honored in Hockey East’s initial batch of awards on Wednesday, three Boston College skaters were selected to one of the three Hockey East All-Star Teams. The three selections were the third most of any Hockey East program, behind regular season champion Northeastern’s six and runner-up UConn’s five. The Eagles were one of just two programs to have multiple first team selections, joining Northeastern to make up all five skaters on the top team.

After being a unanimous selection to the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team and the runner up for the scoring title, Ava Thomas was one four players selected unanimously to the First-Team All-Stars. The freshman paced the Eagles in scoring with 14 goals and 33 points and led the conference with 19 assists in Hockey East play.

On the blue line, Madelyn Murphy was the second Eagle selected unanimously to the First-Team All-Stars roster. In her first year of collegiate hockey, Murphy posted eight goals and 11 assists in league play. Her 19 points led all defensewomen in Hockey East and earned her both a spot on the All-Rookie Team and a runner-up finish in the Army ROTC Defender of the Year voting.

The final Eagles to be selected was Olivia Maffeo, with the sophomore defender placed on the third-team. Maffeo led all defensewomen with nine goals in Hockey East games, also placing her in the top ten of the category regardless of position. The Noble and Greenough grad has been key to an Eagle power play that has rounded into form over the past month, being placed net-front on woman-up advantages. Maffeo’s three power play goals are the most by a defensewoman and one off the lead for the conference as a whole.

Former Boston College forward Julia Pellerin was named to the second team in her first season with the UConn Huskies. The junior recorded 8 goals and 14 assists in league play to help the Huskies clinch home ice until the conference final with a second-place finish in the regular season. Previously, Pellerin was a first-team selection in 2024-25 in her final season as part of the Boston College program.

Boston College returns to action on Saturday, hosting sixth seed Vermont in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The Eagles enter the tournament as the three seed, marking the 16th consecutive year Boston College has finished in the top four. Earlier this season, Vermont defeated Boston College 4-3 before the Eagles prevailed in a shootout the following day as part of a two-game series in Burlington.